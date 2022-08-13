If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn are now landing places for most people at least once a day. Social media has now become a valuable tool for everything from meeting new people to campaigning and marketing.

Social media platforms connect businesses to people, professionals to professionals, and businesses to other businesses. Currently, there are more than 3.9 billion Facebook users, more than 1 billion active TikTok users, nearly 400 million Twitter users, more than 1.2 billion Instagram users, and more than 830 million professionals on LinkedIn. It is easy to see that social media will be shaping the lifestyle, awareness, and general human experience in the coming years.

Learning how these platforms function will help you navigate them efficiently for your personal and professional life. Here are a selected few of the best social media marketing courses online.

Social Media Marketing 2022 – Complete Certificate Course!

This is an all-in-one stop for most of the popular social media platforms. Social Media Marketing 2022 – Complete Certificate Course! covers the fundamentals and principles of social media marketing, making it suitable for anyone including those with no experience. This package includes 2 hours of videos, distributed over 15 lectures that are divided into 2 parts, including:

Marketing Agency program, and

8-figure digital marketing strategies!

After finishing the lessons you will be able to:

Research your market and target key customers

Harness the power of email marketing

Research SEO Keywords

Facebook Marketing 2022 – 1000% Facebook Engagement & Sales

Updated for this year, Facebook Marketing 2022 – 1000% Facebook Engagement & Sales contains 22 downloadable resources, an article, and 5.5 hours of video lectures. During the span of this course, you will get to study 25 special strategies to promote on Facebook, enhance the reach of your posts, and move to more lessons. The lessons are divided into 21 sections, including:

Facebook marketing course introduction

Immediately increase post engagement with amazing headlines

Facebook algorithm

Boosting Facebook engagement and variety of every post

Using your Facebook page to promote your business

The Complete Instagram Marketing Masterclass

The Complete Instagram Marketing Masterclass has 9-hours of videos with everything you need to know about IG (Instagram) marketing. In addition to the video lectures, the package includes 10 downloadable resources, 5 articles, and assignments. This course is divided into 21 sections, including:

Instagram marketing: introduction

Instagram power account: setting up an optimized account

Instagram content plan: creating captivating content for your audience

Instagram Stories: Making raving fans that watch you every day

Instagram Live: Creating live shows from your smartphone

Twitter Marketing & Twitter Ads For Beginners 2022

From setting up your account to setting custom audience and conversion tracking, Twitter Marketing & Twitter Ads For Beginners 2022 is a 9-hour program that bundles everything you need. Containing in it 4.5 hours of video lectures, 9 articles, 5 downloadable resources, and progress tests. The course is split into two parts Twitter Marketing, and Twitter Ads

Furthermore, the lessons are broken down into seven sections with 48 lectures, including:

Introduction

What to expect from this course

Twitter Marketing

Twitter Marketing – Growth

Twitter Ads

Learning Social Media Marketing: Learn Ads on 10+ Platforms

Learning Social Media Marketing: Learn Ads on 10+ Platforms discusses marketing on more than 10 social media platforms including Tumblr, YouTube, WordPress, and Blogger. The course is composed of 10 hours of video lectures, 33 downloadable resources, and 31 articles. The lessons are given in 79 lectures over 12 sections. Some of these lessons are:

Social Media Marketing

Google Ads and Google my business

Landing Pages, Web 2.0, and Blogging

YouTube

LinkedIn

TikTok Marketing 2022: Grow Your Account & Master TikTok Ads

TikTok is the most popular social media platform right now. TikTok Marketing 2022: Grow Your Account & Master TikTok Ads teaches you everything step by step starting with the very basics. The course comes with 11.5 hours of video lectures, 65 downloadable resources, and 10 articles.

The course contains 136 lectures divided over 12 sections, including:

Setting up your account

How to make money on TikTok

TikTok for business

TikTok Ads for business

Advanced TikTok Ads for business

Pinterest Marketing & Advertising Beginner To Advanced 2022

Pinterest Marketing & Advertising Beginner To Advanced 2022 course guides you through every little step to boost your traffic and sales. it also offers two proven Pinterest advertising campaigns, 8.5 hours of video lectures, 6 articles, and a downloadable resource. The class is made up of 73 lectures over 10 sections including:

Getting started with Pinterest

Pinterest Keyword research and SEO

Pinterest Graphics

Pinterest Analytics

Pinterest Advertising

Online Marketing For Your Local Business Made Simple

Online Marketing For Your Local Business Made Simple teaches you how to take your local business and transform it into a virtual one. The lessons extend to show you setting up your website and automating your social media. Online marketing packs over 4.5 hours of videos and 3 downloadable resources distributed over 36 lectures in 7 sections including:

Positioning for your local market

Search engine optimization

Social media for local Business

Paid Advertising

Your Local Online presence

LinkedIn Masterclass 2022: Boost Your Career & Personal Brand

LinkedIn brands the professional. Properly branding your career and expertise is the key to landing the next job. LinkedIn Masterclass 2022: Boost Your Career & Personal Brand offers the most effective strategies and mentors you to develop an attractive professional LinkedIn profile. The course contains 4 hours of video lectures, 5 downloadable resources, and an article. is made up of 40 lectures in 7 sections including:

Laying the groundwork for success on LinkedIn

The blueprint for a dazzling LinkedIn profile

The viral content marketing strategy

The secrets to expand your network and generate leads on LinkedIn

Streamline your efforts with the ultimate LinkedIn workflow

Digital Marketing Training Course – 12 Courses in 1 for Beginners and Advanced

In this package, you will find every digital marketing training applicable to popular social media platforms in one place. Digital Marketing Training Course – 12 Courses in 1 for Beginners and Advanced contains several marketing research, strategies, and analytics of the platforms. The course provides 22.5 hours of video lectures, 8 downloadable resources, and 35 articles. There are a total of 246 lectures in 19 sections including:

Market research

Copywriting

Google AdWords/Ads

LinkedIn Marketing

App Marketing

Large companies like NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees. Udemy continuously offers discounts and special offers, so the prices are subject to change.

As of this year, there are more than 3.96 billion social media users in the world, which is more than half the population of earth. The average user access up to seven different social media platforms in a month. In 2020, the United States alone had spent more than $40 billion on social media marketing.

How much does a social media marketing course cost?

Most of the social media courses cost about $40. Udemy’s courses are usually on discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Are there certifications for social media marketing?

Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion.

