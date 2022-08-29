If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Leadership is part of management and management is part of leadership. The two are equally important while managing or leading a business or any organization. Leadership is one of the skillsets required of a successful individual or businessperson.

In sports, good leadership can turn a losing team into a winning team before the end of the season. For businesses with a product, good leadership will guide employees to manage time properly, meet their delivery dates or product specification, and increase productivity and efficiency. There are several leadership courses online to catch you up with the latest trends in leadership. Here is a list of the best online leadership courses.

Leadership Courses

Think Like a Leader with Brian Tracy

Think like a Leader is a course prepared by a veteran with over 3 decades of experience in business development including public speaking and leadership. The course will show you how to design and monitor your business goals. The training focuses on communication, strategic planning, leadership mindset, and influencing others. The course contains 3 hours of video lectures and 9 downloadable resources. The course contains 62 lectures distributed among 10 sections such as:

Leaders are Made, Not Born

Integrity

Strategic planning

Project management

Courage

Simple Strategies from Game Theory, for Leaders & Managers!

Based on one of the world’s famous theories, Game theory, Simple strategies from Game Theory elaborate on its concept, strategies, and applications. The lesson has 3 hours of video lectures, 9 downloadable resources, and one article. In these 3 hours, the course is divided into 50 lectures over 6 sections including:

Introductions – to the course, the instructor, and Leadership Psychology

Some simpler Games – Fair Distribution

The power of the Prisoner’s Dilemma

Fairness, Cooperation, Ethics, and Morality

The Shapely Value, Formula, Process, Examples and Applications

Developing Your Team – Forming to Performing

In this course Developing Your Team, you will learn the fundamentals and processes of forming a team. The lessons also guide you to develop charts and scorecards to help keep your team motivated. In this class, there are 2 hours of video lectures, and 4 downloadable resources. The 2-hour video contains 28 lectures distributed among 8 sections including:

Characteristics of high-performing teams and cultures

Organizing your team

Stages of team development

Keeping Score and Motivation

Solving problems and continuous improvement

Leadership: Practical Leadership Skills

Leadership: Practical Leadership Skills course teaches academic theories of leadership and how to apply them in your workplace. In addition, you will be able to build your time management, team motivation, and personal happiness. You will find 2.5 hours of video lectures and 7 downloadable resources. With 2 hours and 51-minute-long video resources. The lessons are broken down into 43 lectures in 7 sections such as:

What is a Leader

Motivation

Leadership style part 1

Delegating

Leadership style part 2

The Science of Leadership

The Science of Leadership gets behind the anatomy of leadership to help improve your communication and leadership abilities. It offers a revolutionary model of leadership to manage yourself and others. This NASBA CPA accredited course contains 3 hours of video resources, 2 articles, and 2 downloadable resources. There are 34 lectures in the 3-hour-long videos categorized into 6 sections, with:

Introduction (The Science behind leadership)

Our Brain

Our Genetic Programming,

Our Prior experience

Our Environment/Context

Lean Leadership Skills, Lean Culture & Lean Management

Lean Leadership Skills, Lean Culture & Lean Management guide you through implementing the continuous improvement and lean culture (Toyota production system) in your workplace. Lean Leadership Skills course is made up of 6.5 hours of video lectures and 26 downloadable resources. You will find more than 6 and half hours of video resources enveloping 81 lectures from 7 sections including:

Introduction to Lean leadership and Culture

The house of lean

Lean Culture, principles, and practices

The Job of the Lean leader – To Challenge and to Serve

The Habits of Continuous Improvement – The team Kata

Resilience Leadership

Starting with what resilience is, Resilience Leadership explains why you need resilience in our workplace and guide you to design resilience tools and skills. This bundle contains 2 hours of video lectures and 27 downloadable resources. By the end of this online leadership course, you will be able to mentor anyone in your team and evaluate their resilience. Comprised of 43 lectures with a total of 2 hour-long videos the course is divided into 6 sections such as:

Basic Resilience concepts

Modeling Resilience

Mentoring Resilience

Fostering team Resilience

Next Steps

Women’s Leadership

Specially prepared for women in the business world, the Women’s Leadership course is a step-by-step guide to developing and controlling your personal brand as a leader. The Duke University professor shows elements of executive presence, effective communication, and how to leverage body language to secure others are paying attention. The lessons have one hour of video lectures and 6 downloadable resources. The course contains 24 lectures over 6 sections including:

Your brand as a Leader

Cultivating Executive Presence

Communicating with Influence

Developing your career over the long term

Conclusion (Crating forward momentum)

Management – Leadership, Negotiating, Assertiveness, Sales

Management – Leadership, Negotiating, Assertiveness, Sales course goes through every element of management as a professional. You will develop organizational and communication skills and boost your confidence. The course details every technique and tool that will guide your skills in time management, leadership, motivation, Sales, and negotiation. Moreover, you will be taught to be assertive and keep your projects on track and on budget. In the 2-hour-long video resources, there are 95 lectures distributed over 10 sections such as:

Assertiveness

Time Management

Project management

Sales

Leadership

Leadership: The Emotionally Intelligent Leader

Emotional intelligence plays a big role in managing every professional and personal interaction. Leadership: The Emotionally Intelligent Leader will teach you how to manage yourself and others with the highest emotional intelligence to produce the best possible outcome. Furthermore, you will understand the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and its applications. The course is made up of 5 hours of video lectures, 15 downloadable resources, and 12 articles. The program has a total of 5 hours and 17 minutes of videos containing 102 lectures over 13 sections including:

What is emotional intelligence?

Understanding Energy

Understanding Behavioral Preference – Your preference and other’s preference

The Leader as a Coach

Leadership and Conflict Resolution

While most business ideas, startups, and products possess genuine quality, they will never thrive in the market due to a lack of and sometimes nonexisting leadership. Good leadership can turn a small business or a startup into a Time Magazine cover page story. And what do these publications always display on their covers, leaders of different organizations, businesses, and personalities from different walks of life. Leadership is the distinguishing factor.

Large companies like NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees. Udemy continuously offers discounts and special offers, so the prices are subject to change.

How much does a Leadership course cost?

Online leadership courses cost an average of $80. Udemy’s courses usually have discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Are there certifications for social media marketing?

Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion.

