$17 Million in COVID Business Grants Set Aside in 1 US City

Commercial building improvements can help businesses stand out with potential customers. But it’s not always possible for small companies to fund these important projects. Luckily, some recent grant programs aim to help businesses make these changes – including one launched this week in Atlanta. Read about this grant and other opportunities in cities around the country below.

Atlanta Commercial Property Improvement Grant

The city of Atlanta is launching a new $3.5 million grant program to help small businesses improve their locations. The Commercial Property Improvement Grant program will provide grants of up to $50,000 for exterior and interior enhancements. United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta are facilitating this program as a part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund, which is funded by a $20 million donation from Wells Fargo. Recipients must provide a match of at least 10 percent of the award and meet other eligibility criteria. Applications will be accepted until funds are allocated, or until the program ends in 2024.

San Antonio COVID Impact Grants Program

San Antonio, Texas just unveiled a new round of COVID Impact Grants. The $17 million program provides grants of between $15,000 and $35,000, along with a construction impact supplement of $10,000. Funded through the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the program will be administered by nonprofit small business lender LiftFund. The city and LiftFund have already provided more than $42 million in grants to small businesses since the start of the pandemic. Applications for this round are due August 22.

Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival Vendor Impact Grant

Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival is accepting Vendor Impact Grant applications from local businesses that need support to participate in the event. This is the second year of the program, which offers funding to help minority-owned, ethnically diverse, and/or LGBT-owned businesses participate in one of the city’s signature events. The grant covers vendor fees, which equal about $2,500, for ten local businesses. Last year, the program supported five businesses, which will receive funding again if they choose to participate. The grant application deadline is August 12.

Boston Black Male Advancement Grants

The city of Boston’s Office of Black Male Advancement is awarding $100,000 in grants to support Black men and boys. The grants go to 25 organizations and are funded through My Brother’s Keeper. Each organization receives $7,500 to support its operations and further its mission. The city is specifically focusing on organizations that help in key areas like financial literacy and entrepreneurship, youth development, and civic organization.

Akron ARPA Grants

Akron, Ohio is launching a new program that will provide $10,000 grants to eligible businesses. The $1 million program is funded through the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Greater Akron Chamber will administer the grants. The online application portal is slated to open on August 15, and applications will be due by September 2.

St. Cloud Entertainment District Construction Grants

St. Cloud, Minnesota is offering grants of up to $1,000 to help downtown businesses impacted by ongoing construction in the area. This grant program includes $50,000 in total funds and is part of the City’s COVID recovery grant program. Grants are intended for businesses in the Entertainment District between 9th and 13th streets and between Florida and Massachusetts avenues. The application period will close on September 15 or when all funds have been awarded.

