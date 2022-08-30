Taco Bell is Offering Customers a Chance at a Metaverse Wedding

Taco Bell chain and metaverse platform Decentraland have announced their partnership to offer United States-based couples the chance to get married in the metaverse. According to the partnership, the fast-food chain will be hosting a contest through September 6 for interested couples and will choose one pair for a full, legal wedding experience in Decentraland’s digital universe that will also be streamed live online.

Couples Offered Legally-Recognized Metaverse Wedding Package

Couples who win the contest get to participate in the brand’s first legally-recognized Metaverse wedding package. The package includes a ceremony and reception that will take place in the virtual world of Decentraland.

“By bringing the metaverse wedding to life and adding layers of the brand’s Live Más mentality, the couple and attendees will be able to up the ante on their love for each other and the brand they love too. In the age of swiping for love, Taco Bell’s metaverse wedding will allow one couple to take part in the voyage of what may well be the next evolution of modern love – and we’re proud to be leading the charge”, said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s Chief Brand Officer.

The wedding ceremony and reception will include NFT invitations and custom-designed wedding attire. As part of the package, the couple will be able to bring virtual guests, who can partake in all the traditional wedding day celebrations like musical entertainment, dancing, and eating (virtual) food. Taco Bell will live stream the whole event, and afterward, the couple will receive a marriage certificate memento NFT.

The contest is being held from August 25 through September 6. Couples can compete through Taco Bell’s metaverse wedding website. Applicants will receive one entry per person/email address into the contest and can also share their submission video on Instagram, Tik Tok, or Twitter with the hashtag #TacoBellMetaverseWeddingContest and tag @tacobell.

The Metaverse Nuptial Celebration is Slated for this Fall

The virtually interactive nuptial celebration is slated for this fall. The lucky couple will be surrounded by their loved ones during the romantic ceremony as they partake in traditional wedding elements such as musical entertainment, a first dance, food, toasts, the exchanging of vows and rings, and more.

While the couple’s invited guests will have exclusive access to take part in this soiree designed to extend Taco Bell’s trademark wedding experience into Web 3.0, the ceremony will have additional access that’s open to guests within Decentraland who wish to attend.

Once the couple has been officially married and the ceremony comes to a close, guests will be invited to enjoy Taco Bell’s signature Cantina and public reception room where guests can show off their best moves on the dance floor, sip and socialize at the drinks lounge, snap pictures in the photo booth and compete in a challenging quest. For the avatar-less who are unable to attend, the event will also be live streamed.

This is not the first time Taco Bell has delved into weddings. In 2017, the company launched its Las Vegas Cantina’s Wedding Package and has since married a Vegas-appropriate 777 couples over five years.

