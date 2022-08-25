Hello Alice and Mastercard have announced that they are launching a new business credit card that will feature the ability to earn points when conducting business-advancing activities via the Hello Alice platform.

Mastercard and Hello Alice Partner on New Small Business Credit Card

As a free platform already helping over a million small businesses launch and grow, Hello Alice is looking to expand the scope of its inclusive capital products. The new business credit card will be launched in partnership with Mastercard and the First National Bank of Omaha.

New Hello Alice Mastercard for Small Business

The Hello Alice Small Business Mastercard will offer small business owners industry-leading accessibility to tools and services such as expert business advice and powerful business insights. It will also have cashback, plus a special program that gives cardholders the ability to earn points and earn rewards.

The credit card is being offered as a traditional credit card, as well as one with additional provisions to help with credit-building, to maximize accessibility. Business owners with a poor credit history will be able to access full card benefits while working to improve their credit.

Meeting the ‘Needs of Small Business Owners’

The co-founders of Hello Alice, Elizabeth Gore and Carolyn Rodz spoke about the new small business credit card, saying: “We designed the Hello Alice Small Business Mastercard to meet the needs of small business owners where they are, breaking longstanding barriers to mentorship, access to credit, and overall financial health for those who have traditionally been denied access.

“In times of economic boom and bust, access to capital remains the leading challenge for all small business owners, and particularly for New Majority owners, which is why we continue to focus our efforts on expanding the capital continuum beyond our existing grants and loans programs.”

Access to Capital to Grow Businesses

The new card is part of Hello Alice’s Equitable Access to Capital program, which aims to ensure all small business owners can access the capital needed to grow a sustainable business.

