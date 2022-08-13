Here’s Your Chance to Own a Restaurant in Paradise

Establishing a small business requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and time. Whether you are an entrepreneur just starting out or a seasoned pro, buying an established business allows you to hit the road running. You will still have to work hard and be dedicated, however, the time to grow the brand has already been accomplished. The top 10 businesses for sale in August provide that opportunity.

If you want to invest in a small business that is already established, here are some businesses you should look at.

Top 10 Businesses for Sale in August

This month BizBuySell is offering a testing lab with tens of millions in revenue as well as a winery, crime and trauma scene cleaning, art gallery and more.

Popular Restaurant with Liquor License



If you want to work in paradise, then this Popular Restaurant with Liquor License is located in the perfect place, Maui, Hawaii. The business currently serves lunch, happy hour and dinner each day garnering $1.25 million in sales, which generated over $397,000 in SDE. With almost 20 years in business, it is pre-qualified for an SBA 7(a) loan, with a 15% down payment, and a 10-year loan term.

The business is located in Maui County, HI with an asking price of $945,000. The gross revenue is $1,253,000 with a cash flow of $397,000.

Sporting Goods Store

This Sporting Goods Store specializes in trading and consigning fitness equipment. The business has a wide range of equipment to address all fitness needs. It also includes a huge selection of both new and used sporting goods for different sports. This is a well-established business with high revenue and cash flow.

The business is located in Phoenix, AZ with an asking price of $1,100,000. The gross revenue is $1,400,00 with a cash flow of $350,000.

COVID/Blood High Complexity Medical Testing Lab

As a high volume COVID/Blood High Complexity Medical Testing Lab, this business has a tremendous amount of revenue. Established in 2009, it has strong historic earnings and a considerable revenue-generating business in the clinical laboratory space in New York/New Jersey.

This best-in-class laboratory process and facility is a full-service reference lab with multiple pillars of revenue sources. This is a great opportunity for an investor looking for high gross revenue. The business is being sold because of retirement.

The business is located in Middlesex County, NJ with an asking price of $24,000,000. The gross revenue is $58,342,000 with a cash flow of $11,453,000.

Established Award-Winning Wine Business

Whether you love wine or not, this Established Award-Winning Wine Business offers a great investment opportunity with growth potential. The benefit of buying this business is it already comes with the following that is required of a winery. The sale includes equipment, software and winemaker mentorship from current owners/winemakers for up to one year.

The business is located in Duvall, WA with an asking price of $375,000 and a cash flow of $161,198.

Yard Card Business

If you are into celebrating special occasions with your customers, this Yard Card Business might be for you. This company is the most reviewed yard card company in its area on Google with a 5-star rating. This is an affordable business that is already established with a full website and more than 1,550 pieces of inventory.

The business is located in Duluth, GA with an asking price of $54,000. The gross revenue is $43,000 with cash flow $26,000.

Art Gallery & Real Property

With 20 years in business, this Art Gallery & Real Property sits on a sprawling space. More than 30 artists are featured working on oils, watercolors, and bronze. Sales have continued to increase doubling 2020 sales in 2021, and 2022 is also going up. The email client list has increased by 4,000 over the past three years and traffic on the website was up 22% last year.

The 2022 appraisal for the building is $2.4 million.

The business is located in Santa Fe, NM with an asking price of $2,850,000. The gross revenue is $1,752,000 with a cash flow of $515,505.

Specialty Oilfield Chemical Fluid Loss Control Products Manufacturer

This Specialty Oilfield Chemical Fluid Loss Control Products Manufacturer is a niche producer of proprietary fluid loss control products, CLEAN GEL/Systems and other upstream chemicals. The company supplies major industry leaders such as M-I Swaco, Halliburton Energy Services, Baker Hughes, Tetra Technologies and others. The business was established in 1994 and the CEO will negotiate a transition period.

The business is located in Houston, TX with an asking price of $2,500,000. The gross revenue is $2,600,000 with a cash flow of $656,000.

Bio-One Franchise

Cleaning the scene of a crime is specialized work and a Bio-One Franchise is designed to train and empower franchisees to carry out the task with expertise. Bio-One was named one of the Best Franchises in the nation for 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine. This is an SBA-approved company that has been franchising units since 2000 with training, support, and financing.

Candidates need a total investment of $80,000 to $100,000, a net worth of $100,000 and $20,000 cash along with a minimum franchise fee of $50,000.

Medication-Assisted Addiction Recovery Centers

The Medication-Assisted Addiction Recovery Centers of this business use luxury residential treatment facilities located in wealthy communities. This has resulted in the facilities being full and profitable with high gross revenue. This facility has a 12-bed, fully operational, licensed, accredited drug, and alcohol inpatient treatment center that is fully operational. The price doesn’t include the property.

The business is located in Los Angeles, CA with an asking price of $16,000,000. The gross revenue is $9,600,000 with a cash flow of $5,000,000.

On-Site Car Wash Service



Established in 1988 this On-Site Car Wash Service is a market-leading business providing high-quality car wash servicing to car dealerships for the past 32 years. The business has a fleet of 16 trucks that service more than 90% of the car dealerships in the area, which is around 70 dealers.

The seller will provide up to 30 hours per week of training for four weeks as part of the sale. Additional training is also an option at mutually agreed terms between the buyer and Seller.

The business is located in Sacramento County, CA with an asking price of $1,490,000. The gross revenue is $1,261,802 with a cash flow of $413,864.

