Buying a proven and established business has many benefits, especially for new entrepreneurs. And buying a proven and established online business is that much better because you can run it from virtually anywhere. This is not the case for all online businesses, but it is for the majority of them.

So, if you are looking to buy a business you can run from anywhere take a look at the 10 online businesses for sale in August.

READ MORE: How to Buy a Business

10 Online Businesses for Sale in August 2022

This August BizBuySell has some great online businesses with years of operation you can take over and hit the ground running.

Concrete and Stone Treatment Company

Since 2005 this Concrete and Stone Treatment Company has been running a surface sealant business. The majority of the sealant jobs are outsourced to subcontractors and it relies on its online presence to manage the workflow. This includes three streams of revenue made up of direct jobs, referral commissions, and product sales. The business has room for expansion and the seller will provide four weeks of support and training at 30 hours per week.

The business is located in Harris County, TX with an asking price of $2,700,000. The gross revenue is $868,720 with a cash flow of $503,122.

Hat Manufacturer and Brand for Men

Established in 1947 this Hat Manufacturer and Brand for Men has evolved to now have an eCommerce with wholesale and private labels. The company now has B2B and D2C sales that are mostly carried out through its website, an Amazon storefront, and a secondary Shopify-built website.

The company makes unique products with premium quality genuine leather, straw, wool, and other materials.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $7,500,000. The gross revenue is $4,381,277 and a cash flow of $1,601,351.

Perfect Draft BBQ Blower

The patented Perfect Draft BBQ Blower has been providing the right amount of heat and smoke for barbecue pits for the past six years. The company sells the blower on its eCommerce website, Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. The BBQ accessory tools market is a thriving segment in the US and globally, so there huge growth potential.

The seller is offering 90-days or more of support and training along with training videos and documentation of all the parts and products.

The business is located in Baytown, TX with an asking price of $180,000. The gross revenue is $549,770 with a cash flow of $56,000.

B2B eCommerce Brand in the Outdoor Living Space

With over 12 years in business, this B2B eCommerce Brand in the Outdoor Living Space is a leading manufacturer and importer of one-of-a-kind outdoor living, storage and gardening products made of decay-resistant solid wood. The company works with some of the leading retail brands in the segment including Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Houzz, The Shopping Channel, and others.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $9,200,000. The gross revenue is $5480,515 with a cash flow of $1,752,126.

Amazon FBA Vitamins & Supplements Brand

Launched in 2018 this Amazon FBA Vitamins & Supplements Brand has managed to capture an impressive market share in the health and wellness segment. With over 100,000 product reviews on Amazon, this brand has an impressive 43% return customer rate on its website and an average order value of $50. Currently, it has 39 SKUs with all the products manufactured in the US at facilities approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $16,000,000. The gross revenue is $15,774,466 with a cash flow of $3,145,429.

Amazon UK FBA Gift Business

This Amazon UK FBA Gift Business specializes in year-round gifts targeting major holidays and personal special occasions. Streamlined through the Amazon FBA ecosystem it currently has four SKUs making up 100% of the sales, with the top SKU contributing 72% of the sales. Amazon UK makes up 90% of the sales, while the remaining 10% are from Amazon US. The business can easily expand to other global markets with the right investment.

The business has an asking price of $765,000 with gross revenue of $1,326,154 and a cash flow of $293,695.

Outdoor Grilling Amazon FBA

As a trademarked Outdoor Grilling Amazon FBA offering high-quality products, the revenue and SDE have grown by 30%+ in the last 12 months. With more than 2,100 reviews and an average of 4.5-star ratings on Amazon, the quality of the product is resonating with customers. The business launched in 2019 and has grown substantially in just three years. There is huge potential for growth with the introduction of new products.

The business has an asking price of $400,000 with gross revenue of $986,378 and a cash flow of $157,401.

Medium Term Accommodation Rentals

This company has found a niche in the Medium Term Accommodation Rentals space for the home rental marketplace. Established in 2014, the company has achieved success by focusing on a specific target market. This is a brand known as a leader nationally with a refined operation. This has the potential to grow globally with the right marketing and investment.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $8,000,000. The gross revenue is $1,726,823 with a cash flow of $1,341,152.

Premium Motorsports Artwork Brand

In business for more than 12 years, this is an established Premium Motorsports Artwork Brand. The company specializes in unique motorsports and automotive artwork which it designs and manufactures with high-quality wood products. They feature race tracks from series such as F1, IndyCar, IMSA, WEC, and MotoGP. The reputation it has garnered is responsible for calling Ferrari, Monster Energy, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Lexus, Mercedes AMG, and NASCAR its customers.

The business is located in Dallas, TX with an asking price of $425,000. The gross revenue is $400,000 with a cash flow of $120,000.

