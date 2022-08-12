In the News: Small Business COVID Grants Up to $50,000 Still Available

With inflation at record levels, purchasing costs are a huge issue for small businesses as they replenish their inventory. From food to manufacturing supplies, the high cost is affecting small business owners across the country. Cost is just one issue businesses have to contend with in this economy, that is why grants offer some relief.

Public and private organizations are regularly offering grants to help combat these challenges. The key to getting these grants is staying informed as to when they are available and applying as soon as possible. You also have to meet the criteria of the grants in order to have a chance and as always if you don’t apply you don’t have any chance at all. So, take a look at these grants and apply for the ones you qualify for, and good luck.

The impact of COVID-related business issues is still around. That is why communities across the U.S. are still offering grants to help small business owners across a wide range of issues. From improving locations to participating in industry events, construction, and more.

Small Business News Roundup – August 11, 2022

Bitcoin’s price at one point on Thursday reached $24,748.43 up by 4.81% with 24-hour trading, according to Coinbase. Thursday’s increase is a continuation of the rally by the first cryptocurrency with its price rising by 7.69% in just one week. Bitcoin currently enjoys a market cap of $470.5 billion and has a current circulating supply of 19,118,581 BTC coins.

TikTok has announced that they are now accepting applications for the third round of their Support Black Businesses accelerator program. TikTok Support Black Businesses Accelerator Program The program is designed to elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok’s increasingly popular platform through exclusive access to resources, benefits and networking opportunities.

According to the retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc, egg prices have gone up by 47% in July compared to what they cost a year ago. The price of nearly every grocery item has ballooned over the past year driven by factors that include high production costs, rising fuel, supply chain hiccups, and more.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced taxpayers who file Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, or Form 2290 should do so before the payment deadline of Aug. 31, 2022.

Have you noticed the new Gmail design yet? Google has updated its email platform, putting some popular work and business features front and center… well, actually off to the left. New Gmail Design Integrates Workspace and Chat Features The updated platform enables users to enjoy a clean, streamlined way to jump between their inbox, Chat, Spaces and Meet.

On Sunday, August 8, 2022, the Senate approved bill H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 a climate change, health care, and tax package. The Senate vote was passed along partisan lines with a narrow margin of 51 to 50.

There are a quite few successful YouTubers around these days, many of which owe their popularity to video game live streams. But there is another kind of success that can be achieved on YouTube, and an unassuming woodworker has shown us the way. Woodworker’s YouTube Success Story Could Be Your Business Inspiration Texas-native April Wilkerson has a woodworking channel with over 1.

A California man has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others in schemes involving millions of dollars in inflated tax returns and exploiting the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). California Man Pleads Guilty to Tax and PPP Loan Fraud According to the Department of Justice, Thanh Ngoc Rudin and his brother along with others conspired to commit two sets of fraud schemes.

Gasoline prices, which had hit record highs in recent months are now falling sharply inching closer to an average of $4 a gallon across the county. On Monday, August saw average gas prices reach $4.059 down from $4.212 a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas prices have been falling steadily from the record high of $5.

Farmer’s markets across the nation will celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week from August 7-13, 2022. With more than 8,600 farmers markets registered across the nation, the weeklong events will support the farm-to-table movement and highlight the role farmers’ markets play in supporting healthy communities and stimulating local economies.

