Learn From CMOs at Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

The complexities of marketing can be overwhelming for small business owners in today’s digital ecosystem. However, there are now more resources than ever to learn and implement the tools and solutions that are readily available. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 is an event that is bringing leading marketing experts to teach you what is next in marketing.
The Chief Marketing Officers from the biggest global companies will be there to address the latest marketing innovations and strategies. This includes more than 50 CMOs and other experts from GE, Samsung Electronics America, Prudential, UPS, PF Chang’s, Bose, Toys”R”Us, Meta, Mars, and many others.
You can click the red button and register to attend this event loaded with true experts in their field. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 will take place October 20-21, 2022.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022
October 20, 2022, Brooklyn, New York
Strategic Marketing 2022 brings together the world’s most influential CMOs and marketing leaders to combat new challenges, share creative insights and discover innovative solutions. This is the global platform to inspire and empower marketing leaders – contemporize your brand, maximize new channel opportunities, and engage in human-first data strategies.. Register now to join the most influential CMOs and innovators!
