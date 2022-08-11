10 Pet Franchises to Start

Pet owners go above and beyond to make sure their scaly, feathered, or furry friends are happy and healthy. That means there’s lots of money to be made in pet-related businesses.

From walking dogs and dog grooming to selling pet food, there are plenty of profitable franchise opportunities. Read on to discover our 10 favorites.

What is a Pet Franchise?

This type of franchise is a business that is part of a larger company and focuses on selling products or services in the pet industry.

Pet franchise opportunities can be very profitable, as this industry is estimated to be worth about $103 billion.

Why You Should Consider a Pet Franchise

Pet ownership is high, with about 70% of U.S. households owning a pet. If that number doesn’t convince you, here are five reasons you should start a franchise in the pets industry:

People spend lots of money on pets. From food to toys to vet bills, pet owners are willing to spend money to make sure their pets are happy and healthy.

This industry is growing. This industry is already worth ten figures and is only going to get bigger.

Help pets and their owners. Pets bring joy to their owners’ lives, and you can help make that happen.

Franchises are a safe investment. As a franchise owner, you’ll have the support of a larger company and a business model to follow that’s proven.

Be your own boss. If you’ve always wanted to run your own business, a franchise in the pet industry is a great way to do it.

Types of Pet Franchises

If you’re looking to get into the pet franchise industry, check out the types of pet franchises available:

Pet food and supplies. These pet retail businesses sell food, toys, and other supplies for pets.

Pet grooming. This type of business offers services to groom dogs, cats, and other animals.

Pet daycare and boarding. These offer pet care and dog daycare services when owners are away.

Pet walking and sitting. This type of service helps owners of pets when they can’t walk or care for their pets themselves.

Dog training. These businesses offer training services to help dogs (and their owners) learn good behavior.

Top Pet Food and Pet Supplies Store Franchises

Here are some of the best pet franchises that have to do with pet-related products like food, toys, or supplies.

1. Nature’s Pet Market

This pet care franchise opportunity is all about natural and organic pet foods and supplies. Expect to invest between $150,000 and $403,500. Franchise fees are about $37,500.

2. EarthWise Pet Supply

This pet supply store specializes in natural and eco-friendly products. Franchises start at $214,500.

Top Pet Grooming Franchises

If you’re interested in pet care or professional grooming, then check out these franchises.

3. Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming

This company offers healthy, natural dog food as well as full grooming services and self-serve pet washes. Your investment will range from $226,050 to $673,850.

4. Aussie Pet Mobile

If you’re interested in opening a mobile grooming business, then this franchise may be for you. This company began franchising in 1999 and you’re investment will be as much as $180,000.

Top Pet Day Care and Pet Boarding Franchises

Overnight boarding services are always in demand, especially for owners of pets who travel frequently. Check out these top pet franchises.

5. Camp Run-A-Mutt

This company offers 100% cage-free daycare and an overnight dog boarding service. Your investment to open a franchise will be as much as $1.04 million.

6. Central Bark

Your estimated investment to open this dog daycare facility franchise and offer your pet services will range from $548,769 and $930,172.

Top Pet Walking and Pet Sitting Franchises

Here are some dog walking and pet sitter franchises that will let you help owners of pets while getting some exercise yourself.

7. Fetch! Pet Care

Want to offer dog walking services? To open this pet sitting and dog walking franchise, you’ll pay up to $81,000. Military members get $500 off their initial fee.

8. Pet Sit Pros

For this pet sitting business, you can expect to invest anywhere from $20,000 to $66,500, which includes a $15,000 franchise fee.

Top Dog Training Franchises

Here’s a list of dog training pet-related franchise options for you to look over.

9. Sit Means Sit

To open a “Sit Means Sit” pet care services franchise, expect to invest upwards of $123,850. This includes a $17,500 franchise fee and a $24,220 fee for the franchisor or its affiliate.

10. Dog Training Elite

You can open this franchise if your net worth is $150,000 with $50,000 of it being liquid, and are prepared to invest up to $122,250. The franchise fee for this one is $59,000.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your Pet Business

Here are four ways to choose the best franchise for yourself with a proven business model:

Evaluate your interests.

What type of business are you interested in? Do you want to sell products like bird watching supplies, offer grooming services, be a pet butler who offers poop removal services, or train dogs?

There is no right answer, but you’ll be more likely to succeed if you choose a franchise that matches your interests.

Consider your budget.

How much money do you have to invest in a franchise? Different franchises have different initial investment requirements, so be sure to choose one that you can afford.

Think about your goals.

What are your goals for your pet business? Do you want to be the boss, or are you looking for a safe investment? Consider your goals when choosing a franchise so that you can find one that matches your needs.

Do your research.

Be sure to do your research before investing in any franchise. Talk to other franchise owners, read reviews, and compare different franchises to find the one that’s right for you.

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Pet Franchise?

This varies due to the pet market you are looking to get involved with. A food and supplies franchise for pets will have a different initial investment than a dog training franchise. But in general, you can expect to spend five figures minimum to open a franchise in this industry.

Are Pet Franchises Profitable?

Yes, many pet franchises are profitable businesses. However, as with any business, there is always some risk involved. Be sure to do your research and choose a franchise that you feel confident in before investing any money.

Do Pet Owners Make Good Pet Franchise Owners?

Dog owners and other pet owners can make good business owners of a franchise in this industry if they’re passionate about the business and have the time and resources to invest in it. However, it is not necessary to be a pet owner to be successful in this industry.

