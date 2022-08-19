In the News: Grants of $10,000 or More From DoorDash and Government Programs

From natural disasters to economic downturns and post-pandemic challenges, small businesses are in need of funds to keep their business running. Thankfully there are many private and public grants looking to help by addressing these issues. While amounts may not seem large compared to PPP loans, they are enough to pay bills, fund renovations, find new hires, and increase inventory.

If you are a small business owner in need of some grant money, take look at what is available across the country from many public and private organizations. As always, if you are applying for a grant, take your time in filling out the application and make sure you meet the requirements.

For restaurant owners impacted by fires, floods, hurricanes or other natural disasters, DoorDash is launching a new round of grant funding. This is part of the company’s $200 million Main Street Strong pledge to support the businesses and communities it serves. To qualify for a grant, the related event must be declared a natural disaster at the state or federal level.

From energy efficiency to home-based businesses, the hospitality sector, diverse small businesses or federal SBIR/STTR programs, there are a number of grants available now across the U.S. These grants provide funds of $10,000 or more to help businesses stay operational.

Small Business News Roundup – August 19, 2022

The average retail price of flour across the US jumped by 5.3% in July, following trends of rising prices of products in grocery stores, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail prices of wheat flour, white flour, and all-purpose flour have gone up by 7% from June and up by 44.8 % from the same time last year.

In this episode of Small Biz in :15 On Location, we traveled to Austin, Texas, for ZohoDay 2022 to talk to Zoho Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience Praval Singh. In this episode, Shawn Hessinger, the Chief Editor of Small Biz Trends, sits down and talks to Praval to find out all about managing your social presence with Zoho Social.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced that two Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) opened on Monday, August 15 in Elkhorn and Virgie in Pike County, Kentucky.

The annual cost to own a new car has gone beyond the $10,000 mark, according to a study by the American Automobile Association (AAA). Owning and operating a brand new car in 2022 will cost you as much as $10,728 annually or $894 per month. The annual driving costs study revealed that the average yearly cost in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month.

The weekly national average price for a gallon of diesel fell by a little over 10 cents in the past week reaching $5.021, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). However, retail diesel prices remain high indicating a long road ahead for diesel prices to start stabilizing.

Recently, Small Biz in: 15 On Location, traveled to Austin, Texas for Zoho Day 2022. Here, Zoho Senior Evangelist Taylor Backman sits down with Shawn Hessinger, the Executive Editor of Small Biz Trends to discuss the benefits all-in-one small business software can bring to your company. 3 Advantages of All-in-One Business Software 1. Gives You One Solution vs.

Three Individuals are facing federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $2.4 million in small business loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The national average gas prices across the US continue its dip on Monday, August 15, 2022 reaching $3.956. It is now below $4 per gallon, the first time since March 5, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The price of gas is in its 63-day streak of dropping prices at the pump following an all-time high of $5.016 in June.

A hot topic among small business owners is that a new recession is coming or the country is already in a recession. With inflation being so high, but unemployment so low, some economists want to change the definition of a recession (two consecutive quarterly drops in GDP).

Establishing a small business requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and time. Whether you are an entrepreneur just starting out or a seasoned pro, buying an established business allows you to hit the road running. You will still have to work hard and be dedicated, however, the time to grow the brand has already been accomplished.

