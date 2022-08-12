As Bitcoin goes so does the cryptocurrency market. And with each ebb and flow of Bitcoin, all the coins below it also move in the same direction. This is especially true for the more established coins in the market. They generally move around the same percentage as Bitcoin or slightly higher or lower. The top crypto movers of the week however have managed to make substantial gains.

Top Crypto Movers

The trending crypto coins this week have moved way above the influence of Bitcoin. And these are smaller cryptocurrencies with small market caps ranging from tens of millions of dollars to several hundred million.

The list of the top crypto movers comes from Coinbase, which includes some coins you might’ve heard of and others that are less known.

Top Movers for the Week – August 12, 2022

Name Price Change Market cap Volume (24h) Supply Arcblock - ABT 0.18 0.9126 $17.2M $5.5M 98.6M Wrapped Ampleforth - WAMPL 7.14 0.5063 $6.99M $390.0K 10.0M Ankr - ANKR 0.0482 0.4521 $465.1M $886.9M 9.7B iExec RLC -RLC 1.4 0.3233 $113.2M $50.1M 81.0M Spell Token - SPELL 0.0015 0.3113 $142.7M $55.4M 97.6B Maple - MPL 19.7 0.3012 $86.9M $5.5M 4.4M Liquity -LQTY 1.14 0.2809 $91.5M $2.0M 80.2M Unifi Protocol DAO - UNFI 10.74 0.2665 $48.5M $115.2M 4.5M Assemble Protocol - ASM 0.0267 0.2368 $31.2M $2.4M 1.2B Balancer logo -BAL 7.7 0.236 $330.5M $110.2M 42.8M

Top Three Movers

The top three trending cryptos this week have a combined market cap of less than $500M. However, they have managed to make some impressive gains over the past seven days. With up to 91.26% gain for the top mover, this would have been a great week if you that one coming.

Arcbloc – ABT Up by 91.26%

The huge 91.26% increase of Arcbloc may be due to the announcement of the integration of Coinbase Pay into DID Wallet.

ABT is an Ethereum token that functions as payment in the Arcblock ecosystem. Arcblock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized applications using a combination of blockchain technology and cloud computing.

Wrapped Ampleforth – WAMPL Up by 50.63%

There is no news from the site, so we can’t attribute the increase to anything concrete.

wAMPL broadens access to AMPL and the larger Ampleforth ecosystem by introducing a perfectly composable ERC-20 token which makes platform integrations more simple, secure, and fast. As the DeFi market continues to grow, wAMPL will expand on AMPL’s role as a key building block for denominating stable contracts via an independent, algorithmic unit of account.

Ankr – ANKR Up by 45.21%

A strategic investment from Binance Labs is in part responsible for the increase this week.

Ankr (ANKR) is an Ethereum token that powers Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure and cross-chain staking DeFi platform that aims to make it easy and affordable for anyone to participate in blockchain ecosystems by building dapps, hosting nodes or staking. The ANKR token can be used to pay for services on the Ankr platform, such as node deployment and API services, participate in on-chain governance and also acts as insurance for network participants.

Before you invest any of your money anywhere, make sure to thoroughly research the company and the product they are selling or the technology they are proposing in the case of cryptocurrencies.

