Outsourced Web Development: It’s Not What You Think

When you need a new website or an overhaul to your existing site, you need results fast. The longer it takes to complete your project, the longer you’ll have to wait to start seeing any kind of ROI.

The fastest way to get your project done is to outsource the job to a professional website development company. Outsourcing is one of the most effective ways to delegate work.

If you’re considering doing your own web work, here are five reasons to rethink your strategy.

1. You don’t have time for tedium

No matter what kind of web project you’re facing, it’s going to include tedious work that you probably don’t have time to manage. Every minute you spend messing with your website is a minute you don’t have for more pressing tasks.

Outsourcing your website development can help you tackle some of the most tedious tasks involved in creating or redesigning your website. For example, a web development company can translate your website into additional languages, migrate your site to a new platform, and optimize your site for capturing leads.

Tedious tasks eat up your time, so it makes sense to outsource those tasks whenever possible. As a general rule, if someone else can do a great job, there’s no reason not to outsource.

2. You’ll get a better website

In today’s world, do-it-yourself (DIY) website design is popular, but it’s not always the best choice. If you just need a simple one-page website, you’re probably fine with a DIY design. However, if you’re running a business, selling products or services online, or trying to generate leads, you need a professionally-designed website.

Outsourcing your website design will help you get the professional website you deserve. Your development team will have the professional experience required to build a beautiful, functional website.

3. You’ll have the foundation for solid marketing services

If you’re considering building your own website, you may not realize that your design can limit your ability to execute SEO and basic marketing strategies. For example, if you choose a free platform that doesn’t allow you to add JavaScript to your pages, you can’t use stat trackers that run on JavaScript.

Also, if your page layout is hard-coded a certain way, you may not be able to place your newsletter signup form in the ideal place.

Another problem you may encounter is building a site on a platform with a template that isn’t easy to optimize for search. For example, you might not be able to choose your URL structure or edit your HTML to perform on-page optimization.

When you outsource your website project to a team of professionals with marketing experience, they’ll prepare your site in a way that is conducive to supporting both marketing and SEO strategies. They’ll build your site on the correct platform using all the latest technologies required to give you a solid foundation for all of your marketing needs.

4. Outsourced website design saves you money

While saving money shouldn’t be the only factor you consider, web design is expensive and if you can save money, you should. However, it’s important to understand why you’ll save money when you outsource your web design.

When web development companies strictly perform development work, they end up with a network of professionals who can accomplish any task they might need. With so many clients, they can usually offer better rates for their services because they’re providing a constant stream of work to their contractors.

When it comes to their employees, they’re able to keep them on full-time because there’s always a steady stream of work to perform. In contrast, when you hire an in-house web developer, you have to pay them between development tasks, which ends up wasting payroll dollars.

5. You’ll have an entire team working on your project

Building and launching a website takes time; it won’t happen overnight. It truly takes a team to build a full website. When you outsource your web project to a professional company, you’ll have an entire team working on every aspect of your site together. This means you’ll get a faster completion and launch time.

Short on time? Consider outsourcing your web project

If you need to launch your project fast, consider outsourcing your website development needs to a professional team. If you’re worried about working with different time zones overseas, look for a nearshore company located within your time zone.

By handing off the task, you’ll get a better website and better results overall.