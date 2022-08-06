Learn From Experts at Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

The number of tools available to small businesses when it comes to marketing today can be overwhelming. Whether you have a brick-and-mortar business or you operate online, you now have more options than ever. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 looks to deliver the best tools available to you by bringing some of the leading experts in the field.

More than 50 chief marketing officers and experts from some of the leading brands in the world will be there to pass on their knowledge and what currently works. This includes CMOs from Frito Lay, GE, Estee Lauder Companies, HP, Albertsons Companies, PepsiCo International, Nationwide, MLB, and many others.

Register now by clicking the red button to attend Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 on October 20-21.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

October 20, 2022, Brooklyn, New York

Strategic Marketing 2022 brings together the world’s most influential CMOs and marketing leaders to combat new challenges, share creative insights and discover innovative solutions. This is the global platform to inspire and empower marketing leaders – contemporize your brand, maximize new channel opportunities, and engage in human-first data strategies.. Register now to join the most influential CMOs and innovators!

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.