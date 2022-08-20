Marketing Courses To Help Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Philip Kotler, the father of Modern marketing, defines marketing as “The science and art of exploring, creating, and delivering value, to satisfy the needs of a target market at a profit.” Small businesses often use different marketing strategies to help them achieve their goals. Marketing strategies, if not updated, can fail to deliver the desired results. Online marketing courses can help you and your business learn and adopt modern marketing strategies to boost your sales. Here are a selected few of the most popular online marketing courses:

Marketing Fundamentals – Small Business Marketing Success

In this course, you will get working marketing strategies and tactics that have proven effective in real-time. These strategies include blogging, social media, video, and offline marketing. The course contains 2 hours of video lectures, articles, downloadable resources, and exercises. This two-hour program is distributed across 24 lectures in five sections namely:

Course Introduction

Smart marketing strategy

Smart marketing tactics

Conclusion

Bonus Content (Networking Events)

Modern Marketing with Seth Godin

Prepared by a best-selling author, this class explains the fundamentals of modern marketing and what similarities and differences it has with advertising. There are Six-hour video lectures, 2 downloadable resources, and one article in the lesson. The lessons are composed of 48 lectures among 11 sections such as:

Empathy and positioning

Smallest viable market

Tension, trust, and forward motion

Pricing Awareness

Plans, words, and some tactics

Mega Digital Marketing Course A-Z

Mega Digital Marketing Course A-Z, contains 12 Courses in one package together with updates. This all-in-one-stop package contains everything you need to know about digital marketing starting with initiation and idea creation. The package is made up of 68.5 hours of video lectures, 102 downloadable resources, 22 articles, and 2 practice tests. It is a 70.5-hour program with 484 lectures distributed across 53 sections including:

Introduction to Digital Marketing

Market research

Website creation

Marketing cognitive basis

Web persuasion

Sales and Marketing For Online Businesses

Designed specifically for online businesses, this sales and marketing course will guide you to understand marketing, research markets, advertise your products and affiliate link, and upgrade your customer skills. With 3 hours of video lectures, this entry-level marketing course consist of 23 lectures over 6 sections including:

Building your foundation

Running your Foundation

Traffic and advertising

Video marketing

Attitude

The Neuroscience of Shopping (Marketing and Manipulation)

The Neuroscience of Shopping is a different approach to marketing in which you will learn the patterns of people’s shopping choices by understanding the subconscious and how to influence it. You will also be able to see how ads work and how marketers use them to manipulate. This bundle has over 1 hour and 40 minutes of videos distributed among 20 lectures in 6 sections including:

Introduction

We are instinctive beings

We are emotional beings

We are contextual beings

The voice in our head

Marketing For Small Businesses Crash Course

The crash course is prepared for small businesses with a non-virtual (physical) product. Marketing for small businesses starting with the fundamentals teaches you branding, customer’s behavior, and visual communication. The course contains 3 hours of video lectures, 11 downloadable resources, and 11 articles. With more than 3 hours of video resources the classes are divided into two sections.

Pre-Marketing and,

Post-Marketing.

And these two sections contain 9 lectures including:

Customer research

Market and niche research

Developing marketing and brand visuals

Developing your marketing distribution and funnels

Making your brand solid

Marketing Fundamentals: Discover the 5 Marketing Pillars

In this beginner Marketing Fundamentals – Discover The 5 Marketing Pillars course, students will learn how marketing works and develop strategies that can be applied across different types of ventures. Starting an online business, developing a WordPress vlog, and writing a marketing copy are all discussed briefly. The course contains 2 hours of video lectures and 2 articles. There are a total of 42 lectures dispersed over 8 sections including:

Product

Customer

Price

Communication

Place

MBA Course: Marketing and Business Strategy

Marketing and Business strategy is an intermediate-level course taking you behind the core concepts of marketing and sales. The course expands to more advanced concepts such as BCG matrix, Brand Mantra, BAV model, and product lifecycle. In total there are 5.5 hours of video lectures, 11 downloadable resources, and 5 articles. This MBA course contains 63 lectures across 7 sections including:

Marketing insights

Marketing and business strategy

Startup basics

Startup business model

Startup business and growth metrics

How to Start a Marketing Ad Agency

How to Start a Marketing Ad Agency is a course suitable for anyone including beginners. This how-to course will give you the marketing basics. And you canadd on your marketing knowledge if you are a pro to walk you through launching your Ad agency step by step. This course has 2.5 hours of video lectures and 6 articles. The lessons are divided in two sections:

How to start a Marketing Ad agency, and

Marketing Agency services

And these 2 sections are 2 hours and 44 minutes in length containing 22 lectures including:

Choosing your nNiche

How to build a website

How to attract clients

Search Engine Optimization SEO

Google Ad words

30-day Business Blast

30-day Business Blast is a step-by-step marketing and mindset makeover training that helps you achieve your goals. This extended course offers proven marketing strategies with little to no cost. It includes setting income goals, money-making habits, using the law of attraction, and more. This online marketing course contains 9.5 hours of video lectures, 12 downloadable resources, and 1 article. There are 36 lectures packed in 8 sections including:

Preparation (including setting up)

Ignition (including marketing plan)

Launch (including mindset and sales)

Acceleration (including value proposition)

Momentum (including external forces)

According to Fundera, 47% of small business owners handle marketing efforts on their own. While some of them have some experience in marketing as professionals, most of them don’t. If you are doing the marketing for your small business, educate yourself with the latest marketing strategies by taking one of these courses.

Companies such as NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees. And Udemy continuously offers discounts and special offers, so it is an affordable option for a small business owner.

How much does a social media marketing course cost?

Most of the online Marketing courses cost an average of $70. Udemy’s courses are usually on discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. And remember, the prices are subject to change.

When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Are there certifications for social media marketing?

Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion.

