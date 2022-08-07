Check Out These Unique Airbnb Rentals for Your Next Vacation Spot

Traveling provides a huge array of benefits for small business owners. Vacations can provide much needed rest, so you come back to work energized. Visiting new places can provide unique perspectives and inspiration for your next big projects. And many small business owners today can even work while they travel thanks to remote teams and technology.

Whether you’re planning to get away for a nice respite or looking for a unique spot to run your business while traveling, there are tons of unique places to stay. From boats and campers around the U.S. to old windmills abroad, here are some unique Airbnb rentals to consider for your next getaway.

Highlands Castle, Bolton, New York, United States

Think you need to travel overseas to stay in a traditional castle? Think again! This royal estate is full of antique charm and modern amenities, overlooking Lake George in New York. Starting at $8,295 per night, you can even book three adjacent castles to sleep up to 21. There’s also an option to book a single suite inside the castle for a lower rate.

Grain Bin Retreat, Ligonier, Indiana, United States

If you’ve ever wanted to stay in a renovated grain bin, here’s your chance. Located near Eagle Lake in the midst of Amish Country, you’ll get the full rural experience in a comfortably furnished unit. Starting at $131 a night, the three bedrooms can sleep up to six.

Tutti on the Farm, Quinte West, Ontario, Canada

For those who love vintage charm, Tutti on the Farm is a quaint camper on a nice, outdoor lot in Ontario. This is ideal for those who are willing to “rough it,” since there’s an outhouse and no indoor shower. However, there is a swimmable pond, firepit, and screened dining area for rates starting at $54 a night.

Two Dedroom Suite, Paroikia, Paros, Greece

If you’re ready to travel overseas for a relaxing or exotic getaway, consider this cycladic home in Paroika, Greece. This home comes with a private pool and sea views starting at $657 a night. The hosts actually have a series of landscaped villas all situated on a nearby hillside to optimize views and privacy.

Charming Yurt on Country Farm, Marshall, North Carolina, United States

If you’re looking for fresh air and privacy, this yurt in North Carolina may be for you. Located on a large farm lot, you can enjoy the great outdoors right outside as soon as you step onto the field of nearby flowers. The unit is also outfitted with modern amenities like an EV charger and Wifi, starting at $110 a night.

Edo Period Warehouse, Minami, Yamanashi, Japan

If you’re looking for a unique cultural experience, check out this hotel in Japan. Part of a larger estate, this unit is an old warehouse overlooking the Southern Alps and Mt. Fuji. There’s also a beautiful garden on the property, and lots of unique scenery nearby, starting at $202 a night.

Dome Sweet Dome, Bend, Oregon, United States

For those that love the great outdoors but still want to access city activities and amenities, head to Bend, Oregon. This rental is on a private lot near lots of trails and bike paths, but just a short drive to restaurants and shopping. Oh, it’s also shaped like a dome. Rates start at $169 a night.

Private Room on a Catamaran, San Diego, California, United States

If you’re looking for adventure and lots of time on the water, book a room on this catamaran in San Diego. You get a private room, but the rental is not for the entire boat. So this opportunity is ideal for a solo business traveler looking to explore Southern California with new friends. Rates start at $205 a night.

Paradela Mill, Paradela, Portugal

This converted windmill sits on a quiet lot with a private garden and pool in a small town in Portugal. This may be an ideal for a creative entrepreneur like a writer or artist looking for a retreat. The unique scenery and slow lifestyle may even spark ideas for new projects. The three-bedroom space starts at $186 a night.

Live in Art Studio, Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States

If you’re looking for a truly creative space to spark new inspiration, consider this art studio in Santa Fe. The home has three rooms with tall ceilings, lots of light, a quiet lot, and a view of the mountains. You can enjoy a nice retreat or use it as a workspace away from home for $114 a night to start.