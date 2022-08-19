Social Media News: TikTok Supporting Black Business Owners, Snapchat Available on Chrome

Whether your small business has a website with eCommerce or not, social media can drive customers to your company. Social media has become an integral part of doing business today and it is one of the more affordable marketing tools available to a small business owner.

Staying informed with the latest social media news lets you stay on top of the trends, policy changes, adoptions, and stories to better use social media.

The more channels you have for selling the products and services of your small business, the better. Instagram has announced you can now buy items right from Instagram Chat. You will be able to track an order, confirm purchases, create payment requests, and collect payment. Find out what else you can do on Instagram Chat.

TikTok is more than just people making dance videos. It has become a tremendous marketing tool for brands big and small. Learning how to make TikTok videos will serve you well if you want to engage with your audience. This article will guide you on how to make the right TikTok video for your business.

Social Media News Roundup August 19, 2022

TikTok has announced that they are now accepting applications for the third round of their Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The program is designed to elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok’s increasingly popular platform through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities.

Meta has introduced Music Revenue Sharing on Facebook. The new monetization feature makes it easier for creators to monetize the videos that use licensed music from popular artists. Hailed by Meta as a ‘first of its kind’ feature within the music industry, Music Revenue Sharing allows creators to generate an entirely new revenue model

There are a quite few successful YouTubers around these days, many of which owe their popularity to video game live streams. But there is another kind of success that can be achieved on YouTube, and an unassuming woodworker has shown us the way.

TikTok is becoming an important social media platform for small business owners. Whether you want to build brand awareness or start social selling, this ever-popular social media app is a powerful weapon in your marketing arsenal. In this article, you will learn how to start selling on TikTok and some proven tips to increase your sales.

Meta recently announced that they are launching new features to Instagram that will make it more fun for users as well as make it easier for creators to collaborate, create and share reels. The new features include the ability to remix public photos on Instagram, plus you will be able to choose from new Remix layouts or add your clip to the end of an existing video for more storytelling options, including adding your own commentary on someone’s content.

Amazon is taking legal action against the administrators of over 10,000 Facebook groups over alleged attempts to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon in exchange for free products or money. A statement issued by Amazon on how it is targeting review fraudsters on social media, says the groups are set up to recruit individuals willing to post misleading and incentivized reviews on Amazon stores.

Snapchat has announced Snapchat for Web, which is a new Chrome browser version of the app that enables the Snapchat community to stay connected through their cameras while sitting at their computers. Snapchat for Web also includes messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, and they plan on rolling out Lenses too as well.

