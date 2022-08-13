Be Part of the Future of Marketing at Reuters Events NYC 2022

New business trends, products, services, and technologies demand new marketing strategies. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 is going to be bringing leading marketing experts from the top global companies to show you what the future of marketing looks like. This includes more than 50 chief marketing officers, and over 350 senior leaders in more than 30 sessions.

This global platform is designed to inspire and empower marketing leaders from CMOs at Frito Lay, GE, Estee Lauder Companies, HP, Albertsons Companies, PepsiCo International, Nationwide, MLB, and many others. The event is a great learning and networking opportunity for anyone in marketing.

Register now by clicking the red button to attend Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 on October 20-21.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

October 20, 2022, Brooklyn, New York

Strategic Marketing 2022 brings together the world’s most influential CMOs and marketing leaders to combat new challenges, share creative insights and discover innovative solutions. This is the global platform to inspire and empower marketing leaders – contemporize your brand, maximize new channel opportunities, and engage in human-first data strategies.. Register now to join the most influential CMOs and innovators!

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.