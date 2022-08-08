25 Things to Sell at Farmers Markets

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to make some money? Why not try selling at your local farmer’s market? Having a farmer’s market stand is a great way to sell your homemade items and other crafts.

In this article, we’ll discuss 25 items you can sell at your next farmer’s market. Keep reading to learn more!

What is a Farmer’s Market?

A farmer’s market is typically a local market that sells fresh fruits and vegetables and other local products directly from farmers. Having a farmers market business is a great way to support your local community and sell your products directly to consumers.

What to Sell at Farmers’ Market

Selling at a farmers market can be profitable, but what can you sell? Here are five categories of items that can be sold at a farmer’s market:

Fruits and vegetables. The most obvious items to sell that are always in high demand are fresh fruits and vegetables. If you have a garden, this is a great way to sell your extra fruits and vegetables.

Baked desserts Another popular item to sell at farmers markets is baked desserts. This can include items like bread, pies, cookies, and cakes.

Preserves and pickles. If you like to can or pickle, you can sell your preserves. This includes items like jams, jellies, pickles, and sauces.

Honey and other bee products. Beekeepers can sell honey, beeswax, and other bee products.

Crafts. If you’re crafty, you can sell your handmade items like jewelry, pottery, woodworking, and more.

Crafts to Sell at a Farmer’s Market

Selling crafts are a great way to make some money. If you’re crafty and enjoy making things, here are some ideas of items you can sell at a farmers market:

1. Crocheted Items

If you’re good at crocheting, you can make extra money by selling popular items which include hats, scarves, and blankets.

2. Wood Crafts

Looking to sell crafts made of wood? You can make a variety of items, including picture frames, pens, and cutting boards.

3. Knitted Items

Another option for crafty individuals is to sell knitted items. These can include hats, gloves, sweaters, and more.

4. Sewn Items

If you’re into sewing, you can make a variety of items to sell at the farmers market. This can include aprons, bags, and other items made from fabric.

5. Handmade Jewelry

Handmade crafts like jewelry are always popular items to sell. You can make bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more.

6. Candles

Candles are always popular items to sell, especially around the holidays. You can make a variety of candles, including scented and unscented options.

7. Handmade Cards

Making and selling handmade cards at a farmers market is an awesome way to make some extra cash, especially around the holidays.

8. Pottery

Pottery is a popular item to sell at the farmer’s market. You can make a variety of pottery pieces, including vases, mugs, and bowls.

Food Items to Sell at a Local Farmers Market

Selling food at your local farmer’s market provides more health benefits to your customers than the local grocery store can. Here are some food products you can sell:

9. Baked Goods

Selling baked goods using natural ingredients like olive oil to hungry customers is a great way to make money at the farmer’s market. This can include prepared food like bread, pies, cookies, cakes, and baked corn.

10. Fresh Herbs

People are always looking for fresh herbs to buy to use in their prepared foods. If you have a green thumb, this is a great option for you.

11. Eggs

Selling eggs at a farmer’s market is one of the easiest ways to make money. If you have chickens, you can sell eggs to customers looking for a healthy and affordable option.

12. Local Raw Honey

Food vendors who use delicious honey in their food will be looking to source local honey and other natural products from vendors at the farmer’s market. This is a great way to make money if you’re a beekeeper.

13. Fresh Produce

Freshly grown produce like seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables are always popular items to sell at a farmer’s market. If you have a garden, this is a great way to sell your extra produce.

14. Jams and Jellies

Making jams and jellies is a great way to make money at the farmer’s market. This can include items like strawberry jam, grape jelly, and more.

15. Honey Candy

This treat is made by combining honey and sugar to create a delicious and healthy candy. This is a great item to sell, especially around the holidays.

16. Dog Treats

People are always spoiling their furry friends, and one way to do that is by giving them healthy treats. You can make a variety of treats for dogs, including biscuits and cookies.

Other Things to Sell at Farmers Market

Here are some other hot selling items that you can offer at farmer’s markets:

17. Flowers

Selling flowers at a farmer’s market stall is a great way to brighten up someone’s day. You can grow your own flowers or buy them from a local nursery.

18. Outdoor Plants

Local growers can sell plants, trees, and shrubs at a farmer’s market. This is a great way to make money if you have a green thumb.

19. Soap

If you’re into making natural homemade soaps, then you can make these skincare products to sell. People love buying handmade soaps with cute packaging for their personal use or as gifts.

20. Pickles

Another option for the farmer’s market is to sell pickles. This can include items like cucumber pickles, watermelon pickles, and more.

21. Beauty Products

These are sure to be a big hit! You can make a variety of beauty products, including lip balm, lotion, and body scrub.

22. Salsa

If you’re into making homemade salsa, you can sell it at the farmer’s market. This is a great way to make money if you have a garden.

23. Baskets

Baskets are always popular items to sell at the farmer’s market. You can make a variety of baskets, including fruit baskets, vegetable baskets, and more.

24. Garden Art

If you’re creative, you can make garden art like birdhouses, planters, and more to sell. These are great items to sell, especially around the spring and summer.

25. T-shirts

You can buy some from the dollar store, or sell original designs as well as custom-made shirts to local businesses. You can even sell hand-painted t-shirts.

What Sells Best at a Farmer’s Market?

More customers than not come to farmer’s markets looking for fresh, local produce. In addition, they are also looking for items that are handmade and/or organic. So, if you’re looking to make the most money possible, focus on these items.

How Do You Make Your Farmer’s Market Stand Out?

There are several things you can do to make your farmer’s market stand out from the rest. Such as making sure your products are high quality and reasonably priced, focusing on creating a positive customer experience, and making sure your stand is well-organized and easy to navigate.

