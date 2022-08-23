Shopify is trying to bring small businesses together with Shopify Collabs, which aims to make it simple for creators to monetize while giving merchants a new sales and marketing channel.

Shopify Collabs Wants to Connect Small Business Merchants and Creators

Shopify Collabs enables creators of all kinds to easily browse, discover and partner with Shopify’s millions of merchants for free. Merchants on Shopify can use Collabs to discover and manage their relationships with creators, providing them with a new sales and marketing channel to discover and engage with high-impact audiences.

Using Shopify Collabs for Relationship Management

Merchants with a discoverable store and products need to install Collabs and then simply apply to join a fellow merchant’s or a creator’s community. The Collabs feature can then be used to manage the relationship between the two entities, supplying the likes of unique links or discount codes that can be shared with one or both audiences of each merchant or creator.

Collabs to be ‘Fully Integrated’ with Shopify

The Director of Product at Shopify, Amir Kabbara, said: “Shopify is where the world’s best independent brands go to build their businesses. With Shopify Collabs, we’re making it simple for creators to discover and partner with these brands so they can make more money and reach economic independence. In the future, Collabs will be fully integrated with Shopify, giving creators access to more parts of our platform and accelerating their journey as entrepreneurs.

“For Shopify merchants, Collabs is a new way to find potential customers at a time when it’s never been more difficult or expensive. By giving merchants the ability to discover and partner with creators that align with their brand, they can tap into the power of community-driven commerce to reach consumers in new and meaningful ways.”

Content creator Rahel Brhane spoke about how Shopify Collabs can help businesses, saying: “While it can be overwhelming and time consuming to find, communicate and weed out the brands that reflect who I am, it’s the only way to preserve my integrity and keep the trust I’ve built with my audience. This is why I am super excited to have access to a product like Shopify Collabs because they’ve made it so easy to search and discover new and existing merchants! My job is all about creating and building meaningful relationships with brands and this new platform will make the process much more seamless and allow me to shift the focus back on my craft of creating great content!”

Find Partners with Shopify Collabs

Merchants and creators of all kinds can use Collabs to quickly and easily browse, discover and ultimately partner with Shopify’s millions of merchants without additional payment. Merchants and creators just need to apply for a Shopify Collabs account, then start browsing for other merchants and creators that align with their brand and audience.

Once a suitable partner has been found, users use Linkpop, Shopify’s free link in bio tool built for commerce, to curate a selection of products that they can then share on their own platforms. The creator then gets paid when someone purchases a product using the link a creator has shared.

