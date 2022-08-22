21 Rural Business Ideas

If you’re living in a regional area or small town, the idea of starting a business can seem daunting. But it doesn’t have to be! There are plenty of rural small business ideas for regional areas and small towns like cleaning services, grocery stores, or a restaurant business.

So if you’re ready to take the plunge, read on for some profitable business idea inspiration.

Why You Should Start a Rural Business

Are you looking for small-town business ideas that are both profitable and fulfilling? If so, starting a profitable business in a rural location may be the perfect option for small business owners like you.

Here are four reasons why you should start a rural business:

There is less competition. In a small town, you are more likely to be the only business of your kind. This gives you a unique opportunity to build a loyal customer base.

You can tap into an untapped market. By starting a business in a small town, you can serve a customer base that has previously been underserved. This could lead to high profits and strong word-of-mouth marketing.

You’ll have lower overhead costs. Rent and utilities tend to be cheaper in small towns than in major metropolitan areas. This will give you more room to reinvest in your business and grow your bottom line.

Be a big fish in a small pond. As the owner of a small town business, you’ll have the chance to make a real impact in your community. This could lead to personal satisfaction and a sense of pride in your work.

Business Ideas for Regional Areas

If you live in a rural part of the country, you may feel like you’re at a disadvantage when it comes to starting an online business or a brick-and-mortar store.

READ MORE: Small Business Ideas for Beginners

However, there are many businesses that are well suited to small towns and rural areas. Here’s a list of rural business ideas to get you started:

1. Bed and Breakfast

Running a bed and breakfast in a small town is a great way to bring in some extra income.

Plus, operating one in small towns is a great way to meet new people and learn about different cultures.

2. Small Town Gas Station

For small-town residents, chances are there is only one gas station in town. Why not start your own and take advantage of the lack of competition?

Business opportunities like this are perfect for anyone who wants to be their own boss.

3. Local Guide

If you know your way around the local area, why not start a business as a local guide? You could offer tours of nearby cities and nearby towns.

4. Coworking Space Owner

Profitable businesses are smart and utilize remote workers to grow. If you have a spare room in your house, why not start a coworking space for these remote workers?

5. Organic Food Sales

You can start a food business in the organic food delivery niche market. Customers in rural areas are looking for healthy and organic food options that a health food store may offer.

6. Thrift Store Owner

Opening a thrift store is a great business idea especially if your target market is low-income earners. These stores provide a needed service at a lower cost.

7. Local Flea Market

Selling at local flea markets is a great business for those who want to be their own boss and have a passion for antiques and collectibles.

Small Town Business Ideas

Business owners in small towns should focus on the unique needs of their community to increase their chances of success. For example, a business owner might have a business idea to open a small town shop that specializes in local products or services.

Here are some small town business ideas:

8. Food Truck

Starting a food truck business in a small town is a great way to get noticed and serve the community. Food trucks are generally profitable with low overhead costs.

9. Coffee Shop

Coffee shops can be the perfect business idea for a small town. It can be a very profitable venture and it’s easy to attract customers, but you need to have a solid business model.

10. Ice Cream Shop

Ice cream shops are always a popular business venture, especially in the summer months. They can be profitable, but you need to choose the right location.

11. Health Center

Starting a doctor’s office in rural areas is a great way to serve the community and make a good income. There are many opportunities for health centers in small towns.

12. Computer Services and Hardware Store

Another small town business idea to start that’ll be a lucrative business for you is a computer service and hardware store. Small businesses and home users will be your main customers.

13. Succesful Hair Salon

If you’re interested in having a successful hair salon, you’ll need to focus on providing a great customer experience. This could include offering complementary services, such as makeup consultations.

14. Pet Store

Opening a pet store is a great way for a small business owner to serve local pet owners and make a good income.

Business Ideas for Rural Locations

A rural area can be a great place to start a business, but you need to make sure that there’s a market for your products or services.

Once you’ve done your market research, you can start thinking about which business idea would be the best fit for your rural location.

Let’s check out some ideas for you:

15. Small Farm

Small farms are a great way to serve the local community in rural areas. They provide fresh produce and meat, and they can be profitable if done correctly.

16. Real Estate Agency

Real estate is a great business to get into, especially if you’re interested in rural businesses. There are many opportunities for real estate agencies in rural areas.

17. Photography Business

If you have a passion for photography, starting a photography business is a great way to do what you love and make a good income. You can specialize in weddings, portraits, or landscape photography.

18. Landscaping Business

Starting a successful business in landscaping can be a very profitable venture. It’s a great way to start your own business if you’re interested in working outdoors and serving the local community.

19. Funeral Home

Opening a funeral home can be one of the most profitable businesses, but it’s also a considerable investment. There are several things to consider before starting a funeral home, such as business planning, the costs of starting the business, will you need a business loan, etc.

20. Vineyard Owner

Starting your own vineyard business can be hugely rewarding, both financially and emotionally. Before taking the plunge, do your homework and talk to successful vineyard owners to get an understanding of what’s involved.

21. Bee Keeping

The bee-keeping business can make you a lot of money, and it can also be a very fun hobby. Make sure to properly educate yourself on beekeeping before getting started.

READ MORE: