Think you need a lot of money to get a small business loan? Not so with an SBA 7(a) loan. In this post, we’ll outline what this SBA loan is, who qualifies for it, and how to go about getting one. Ready to learn more? Let’s get started!

What is an SBA 7(a) Loan?

The SBA 7(a) loan program is the most popular of the SBA loans provided by the Small Business Administration and offered by SBA lenders, such as banks, credit unions, and online lenders. It’s available to businesses of all sizes and can be used for various purposes, including working capital and cash flow, inventory, equipment, and real estate.

Why You Should Consider an SBA Loan 7(a) for Your Small Business

As a business owner, you’re always looking for ways to secure funding and use the loan proceeds to grow your business. Here are five reasons you should consider this type of loan:

You don't need perfect credit to qualify. The SBA doesn't directly lend money to small businesses. Rather, it partners with approved lenders, such as banks and credit unions, to provide financing and loan terms. This means small business owners may still qualify for the loan even if they don't have perfect credit.

SBA 7(a) loans typically have a repayment period of up to 25 years. This gives you more time to repay the loan and frees up cash flow in the meantime.

SBA 7(a) Loans Requirements

To be approved for this type of loan, your small business must meet the following loan requirements:

At least two years of business operations. To qualify for an SBA 7(a) loan, your business must have been operational for at least two years.

Debt-to-income ratio. In addition to the above requirements, you must also have a debt-to-income ratio of 50% or less meaning your business's debts must not exceed 50% of your business's total income.

Types of Small Business Administration 7(a) Loan

Many SBA loan programs are available, but the 7(a) loan program is the most popular. Here are a few different types of SBA 7(a) business loan programs:

Standard 7(a) Loan

The Standard 7(a) Loan is the most common type of SBA loan. It’s available to businesses of all sizes and can be used for various purposes, including working capital, inventory, equipment, and real estate. You can apply for a loan amount of up to $5 million.

7(a) Small Loan

The 7(a) Small Loan is designed for businesses that need smaller loans, with a maximum loan amount up to $350,000. It’s a good option for businesses that don’t have a lot of collateral to offer as security for the loan.

Express Loan

An Express Loan is a 7(a) loan that’s processed and approved more quickly than other types of SBA loans. You can typically get an Express Loan in less than 36 hours, making it a good option for businesses that need quick access to financing.

Export Working Capital

This type of 7(a) loan is specifically for businesses that export goods or services. If you export goods or services, you may be eligible for a loan of up to $5 million.

Veterans Advantage

The Veterans Advantage program is designed to help veterans and their spouses get access to small business financing. If you’re a veteran or the spouse of a veteran, you may be eligible for a reduced interest rate on an SBA 7(a) loan.

How to Apply for SBA 7(a) Business Loans

Applying for this type of loan is a straightforward process. Let’s look at the steps needed for the loan application process:

Choose an SBA lender. You’ll choose a bank or credit union that offers SBA-backed loans. Make sure to shop around and compare rates, terms, and conditions before choosing a lender.

You’ll choose a bank or credit union that offers SBA-backed loans. Make sure to shop around and compare rates, terms, and conditions before choosing a lender. Complete the application. Each SBA preferred lender has its own application that you’ll need to complete. Gather the required documents, such as your business tax returns, before you get started on your loan application.

Each SBA preferred lender has its own application that you’ll need to complete. Gather the required documents, such as your business tax returns, before you get started on your loan application. Submit your application. Once you’ve completed the application from one of the available SBA preferred lenders, you’ll submit it to your chosen lender for review.

Once you’ve completed the application from one of the available SBA preferred lenders, you’ll submit it to your chosen lender for review. Get approved and access your funds. If your loan is approved, you’ll receive the funds in a lump sum. You can then use the funds for your intended purpose.

How Hard Is It to Get an SBA 7(a) Loan?

It’s not difficult to get an SBA 7(a) loan, such as California finance lender loans if you meet the eligibility requirements and have a strong application. However, it’s important to remember that this is a competitive program. There are more businesses applying for SBA 7(a) loans than there are funds available.

How Much Can You Get From an SBA 7(a) Loan?

The maximum loan amount for an SBA 7(a) loan is $5 million. The interest rate is variable, the repayment terms are flexible, and the collateral requirements are relatively lenient. Overall, the SBA 7(a) loan program is a very attractive option for small businesses.

Are SBA Loans Forgivable?

SBA loans, like SBA 7(a) loans, are not automatically forgiven, but there are programs in place that could potentially forgive part or all of your loan. To be eligible for forgiveness, you must use the loan proceeds for eligible expenses, such as payroll costs, rent, and utilities. You must also meet certain other conditions, such as maintaining or restoring your employee headcount and wages.