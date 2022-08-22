The Ancestry CEO Reveals 10 New Rules for Women at Work

When many businesspeople become leaders, they can lose who they are and must conform to the culture or practices around them. Ultimately, many don’t recognize the person they have become, what comes out of their mouth and the actions they seem take. This is especially true for women who must work in a business system that isn’t fair and wasn’t created originally for them. They are further taught that power is a dirty word and as a result, give it away.

On The Small Business Radio Show, this is exactly what Deborah Liu, a seasoned technology executive based in Silicon Valley says that needs to change for women at work. She is currently the president and CEO of Ancestry, the company at the forefront of family history and consumer genomics. Prior to this, she served on the leadership team of Facebook, where she was the vice president of Facebook App Commerce. Previously, she spent several years at PayPal, where she led the eBay marketplace product team, created the charitable donations and social commerce teams. She also serves on the board of Intuit and is cofounder of the nonprofit Women in Product.

Deb discussed how women can be more successful in at work:

How to find your voice, learn how to ask, speak up when it’s uncomfortable, and achieve what you want in a business system that isn’t fair and wasn’t created for women.

Debunking the negative connotations of “power” as a dirty word for women and harness it for your own success.

Discovering how to be heard, seen, and taken more seriously at work by getting out of your own way.

Overcoming the lie that success is only achieved alone by instead finding the four types of allies you need to reach your goals.

Becoming a great leader without losing yourself in the process.

