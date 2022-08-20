Marketing Courses To Help Your Small Business

Philip Kotler, the father of Modern marketing, defines marketing as “The science and art of exploring, creating, and delivering value, to satisfy the needs of a target market at a profit.” Small businesses often use different marketing strategies to help them achieve their goals. Marketing strategies, if not updated, can fail to deliver the desired results. Online marketing courses can help you and your business learn and adopt modern marketing strategies to boost your sales. Here are a selected few of the most popular online marketing courses:
Marketing Fundamentals – Small Business Marketing Success
In this course, you will get working marketing strategies and tactics that have proven effective in real-time. These strategies include blogging, social media, video, and offline marketing. The course contains 2 hours of video lectures, articles, downloadable resources, and exercises. This two-hour program is distributed across 24 lectures in five sections namely:
- Course Introduction
- Smart marketing strategy
- Smart marketing tactics
- Conclusion
- Bonus Content (Networking Events)
Modern Marketing with Seth Godin
Prepared by a best-selling author, this class explains the fundamentals of modern marketing and what similarities and differences it has with advertising. There are Six-hour video lectures, 2 downloadable resources, and one article in the lesson. The lessons are composed of 48 lectures among 11 sections such as:
- Empathy and positioning
- Smallest viable market
- Tension, trust, and forward motion
- Pricing Awareness
- Plans, words, and some tactics
Mega Digital Marketing Course A-Z
Mega Digital Marketing Course A-Z, contains 12 Courses in one package together with updates. This all-in-one-stop package contains everything you need to know about digital marketing starting with initiation and idea creation. The package is made up of 68.5 hours of video lectures, 102 downloadable resources, 22 articles, and 2 practice tests. It is a 70.5-hour program with 484 lectures distributed across 53 sections including:
- Introduction to Digital Marketing
- Market research
- Website creation
- Marketing cognitive basis
- Web persuasion
Sales and Marketing For Online Businesses
Designed specifically for online businesses, this sales and marketing course will guide you to understand marketing, research markets, advertise your products and affiliate link, and upgrade your customer skills. With 3 hours of video lectures, this entry-level marketing course consist of 23 lectures over 6 sections including:
- Building your foundation
- Running your Foundation
- Traffic and advertising
- Video marketing
- Attitude
The Neuroscience of Shopping (Marketing and Manipulation)
The Neuroscience of Shopping is a different approach to marketing in which you will learn the patterns of people’s shopping choices by understanding the subconscious and how to influence it. You will also be able to see how ads work and how marketers use them to manipulate. This bundle has over 1 hour and 40 minutes of videos distributed among 20 lectures in 6 sections including:
- Introduction
- We are instinctive beings
- We are emotional beings
- We are contextual beings
- The voice in our head
Marketing For Small Businesses Crash Course
The crash course is prepared for small businesses with a non-virtual (physical) product. Marketing for small businesses starting with the fundamentals teaches you branding, customer’s behavior, and visual communication. The course contains 3 hours of video lectures, 11 downloadable resources, and 11 articles. With more than 3 hours of video resources the classes are divided into two sections.
- Pre-Marketing and,
- Post-Marketing.
And these two sections contain 9 lectures including:
- Customer research
- Market and niche research
- Developing marketing and brand visuals
- Developing your marketing distribution and funnels
- Making your brand solid
Marketing Fundamentals: Discover the 5 Marketing Pillars
In this beginner Marketing Fundamentals – Discover The 5 Marketing Pillars course, students will learn how marketing works and develop strategies that can be applied across different types of ventures. Starting an online business, developing a WordPress vlog, and writing a marketing copy are all discussed briefly. The course contains 2 hours of video lectures and 2 articles. There are a total of 42 lectures dispersed over 8 sections including:
- Product
- Customer
- Price
- Communication
- Place
MBA Course: Marketing and Business Strategy
Marketing and Business strategy is an intermediate-level course taking you behind the core concepts of marketing and sales. The course expands to more advanced concepts such as BCG matrix, Brand Mantra, BAV model, and product lifecycle. In total there are 5.5 hours of video lectures, 11 downloadable resources, and 5 articles. This MBA course contains 63 lectures across 7 sections including:
- Marketing insights
- Marketing and business strategy
- Startup basics
- Startup business model
- Startup business and growth metrics
How to Start a Marketing Ad Agency
How to Start a Marketing Ad Agency is a course suitable for anyone including beginners. This how-to course will give you the marketing basics. And you canadd on your marketing knowledge if you are a pro to walk you through launching your Ad agency step by step. This course has 2.5 hours of video lectures and 6 articles. The lessons are divided in two sections:
- How to start a Marketing Ad agency, and
- Marketing Agency services
And these 2 sections are 2 hours and 44 minutes in length containing 22 lectures including:
- Choosing your nNiche
- How to build a website
- How to attract clients
- Search Engine Optimization SEO
- Google Ad words
30-day Business Blast
30-day Business Blast is a step-by-step marketing and mindset makeover training that helps you achieve your goals. This extended course offers proven marketing strategies with little to no cost. It includes setting income goals, money-making habits, using the law of attraction, and more. This online marketing course contains 9.5 hours of video lectures, 12 downloadable resources, and 1 article. There are 36 lectures packed in 8 sections including:
- Preparation (including setting up)
- Ignition (including marketing plan)
- Launch (including mindset and sales)
- Acceleration (including value proposition)
- Momentum (including external forces)
According to Fundera, 47% of small business owners handle marketing efforts on their own. While some of them have some experience in marketing as professionals, most of them don’t. If you are doing the marketing for your small business, educate yourself with the latest marketing strategies by taking one of these courses.
Companies such as NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees. And Udemy continuously offers discounts and special offers, so it is an affordable option for a small business owner.
How much does a social media marketing course cost?
Most of the online Marketing courses cost an average of $70. Udemy’s courses are usually on discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. And remember, the prices are subject to change.
When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Are there certifications for social media marketing?
Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion.
