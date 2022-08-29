Best Subscription Box Business Ideas

Subscription boxes offer a unique format for a small business. They bring in predictable revenue thanks to recurring monthly subscribers, and there are tons of niches to fill in this industry. If you’re thinking about venturing into subscription services, here are some ideas to consider.

What are Subscription Boxes?

Subscription box companies include a business model where you send out monthly boxes filled with products that appeal to a particular type of consumer. For example, a box subscription may target gamers, cosmetics users, or music lovers. The subscription model allows you to maintain a fairly steady base of customers.

The Subscription Box Industry

The subscription business really took off several years ago. Though growth has slowed a bit, there are still several successful subscription boxes in many industries. The industry is valued at about $22.7 billion as of 2021.

Subscription Box Ideas for Your New Business

If you’re thinking about launching a monthly box business, here are some of the best subscription boxes and ideas to consider.

1. Book Subscription Box

Book subscription boxes usually focus on a particular genre or a new themed box each month. For example, one subscription box may offer a romance novel or two each month, while others may focus on titles perfect for a monthly book club.

2. Coffee Subscription Box

Coffee subscription boxes are popular with those who like to try new flavors or types of coffee. For example, Atlas Coffee Club provides a new variety each month from different countries around the world. There are also coffee subscriptions where the customer chooses their monthly flavors.

3. Meal Prep Business

Meal prep subscriptions often ship more often than other subscriptions. Instead of monthly deliveries, you may ship out a meal kit daily or weekly, full of recipe cards and ingredients needed to make specific meals.

4. Fitness Box

For fitness enthusiasts, this type of subscription may offer fitness gear like resistance bands, apparel, and electrolyte packs to add to drinks. You may even pair it with a membership to an online business that provides virtual workouts or personal training.

5 Gluten Free Subscription Box

A gluten-free subscription box business may provide a variety of snacks and food options sourced with special ingredients to accommodate those with dietary restrictions.

6 Shaving

People need razors and shaving cream regularly. So businesses like Dollar Shave Club have simplified the process by shipping these items out automatically.

7. Pet Supplies Box

Dog owners may subscribe to a box that provides their normal dog food and treats. But there are also subscriptions available that ship special items like toys and apparel for the dog owner who wants to try new products.

8. Candy

Candy is easy to ship, and there are tons of varieties available. Businesses like Candy Club let customers try new options monthly.

9. Wine

Wine clubs like Primal Wine Club shift a gift box with a few bottles each month, allowing customers to taste new options regularly.

10. Pet Grooming

A specialty option for pet owners, this subscription box idea may just include grooming products like shampoo and brushes.

11. Flower Subscription

For those who love to display fresh flowers regularly, flower subscription businesses drop bouquets or arrangements on their front door monthly or weekly.

12. Children’s Activity Box

For parents, a children’s activity box may include toys or projects with kid-friendly instructions. So they get something new to try each month.

13. Clothing

Clothing subscriptions like Stitch Fix offer clothes tailored to each customer’s size and style preferences, with free returns for unwanted items.

14. Craft Kits

Sell kits full of craft supplies to complete specific projects. Some crafting boxes may focus on specific niches like knitting or cross stitching. But others may allow subscribers to try different methods each month.

15. Gardening

Gardening boxes may include different seeds, garden tools, and decor to help hobbyists make the most of their outdoor space. This type of box may be seasonal, or you could just change up what is sent based on the time of year.

16. Local Food

The idea of shopping locally has been growing rapidly over the past several years. Offer a box to people in a specific regional area that includes samples of various specialty food items from local vendors or farmers’ markets.

17. Cooking Supplies

Help home chefs try new recipes and flavors with a box that includes unique tools, spices, and ingredients. There are lots of potentially fun themes within this niche. For example, your first box may include some basic tools, and then each one after could include spices or tools from different parts of the world.

18. Vinyl Records

CD clubs used to be great box subscription ideas. However, most people today download digital music files instead. Luckily, there are still some music lovers with a taste for nostalgia. So you could offer vinyl records in a particular genre.

19. Vitamins

Many people who take vitamins require an ongoing supply, making them ideal for subscription commerce. Let subscribers sign up for the vitamins they want to take each month and then send automatic shipments on a specific schedule.

20. Cleaning Supplies

Cleaning supplies also need to be ordered on an ongoing basis. You may provide the same supplies as refills, or provide new options that customers can try.

21. Accessories

Accessories like jewelry and hair clips may be even easier to offer in subscription boxes than clothing because you shouldn’t have to worry about sizes. You may even offer niche options like new boxes with accessories for special occasions.

Get Started with Your New Subscription Business

If you’re ready to start your own business with a new box or subscription service, the ideas above should provide a great starting point. To choose the perfect option, consider your interests, resources, and the target market you’d like to serve. Then you need to start sourcing high-quality materials or inventory and set up the logistics for monthly delivery, including shipping materials and carriers.

