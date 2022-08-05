In the News: Grants Up To $100K for Minorities, Women, and Underrepresented Enterepreneurs

Grants are established to address a very wide range of issues. And this includes helping minorities, women and underrepresented entrepreneurs so they can better cope with the impact of a global pandemic and other economic conditions. The goal is to keep these small businesses and the entrepreneurs that run them to keep them operational for as long as possible. This not only helps the individual entrepreneurs and their families but the community at large.

So, if you are an entrepreneur belonging to one of these groups, make sure to take a look at these grants and apply for your chance to win a grant that could save your business.

From Cartier to Comcast, Tory Burch, the NBA, WNBA, and many others these grants are looking to help women and minority entrepreneurs. The grants range from $5,000 to $100,000 designed to help with a range of issues entrepreneurs are facing. Find out how you can apply for these grants now.

With grants between $10,000 to $65,000, everyone from Wells Fargo to communities across the country are helping women and minority entrepreneurs. You can apply now to get help if you are struggling, with technical assistance, harmed by the pandemic, and more. Find out the rest of the issues these grants are looking to help out small businesses with.

Small Business News Roundup – August 5, 2022

Mastercard has joined forces with multiple new global partners to enhance its new Mastercard Installments program, which is expanding in order to support more small businesses in the United States.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that low-interest disaster loans will be available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the establishment of two new federal advisory committees to accelerate support for start-ups driving critical innovation while increasing small business access to patient capital.

In this special episode of Small Biz in 15, Shawn Hessinger, the Executive Editor for Small Business Trends traveled to Austin, Texas for ZohoDay 2022 to interview Zoho Product Manager Tejas Gadhia who discusses low-code and no-code solutions and how small businesses will can use them to improve their workflow.

ZenBusiness has announced that it raised close to $200 million in a Series C funding round, valuing the company at $1.7 billion. The funding round was led by Oak HC/FT, with backing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and existing investors Cathay Innovation and Greycroft.

Small business acquisitions decreased by 3% during the second quarter of 2022 while the median sale price slipped 9% below the previous quarter, a drop from $345,000 to $315,000.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline across the country has gone down for the 48th consecutive day since rising to a record of $ 5.016 in June, dropping to 4.212 a gallon on Monday, August 1, 2022, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA). Monday saw a 14-cent decrease in the price of regular gasoline from last week’s $4.

Remote working has provided workers with numerous benefits to their work/life balance, but there are some downsides to working from home. New research published by RedRex – an innovative group of web developers – has revealed virtual meetings to be something of a thorn in the side of remote working.

The volatility of the cryptocurrency market is well known. However, this hasn’t stopped people, businesses, and investment firms from putting their money in crypto. With so much volatility, the top crypto movers for the week have seen some noteworthy gains.

US Senator Rand Paul and ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship warned that more than 8 million businesses are in danger of facing tax hikes. This is due to the proposed expansion of the Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) as part of the Build Back Better Act.

