Search engine optimization is a process for boosting the quality and quantity of traffic to your website. It’s also what makes your website stand out and appear at the top of a search engine. Currently, SEO plays a gigantic role in the performance of a business as almost every business has taken to digital platforms.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) courses are without doubt one of the most popular courses trending right now. What better way is there to learn about Search engines than online? So, the question is do I need SEO training? The following is a list of a selected few of the best online SEO courses available.

SEO Courses

Local SEO 2022 Made Simple & Fun + Google Maps & TripAdvisor

Local SEO 2022 Made Simple & Fun + Google Maps & TripAdvisor course offers proven SEO and copywriting strategies to boost your business. It also guides you to become a content creator. Furthermore, you will get persuasive influencer and blogger outreach templates to have content influencers promoting your business for free. The course has 9.5 hours of video lectures and 13 downloadable resources. This kit is made up of 53 lectures over 10 sections including:

Step 1 – Learn Local SEO & Quiz

Step 2 – Setup Google My Business

Step 3 – Setup TripAdvisor

Step 4 – Study local SEO in depth

Step 5 – Do Keywords Research

Complete SEO Training 2022: Rank in Google with SEO 2022

This Complete SEO Training 2022: Rank in Google with SEO 2022 course explains why SEO is important for organic traffic. You will learn SEO audit, Google E.A.T, building authority of your website, and decrease your website visitor bounce rate. The course is specially prepared to suit webmasters, business owners, bloggers, and SEO beginners as well as experts. The class contains 9.5 hours of video lessons, 39 downloadable resources, and 5 articles. There are a total of 71 lectures in 8 sections such as:

SEO Niche selection and Keyword Research

Step-by-step on-page SEO

Step-by-step off-page SEO

Website speed optimization

Link Building: Creating Quality Backlinks

Google My Business: Optimize Your Google Maps Listing

Google My Business: Optimize Your Google Maps Listing is a step-by-step guide to adding your business to Google My Business (Google Maps). Advanced marketing tricks and tips for increasing conversion rates and ranking higher are given. The class is made up of 1.5 hours of videos withn11 lectures distributed across 5 sections, namely:

Why you want to be on Google My Business

Getting Started – The Essentials

Adding some Power Boost Techniques

Extra tips that will Rank You Higher

Farewell and Success wishes

2022 Complete SEO Guide to Ranking Local Business Websites

Updated weekly, 2022 Complete SEO Guide to Ranking Local Business Websites has lessons that help you understand the SEO process and rank a local website on the first page of Google. By the end of this course, you will be able to build quality citations for fast ranking and find and obtain high-quality backlinks. There are more than 6 hours of video lectures, 1 downloadable resource, and 17 articles in the bundle. It is organized into 120 lectures over 18 sections including:

SEO audit and Keeping Current Rankings During Redesign

Keyword research and Competition

Developing Website Content

Tracking the impact of a Website Redesign

Ranking your Google My Business Listing

Keyword Research: The Complete Pro Guide A to Z + Free Tools

Keyword Research class will teach you how to navigate and use the Google Keyword planner tool, long tail pro, and other free keyword tools. You will know how to find low competition keywords you can rank and find profitable keywords for traffic with a high conversion rate. The class packs 4 hours of video lectures and 2 downloadable resources. The lessons are prepared in 34 lectures over 9 sections including:

Keyword Research Basics

SEO & Keywords

Finding Keywords

Keyword research DEMO

Keyword competition & preparing Keyword Research for Sorting

Local SEO: A Definitive Guide To Local Business Marketing

Local SEO: A Definitive Guide To Local Business Marketing offers a brief tested and true guide to optimization used by the creator of the course in real-time. This course shows you how to build powerful backlinks, generate reviews of your business, and set up a local SEO agency. The lessons contain 5 hours of video lectures, 17 downloadable resources, and 27 articles. The course packs more than 10 hours of video resources and 122 lectures over 19 sections such as:

Keyword Research

Creating Content For Your Website

Google My Business

CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization)

Page Speed & Hosting

SEO Training: Get Free Traffic to Your Website With SEO

Whether you are aiming at a career in marketing or trying to optimize your business, SEO Training: Get Free Traffic to Your Website with SEO will go through everything you need to know step by step. you will learn to perform a full SEO audit, gain access to free SEO tools, and avoid major SEO pitfalls. In this kit, there are 2.5 hours of video lectures and 2 articles. The lessons are prepared in 36 lectures over 9 sections including:

Keyword Research: How to find Low-Competition, High-Converting Keywords

On-Page Optimization: How to Optimize Your Content Around Your Keyword

Off-Page Optimization: How to Build Authority with Backlinks

8 Smarter Ways Proven to Earn Quality Backlinks

Find Your SEO Score for free

YouTube SEO SECRETS Course – 2022 Beginner to Advanced Guide

Updated for 2022, YouTube SEO SECRETS Course teaches various proven YouTube titles and description formulas, and keywords to rank high. You will see how to gain more subscribers, and create an attractive YouTube banner. This online class has 4.5 hours of video lectures, 3 articles, and 5 downloadable resources. The 51 lectures are distributed over 12 sections such as:

YouTube Channel SEO

Planning – Content SEO

Post Production – Content SEO

Drive Even More YouTube Traffic

YouTube Channel Monetization

The Ultimate SEO Training 2022 + SEO For WordPress Websites

The Ultimate SEO Training 2022 + SEO For WordPress Websites is a 14-hour program prepared by an SEO agency owner. It shows how to design and optimize your website to rank on the first page, build quality backlinks, and manage negative SEO attacks. You will also see internal links used that ranked on page 1 for a big keyword. This bundle is made up of 7.5 hours of video lectures, 17 downloadable resources, and 27 articles. This brief class contains 136 lectures over 18 sections.

SEO – The Fundamental Principles

Keyword research

Creating Content for Your Website

Off-Page SEO – Link Building

Technical SEO

Voice Search SEO For Local Business & Ecommerce Products

Voice Search SEO For Local Business & Ecommerce Products shows you how to get the most out of smart home device searches. You will learn types of searches, content strategies, structured data and microdata. The course contains1-hour video lectures, 3 downloadable resources, and one article. The lessons are broken down into 17 lectures over 5 sections.

Voice SEO Course, Introduction Section

Implementing Your Voice Search SEO

Position Zero

Exercises

Conclusion

SEO is proving more valuable by the day, and possessing its skills will be a distinguishing factor for businessmen and professionals in their respective fields. Presently 68% of all online activities start with a search engine. Search engines are continuously improving their services leading to increased use of the engines. Since April 2022 Google held more than 90% of the search engine market.in the United States, Google holds a slightly higher market share followed by Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo.

Large companies like NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees.

How much does an SEO course cost?

Search Engine Optimization courses cost an average of $75. Udemy’s courses are usually on discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Are there certifications for social media marketing?

Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion.

