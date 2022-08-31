Nextiva Appoints 2 to Board of Directors

Nextiva has announced that Alan Black, former CFO of Zendesk and founder of Surfspray Capital, and Robert (Bob) Beauchamp, former chairman and CEO of BMC Software have been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

According to the cloud communications company, the appointment of the two new board members will bring decades of financial and enterprise software leadership to their roles at Nextiva.

Black and Beauchamp Bring Over 65 Years of Experience in Private and Public Spheres

Black and Beauchamp bring over 65 years of combined experience and leadership from the corporate world. Alan Black joins Nextiva with more than 35 years of experience as an executive leading both public and private enterprise software companies. Black founded Surfspray Capital, LLC in 2017 through which he has advised over a dozen companies, including Looker Data Sciences, Inc., Bill.com Holdings, and HashiCorp. Prior to founding Surfspray Capital, Black was CFO of Zendesk, CEO of Intelliden, and CFO of Phone.com.

For his part, Robert Beauchamp comes to Nextiva with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software, as well as over two decades of experience gained serving as a board member of various large and small companies across multiple industries.

Most recently, Beauchamp served as chairman of BMC Software, after serving as its CEO for more than 16 years. He also served on the boards of two Fortune 500 companies — Raytheon and National Oilwell Varco — as well as other outstanding public and private companies and not-for-profit organizations. This includes TransUnion, Anaplan, Forcepoint, ThoughtTrace, Baylor University, and Memorial Hermann Healthcare Systems.

“The knowledge they bring after such storied careers in tech is invaluable to our future growth. Their strategic guidance will serve Nextiva well as we continue to build on our vision of powering human connections and further disrupt the market”, said Tomas Gorny, CEO and co-founder of Nextiva.

Nextiva helps businesses manage their communications, productivity, and customer relationships on a unified platform. It comes with built-in messaging, voice, and video tools. It also offers dozens of features that include toll-free minutes, unlimited internet fax, VoIP, sales, hosted PBX, business analytics, service CRM, SaaS, business surveys, and more.

