Truckers Facing Important IRS Deadline

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced taxpayers who file Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, or Form 2290 should do so before the payment deadline of Aug. 31, 2022.

IRS Deadline Looming for Truckers

Anyone who has registered or is required to register a heavy highway motor vehicle with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more in their name at the time of first use on the public highways during the reporting period must file for a Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return.

However, vehicles that expect to use 5,000 or fewer miles (7,500 for farm vehicles), are required to file a return but pay no tax. However, if the vehicle exceeds the mileage use limit during the tax period, the tax becomes due.

What Documentation is Required to File for Form 2290

The tax period runs from July 1 to June 30 each year. For trucks and other taxable vehicles in use during July, Form 2290 and payments are due by August 31. State governments require proof of payment of the highway use tax as a condition of vehicle registration.

Taxpayers need the following documentation when they file their Form 2290, which can be done by mail or online:

Business name and address.

Employer identification number (EIN).

Vehicle identification number (VIN).

Taxable gross weight of your truck.

First used month of your truck.

Fleets with 25 or more vehicles must pay Form 2290 online through an IRS-approved software provider. Smaller fleets have the option of paying by mailed check or money order or online. You must have an Employer Identification Number for at least 14 days before you can e-file.

The filing season for Form 2290 filers is July 1 through June 30. The filing deadline for Form 2290 is based on the month taxpayers first use the taxable vehicle on public highways during the reporting period. For vehicles first used on a public highway in July, they are required to file Form 2290 between July 1 and August 31. Form 2290 filers must enter the month of first use in Schedule 1 to indicate when the vehicles included in Schedule 1 were first used during the tax period.

Who is required to e-file Form 2290?

The IRS encourages all Form 2290 filers to e-file to expedite the filling process. If taxpayers are reporting 25 or more taxable heavy highway motor vehicles for any taxable period, they are required to e-file through an IRS-approved software provider. Tax filers will however have to pay a small service fee to the software provider or e-file transmitter of their choice.

To find IRS approved software provider for Form 2290 they can log on to the 2290 e-file partner’s page. Upon filling, filers will get an e-mail notification from the IRS and also have access to an electronic version of Schedule 1 containing a watermark of the e-file logo in the background. When you e-file, your Schedule 1 will be available almost immediately after the IRS accepts it.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.