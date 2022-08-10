Unlock Your Potential: The Key to a Successful and Fulfilling Life!

CONTENT FRESHNESS USEFULNESS Learn how to take advantage of opportunities to create a life you love and shift thinking in order to succeed in the modern world.

If you’re looking to change your life for the better, then look no further than Jeff Lerner’s new book, Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World by Jeff Lerner.

Through case studies and real-world examples, Lerner demonstrates how anyone can achieve their dreams by taking advantage of the opportunities available to them. Whether you’re just starting out in life or are nearing retirement age, this book has something for everyone.

Ready to unlock your potential? Read on.

This Isn’t Your Father’s Future

The world has changed significantly in the last twenty years. The opportunities that drove the choices of previous generations simply aren’t available for young people today.

Today, nearly three-quarters of Americans work because they need the money (part of why they change jobs every 20 months on average), while only 54% of college graduates are happy with their decision to invest in a degree.

Only two out of three individuals will ever be able to retire! And A whopping 74 percent of workers plan to get a new job after they retire, according to the annual retirement expectations survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

As if that weren’t enough, more than half of employees think that your company is not doing a good job creating value for its customers. Which is in line with the 70% of workers who said they hate their jobs.

Clearly, we are all living in a new reality and our goal of creating a dream life in the modern world is going to require a new way of thinking.

So now what?

Author Jeff Lerner calls this old version the “system of systems” and he says that we need a new and better way to work in the modern world.

He explains how the failings of our education, employment, and retirement systems have created opportunities for people that they may not have known about. He will also show you how to take advantage of these opportunities. You will learn where these opportunities are, how to use them, and what to expect when you go through them.

Inside “Unlock Your Potential”

Unlock Your Potential is written in five sections that take you on a step-by-step journey to creating a life you love.

Part 1: Explains specifically how the rules have changed in the last twenty years.

Part 2: Lays a mindset foundation that includes setting goals, vision and mission and the art of gratitude.

Part 3: Teaches you how to shift your thinking about how things are done.

Part 4: Goes into a process of how to live by choice instead of chance. This section shows you how to structure your life in a way that works in this new environment.

Part 5: This section is all about money. You’ll learn everything from money mindset to how rich people think and what causes failure.

Part 6: This last section combines all the others and shows you how to build wealth and grow.

There’s Nothing New — And Yet, Everything is New

If you’ve taken a few turns around the sun, you’ll notice that there’s not much new in Unlock Your Potential. I think what’s new is the pace of change and how we navigate this new world of work and life.

As I read through this book, I couldn’t help but reflect on the fact that we’ve had a MASSIVE disruptive event about every 3-5 years. If we expect a disruptive event every 3-5 years, is it disruption or is it normal?

So, what I loved about this book is Lerner’s focus on giving us a structure that will help us navigate constant change in a way that keeps us balanced and strong no matter what life throws our way.

About Jeff Lerner

Jeff is the founder and head of ENTRE Institute, a company that provides education on how to be successful in business. He is sharing his story and lessons learned from his own journey from being broke to becoming a $100 million entrepreneur. This book will show you how to make money with “digital real estate.” You can use this to make money and create the life you want. This works for anyone, no matter what your job or life situation is.

Summary

Let Unlock Your Potential serve as the blueprint: a master key to unlocking your full potential and living a life no one told you was possible. Herein lies the key for anyone, anywhere in the world to escape the broken system and create a quality of life that was unimaginable a generation ago.

