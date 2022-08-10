Have you noticed the new Gmail design yet? Google has updated its email platform, putting some popular work and business features front and center… well, actually off to the left.

New Gmail Design Integrates Workspace and Chat Features

The updated platform enables users to enjoy a clean, streamlined way to jump between their inbox, Chat, Spaces and Meet.

In late January, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail, featuring deeper Chat, Meet and Spaces integration.

On July 28, Google started rolling out the new integrated view in Gmail to all users which have Chat switched on.

The new layout features a sidebar on the left, which allows users to move between their inbox and Chat, Spaces and Meet. The new layout also boasts conversation bubbles, making it easier to communicate in ongoing chats.

Quick Settings

A Quick Settings menu allows users to toggle the apps displayed on the sidebar, meaning they are able to only use Gmail if required, and disable the services they are not interested in.

For many small businesses, Google Chat has long been a vital tool. Whether used in a one-to-one chat or in a dedicated group workspace, Chat makes it easier for teams to collaborate in an organized way.

In a blog post about the new even more unified Gmail, Neena Kamath, Product Manager at Google, writes about how the new Gmail layout makes it easier for users to collaborate.

“Now you can optimize Gmail for how you like to stay connected, whether it’s as a standalone email application or a hub for easily moving between Chat, Spaces and video calls in Google Meet. After 18 years of helping people collaborate and get things done, Gmail is more helpful, customizable, and integrated than ever before.”

Google informs how over the next few weeks, users will be able to enable the integrated view, using the new visual configuration option in Settings. Businesses that want to keep their existing Gmail layout will be able to do so.

Material 3 Design

Due to Google’s Material 3 design, the latest version of Material Design, which includes personalization and accessibility features that put people at the center, users can get the Gmail that best fits their personal style, while benefitting from a clean, new look.

Over the years Google has introduced highly visual changes, such as custom inbox themes, alongside less visible ones like AI-based malware, phishing and spam protections. The new Gmail design that integrates Workspace and Chat features is the latest Google innovation to help users stay productive.

In its drive to help people around the world stay connected and get things done, Gmail is constantly evolving. With a host of innovative features, including built-in chat capabilities and effective spam filtering and virus protection, Gmail has longed helped small businesses maintain professionalism.

Now small businesses that use Gmail can enjoy an even more streamlined and innovative way to communicate with colleagues and clients, jumping between their inbox, Chat, Spaces and Meet with ease.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.