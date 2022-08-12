16 Truck Business Ideas

Are you looking for a unique business idea? If so, you should consider becoming a truck business owner-operator. This is a great option for entrepreneurs who are looking for a hands-on approach to running their own companies.

There are many different types of truck businesses that you can start, so you’re sure to find one that fits your skills and interests. In this article, we will discuss 16 different businesses you can start with a truck. So, if you’re ready to jump into the world of truck businesses, keep reading!

Why You Should Start a Trucking Business

There are many reasons to start one of the many trucking businesses out there. Let’s take a look at just four of them:

You’re in control: As the owner, you’ll be in control of your own destiny. You’ll get to choose which loads to haul, where to haul them, the company’s assets, and how to run the entire operation.

As the owner, you’ll be in control of your own destiny. You’ll get to choose which loads to haul, where to haul them, the company’s assets, and how to run the entire operation. It’s recession-proof: This industry is one of the few not affected by recessions. In fact, truckers often do better during economic downturns because companies rely on them to keep their supply chains moving.

This industry is one of the few not affected by recessions. In fact, truckers often do better during economic downturns because companies rely on them to keep their supply chains moving. There’s a high demand for truckers: The demand for a trucking service is always high because there is a constant need to move goods from one place to another.

The demand for a trucking service is always high because there is a constant need to move goods from one place to another. You can be your own boss: One of the best things is that you can be your own boss. You’ll get to set your own hours and make all of the decisions about how to run your company.

The Trucking Industry

This industry is worth almost $800 billion in 2022. According to Trucking.org, the industry has “$732.3 billion in gross freight revenues (primary shipments only) from trucking, representing 80.4% of the nation’s freight bill in 2020.”

Best Truck Business Ideas

Whether you’re looking to create a sole proprietorship or limited liability company to start your own trucking business with only one truck or invest in an existing company, this list of 16 truck businesses is sure to get you thinking. Let’s take a look!

#1 Transportation Business

Starting a transportation company is a great option for entrepreneurs with a semi-truck. Owner-operators can use semi-trucks to focus on one type of transportation, work locally, or be over-the-road driver who transports freight a long distance across state lines.

#2 Delivery Services

Another trucking business idea is to start a delivery service. This could be a local delivery service where you deliver food to customers or deliver goods to businesses in your area.

#3 Moving Business

People are always moving throughout the year. You can provide moving services that help people move their belongings and personal assets from one home to another.

#4 Van Business

Having a van is a great asset for any business, but it’s especially helpful for businesses that need to transport goods or people. Van businesses can provide transportation for businesses or individuals, and more.

#5 Courier Service

A courier service is a great option for entrepreneurs looking to get started in the trucking business. You can focus on local deliveries or long-distance deliveries. This is a great business where you can charge clients monthly payments and offer them unlimited access to your offerings.

#6 Freight Forwarding

Freight forwarding is a service that helps businesses move their goods from one place to another. As a freight forwarder, you’ll work with businesses to determine the best way to ship their goods.

#7 Online Retail Store with Delivery by Truck

Starting an online retail store is a great way to reach a larger audience. You can sell a variety of products and offer delivery by truck to your customers. Alternatively, you can offer your trucking service to other online retail stores.

#8 Farming and Agriculture

Farming and agriculture are two industries that rely heavily on trucks. If you’re interested in starting a trucking business in these industries, you can haul farm equipment or agricultural products.

#9 Snow Removal

This is a great business to start up as a sole proprietor in the northeast during the winter months. You can offer snow removal to businesses and homeowners in your area.

#10 Truck Rental

A truck rental or leasing company is a great option for businesses that need to use trucks on an occasional basis. You can rent trucks by the day, week, or month.

#11 Truck Washing and Detailing

If you have a truck, you can start a sole proprietorship truck washing and detailing business. This is a great way to earn extra income and keep your truck looking its best.

#12 Waste Removal

Waste removal and management is big business with an estimated worth of $1.4 trillion globally. It’s a necessary service for businesses and homeowners. You can start a business that provides waste removal services to your community.

#13 Valuable Wine Transportation

Transporting valuable wine is a great way to get involved in the industry. You can work with local wineries or wine retailers to transport their products. Since you’ll be transporting wines that are collectibles and worth more than the average bottle, you can charge customers a premium.

#14 Antique Car Transport

If you’re a car enthusiast, you can start a business that transports antique cars. You can work with collectors and dealers to transport their cars to shows or auctions. Offer your customers exceptional service and you’ll be sure to build a loyal clientele.

#15 Livestock Transportation

You’ll be working with farmers and ranchers to transport their animals to market or to new homes. This service is always in need, so you’ll have a steady stream of customers. You can get started easily as a sole proprietorship and grow from there.

#16 Oversized Load Transportation

And last, but not least, is oversized load transportation. You can find work hauling oversized loads for construction companies, manufacturers, or retailers. You can haul locally or over long distances.

Start Your Own Trucking Company Today

If you’re thinking about starting your own truck company, there are a few things you’ll need to get started. Of course, this will vary depending on your services and other factors.

First, you’ll need a commercial driver’s license (CDL). Once you have your CDL, you can then register your business entity. Finally, you’ll need to obtain your trucking authority from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Their legal requirements require you to have a process agent in each state you operate in.

Once you have all of these things in place, you’ll be ready to start hauling loads and making money!

