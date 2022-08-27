Learn From CMOs at Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

The complexities of marketing can be overwhelming for small business owners in today’s digital ecosystem. However, there are now more resources than ever to learn and implement the tools and solutions that are readily available. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 is an event that is bringing leading marketing experts to teach you what is next in marketing.

The Chief Marketing Officers from the biggest global companies will be there to address the latest marketing innovations and strategies. This includes more than 50 CMOs and other experts from GE, Samsung Electronics America, Prudential, UPS, PF Chang’s, Bose, Toys”R”Us, Meta, Mars, and many others.

You can click the red button and register to attend this event loaded with true experts in their field. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 will take place October 20-21, 2022.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

October 20, 2022, Brooklyn, New York

Strategic Marketing 2022 brings together the world’s most influential CMOs and marketing leaders to combat new challenges, share creative insights and discover innovative solutions. This is the global platform to inspire and empower marketing leaders – contemporize your brand, maximize new channel opportunities, and engage in human-first data strategies.. Register now to join the most influential CMOs and innovators!

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.