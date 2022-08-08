Why Are Gas Prices Going Down?

Gasoline prices, which had hit record highs in recent months are now falling sharply inching closer to an average of $4 a gallon across the county. On Monday, August saw average gas prices reach $4.059 down from $4.212 a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Gas prices have been falling steadily from the record high of $5.03 per gallon in June bringing some relief for drivers. Despite the recent decline in gas prices, gas at the pump is some 87 cents higher from last year, this time last year a gallon of gas was $3.188.

Gas Prices Drop

The District of Columbia, Colorado, Arizona, and Illinois saw the highest decrease in gas prices with an average of 20 cents drop in gas prices. Gas prices in The District of Columbia fell from $4.533 to $4.254 within a week. Similarly, Colorado saw prices at the pump reach $4.171 from a high of 4.400 last week.

Despite the respite in gas prices some states still continue to feel the pinch at the pump.

Drivers in California on average pay $5.446 a gallon while Alaskans pay on average $4.98 for a gallon of gas. This is despite gas prices falling by over ten cents since last week in both states. The states of Hawaii, Vermont, and Pennsylvania showed marginal decreases when compared to figures from across the country.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 5.446 5.656 5.801 6.31 Hawaii 5.42 5.649 5.867 6.086 Alaska 4.982 5.199 5.367 5.598 Nevada 4.976 5.227 5.426 5.259 Oregon 4.94 5.148 5.36 5.853

At the other end of the spectrum, several other states have seen their gas prices below the $4 and inch close to last year’s prices, the majority being in the south. For example, average gas prices in Texas are at $3.572 while in South Carolina it is $3.604 a gallon down from $ 3.747 a week ago. Other states with average gas prices below $3.70 include Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Texas 3.557 3.92 4.255 4.623 South Carolina 3.591 3.987 4.327 4.784 Oklahoma 3.603 3.942 4.186 4.631 Arkansas 3.604 3.988 4.307 4.787 Georgia 3.618 4.019 4.38 4.87

Are gas prices going to go down again?

Recent weeks have shown that gas prices are on a trajectory to keep falling for at least the next few weeks. The decline comes as global fuel demand has been declining due to high prices and a strong U.S. dollar making oil more expensive elsewhere. On the consumer side, high gas prices had prompted consumers to buy less gas allowing for a decrease in demand for gas.

Last week, demand dropped from 9.25 million barrels a day to 8.54 million barrels a day. Domestic gasoline stocks also increased slightly by 200,000 billion barrels to 225.3 million billion barrels. Projections indicate that if demand for gas remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers could see gas prices reaching last year’s prices.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 4.059 4.503 4.803 5.143 3.329 Yesterday Avg. 4.069 4.518 4.818 5.158 3.346 Week Ago Avg. 4.212 4.651 4.952 5.279 3.468 Month Ago Avg. 4.721 5.16 5.455 5.675 4.034 Year Ago Avg. 3.188 3.54 3.815 3.297 2.684

When will gas prices go up?

All indications point to gas prices stabilizing and going down provided that there are no interruptions in the supply of gas. Currently, the nation is seeing gasoline inventories growing to allow for some cushion from rising gas prices. Incidents such as supply chain breakdowns from refinery breakdowns or hurricanes could cause another rise in gas prices.

State Gas Prices August 8, 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alaska 4.982 5.199 5.367 5.598 Alabama 3.642 4.039 4.414 4.868 Arkansas 3.604 3.988 4.307 4.787 Arizona 4.285 4.592 4.858 5.15 California 5.446 5.656 5.801 6.31 Colorado 4.171 4.538 4.832 5.011 Connecticut 4.221 4.738 5.099 5.354 District of Columbia 4.254 4.782 5.135 5.39 Delaware 3.932 4.402 4.669 4.966 Florida 3.776 4.202 4.523 4.984 Georgia 3.618 4.019 4.38 4.876 Hawaii 5.42 5.649 5.867 6.086 Iowa 3.664 3.962 4.385 4.798 Idaho 4.795 5.038 5.252 5.353 Illinois 4.422 4.924 5.302 5.293 Indiana 3.958 4.382 4.716 5.401 Kansas 3.664 3.933 4.231 4.732 Kentucky 3.667 4.088 4.422 5.015 Louisiana 3.681 4.064 4.401 4.761 Massachusetts 4.37 4.876 5.167 5.456 Maryland 4.028 4.534 4.803 5.054 Maine 4.466 4.878 5.202 5.451 Michigan 4.031 4.478 4.835 5.411 Minnesota 3.978 4.36 4.707 5.114 Missouri 3.667 4.02 4.335 4.745 Mississippi 3.628 3.996 4.36 4.767 Montana 4.308 4.592 4.871 4.967 North Carolina 3.755 4.146 4.503 5.043 North Dakota 3.976 4.297 4.706 4.885 Nebraska 3.866 4.063 4.549 4.821 New Hampshire 4.236 4.706 5.023 5.423 New Jersey 4.282 4.825 5.079 5.256 New Mexico 3.821 4.152 4.406 4.921 Nevada 4.976 5.227 5.426 5.259 New York 4.427 4.865 5.183 5.622 Ohio 3.738 4.161 4.501 5.347 Oklahoma 3.603 3.942 4.186 4.631 Oregon 4.94 5.148 5.36 5.853 Pennsylvania 4.383 4.757 5.029 5.521 Rhode Island 4.295 4.837 5.142 5.415 South Carolina 3.591 3.987 4.327 4.784 South Dakota 4.028 4.254 4.759 4.941 Tennessee 3.622 4.005 4.368 4.855 Texas 3.557 3.92 4.255 4.623 Utah 4.723 4.948 5.144 5.084 Virginia 3.85 4.287 4.621 5.044 Vermont 4.415 4.904 5.301 5.14 Washington 4.864 5.102 5.282 5.766 Wisconsin 3.724 4.159 4.549 4.853 West Virginia 4.152 4.439 4.697 5.356 Wyoming 4.237 4.455 4.708 5.106

