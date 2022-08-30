The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the return of ChallengeHer to help women-owned small businesses gain access to federal contracts.

SBA Opens Program to Get Women Owned Businesses Federal Contracts

ChallengeHer is a government contracting education initiative that hosts events to provide networking opportunities between women-owned businesses and government contractors. ChallengeHer also provides world-class programming and training by experts on getting started and succeeding in the public sector supply chain.

Encouragement for Women-Owned Small Businesses

The ChallengeHer programming and training sessions can be experienced in-person or online in a virtual environment, while the initiative also aims to encourage participation in the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract program.

The WOSB program has already hosted one event in Maryland, with others coming soon to Texas and California. The events will see contributions from Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express.

The Road to Success and Sustainability

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman spoke about the impact of the ChallengeHer initiative, saying: “Throughout the past decade, ChallengeHer has helped tens of thousands of women-owned small businesses break glass ceilings and grow their revenue by selling to the world’s largest buyer: the U.S. government.

“ChallengeHer continues to level the playing field in the federal marketplace by investing in and empowering more women-owned firms, connecting federal buyers directly with women entrepreneurs via matchmaking, and providing continued advocacy on behalf of WOSBs in every sector of the economy and every corner of the nation – and we are committed to ensuring it continues to open doors to revenue for women entrepreneurs for decades to come.”

The President and CEO of WIPP, Candace Waterman, added: “WIPP is honored to co-sponsor this much-needed and well-respected program, now in its 10th year, as we provide women-owned small businesses with the education and resources needed to navigate the road to success and sustainability during these historical times.”

Upcoming ChallengerHer Events

The Maryland event was held in Silver Spring on August 25, with the next event happening in San Antonio, Texas on October 5. The event in San Diego, California, has yet to have a date confirmed.

