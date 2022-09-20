20 Places to Get Christmas Craft Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Christmas is quickly approaching, and that means it’s time to start thinking about your business’ Christmas crafts before they run out. We’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for ornaments, wrapping paper, or anything else, with some of the best places to get Christmas craft supplies for your business.

Why Your Business Needs Christmas Crafts Supplies

Whether you are selling Christmas trees, wreaths, or other holiday decorations, you need to have the proper supplies to make your products. This includes things like ribbons, bows, and other adornments that can really make your products stand out from the competition.

READ MORE: Where to Find Wholesale Craft Supplies

Here are 5 good reasons why your business needs supplies for the upcoming Christmas shopping season:

You’ll have a leg up on the competition. If you’re the only game in town with Christmas decorations, you’re bound to do well. But if there are other businesses selling similar products, you need to make sure yours stand out. And one way to do that is by having unique, high-quality craft supplies that add that extra touch. Your customers will be impressed. Whether you’re selling to other businesses or individual consumers, they’ll be impressed with your products if they’re well-crafted and look professional. This can lead to repeat business and word-of-mouth marketing, which is always a good thing. It shows you’re serious about your business. Having top-notch products is one thing, but if you don’t have the supplies to make them, it shows that you’re not really serious about your business. This can be a turn-off for potential customers and make them less likely to do business with you in the future. It can be a fun way to bond with employees. If you’re making the crafts yourself, it can be a fun way to bond with your employees and get them into the holiday spirit. And if you give them each a hand-made gift as a bonus, it’s a great way to show your team that you appreciate their hard work by giving them something they can be proud of. Plus, it’s just plain fun. Let’s be honest, crafting is fun. And if you’re not enjoying yourself, chances are your customers won’t either. So find some supplies that you enjoy working with and have a good time!

What Supplies Do You Need for Your Business?

What you need for your business’ holiday projects will depend on the type of craft or art you’re making. Are you looking to make ornaments, wrapping paper, cards, or something else?

Here is a beginner’s list of craft essentials you can use to get started:

Beads

Glue and glue gun

Tape

Scissors

Construction paper

Acrylic paint

Cardstock

Felt

Ribbon

Bows

Paper mache cones

Sequins

Glitter

Washi tape

Wood blocks

Yarn, needle & thread

It’s likely that all you need after collecting all that is a table to assemble your creations.

READ MORE: 50 Handmade Business Ideas

Top Places to Buy Christmas Craft Supplies

Now that you know what kind of stock you need, it’s time to start shopping for the holidays! From Amazon to Party City, here are 20 great places to buy holiday arts & crafts supplies for your business.

1. Amazon

If you’re looking for a one-stop place for all your holiday craft needs, look no further than Amazon. You’ll find everything from snowman beads to colorful ribbons and bows for wrapping presents. Amazon is also a great option if you’re looking for last-minute products since they have lightning-fast shipping options.

2. Etsy

If you’re looking for something special and a one-of-a-kind gift for your customers, Etsy is definitely the place to go. For example, something like these felt reindeer candy cane gifts by ApronsnBows looks cute as a button and can be tied onto the shipping box of other custom presents you supply.

3. The Dollar Tree

The Dollar Tree is a great option since you can find scores of craft essentials like clear plastic ornaments, mini jingle bells, deco mesh, Xmas lantern kits, wood, metal essentials and more there. Best of all, you can do all your DIY business gift shopping for supplies at a low price in one location. That’s nothing to sneeze at when it comes to holiday rush time!

4. Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores

You can find a great selection of seasonal fabric and craft supplies at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, including sewing craft kits just in case your biz is a whiz at needle and thread designs. They also have cake decorating tools and accessories, which come in handy if you want to make homemade edible gifts like gingerbread houses or sugar cookies.

5. eBay

eCommerce company eBay is known for being a go-to for unique finds, and that extends to a slew of holiday & seasonal decor as well. Plus, if you are shipping any of your hand-made items, they offer really good deal on bulk mailers and corrugated shipping containers from 3rd-party suppliers.

6. Handy Little Me

If you’re looking for some free patterns and tutorials to make your own holiday crafts, Handy Little Me is a great resource. They have step-by-step guides on everything from making your own Advent calendar to creating personalized stockings. You can also purchase some of the materials needed for the projects directly from their site.

7. Fire Mountain Gems and Beads

What customer doesn’t like jewelry? We’re hard-pressed to think of one. Enter Fire Mountain Gems and Beads to help you with this. This online holiday hub features an excellent selection of charms, beads and design ideas to decorate custom jewelry and holiday crafts. You can find themes such as angels & wings, bells & bows and Santas, reindeer and sleighs too. Their collection comes in a wide variety of findings, crystals, gemstones, glass, components and more to decorate your bling.

8. Target

Food is always a hit come gift-giving season. And at Target, you can find products, such as washi tape, ribbons, gift tags and even the food that’s needed to make fancy layered cocoa and soup jars. They also have a great selection of holiday-themed paper products, such as plates, cups and napkins if you want to put them together with different soup and cocoa jars and offer a one-of-a-kind party/box kit.

Other Great Places for Holiday Crafts & Art Supplies

If you can’t seem to find that one special something after a search of the previous places, don’t fret—here are plenty of other stores to explore below.

10. Paper Mart

Paper Mart is a great source for all your wrapping needs. They have a wide variety of paper, ribbons, and bows. You can also find cellophane bags, boxes, and tissue. Their website also has a slew of How-To videos and tutorials to get you started on your holiday wrapping projects.

11. Michaels

Michaels is a great option for those who are looking for quality products and creative inspiration. You can find anything from jewelry to fine art collateral if you wanted to get really creative with your Xmas craft this year. They also offer a variety of online and in-shop seasonal classes if you want to learn how to make something new this holiday season.

12. Hobby Lobby

As its name suggests, Hobby Lobby caters to hobbies. In the spirit of catering to their army of yuletide hobbyists, they offer a wide variety of holiday products both in-store and online that you can use to create Xmas masterpieces. Additionally, their wide assortment of floral accents and wreath basics will allow you to design holiday table centerpieces or festive wreaths your customers are sure to love.

13. Walmart

Walmart is your home for low-priced holiday essentials. They have a wide range of items from trees and decorations to wrapping paper, bows and more. You can also find holiday-themed food items, such as gingerbread cookies and candy canes that can be used to decorate the packaging of gourmet food items.

14. Craft Warehouse

Craft Warehouse is packed with patterns and tutorials that let you create anything from a holiday wood board welcome sign to yarn-wrapped winter trees. You don’t need to be an expert crafter to create something special like these adorable Xmas tassel trees made from yarn, either.

15. Oriental Trading Company

Oriental Trading Company is your Christmas source for party supplies, games, holiday decorations, and much, much more. Additionally, they have a huge selection of holiday craft items as low as $.35 each that are useful for making gifts for the kids so you’re sure to find everything you need.

16. Your Local Mom & Pop Stores

Don’t forget about your local mom-and-pop stores when you’re looking for holiday craft supplies. These stores typically have a great selection of items, and they may even offer discounts if you purchase in bulk. Purchasing locally also supports small businesses, which is always a plus.

17. Snowonder

Why not host a winter-wonderland theme with artificial snow and equipment from Snowonder this year? This idea is more about hosting a winter theme party while you are promoting your brand and products, rather than using them to score Xmas crafting supplies, though. You can also have a company party and invite customers, family, employees and vendors to show your appreciation for everything they do for you. You can go to this Snowonder link to see how you can create lots of the white stuff with their snow-making machine.

18. Goodwill

Goodwill is another great place to find affordable holiday craft stock. You can find everything from wrapping paper and ribbons to holiday-themed clothes and accessories. More importantly, you’ll be supporting a good cause by shopping at Goodwill.

19. Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s is a great source for holiday home decorations and they carry a wide variety of holiday inventory, including trees, wreaths, garlands and more. You can also find a great selection of Xmas-themed kitchen and dining items, such as mugs, plates, and serving platters.

20. Party City

Last, but not least is Party City. You can ho-ho-ho your way through their holiday department to find everything from trees and ornaments to party supplies and decorations. They even have a section devoted to Santa Claus, so you can get all your jolly needs in one place.

Where Can You Buy Holiday Home Decor for Your Business?

Now that you know where to find holiday craft supplies, it’s time to start decorating your business for the season. But where can you buy holiday home decor? Pulling from our list above, there is:

Kirkland’s

Michael’s

Oriental Trading Company

Walmart

Target

What Is the Best Online Store for Christmas Crafts?

There are a few great online stores for Yuletide crafts, but the best all-around one to deck the halls with boughs of holly is undoubtedly Amazon. They offer a wide variety of items, from fruit cakes and Pfeffernüsse cookies to tree skirts and decorations. Plus, with Prime shipping, you can get your holiday craft supplies delivered right to your door.

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.