About Us   |   Advertise

50 Super Appropriate Adult Halloween Costumes

Published: Sep 6, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Small Business Operations 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Halloween is an exciting time, especially for those who enjoy wearing costumes. However, things have changed considerably as far as what is considered acceptable when it comes to costumes. Many once-popular costumes have since fallen out of favor for being offensive or in bad taste.

If you’re planning on wearing a costume to work, you’ll want to be extra sure the one you choose is appropriate. This means generally avoiding any of the following types of costumes:

  • Costumes that are culturally insensitive: Native American, Asian, Middle Eastern, etc
  • Costumes that are insulting to certain body types, disabilities or appearances (fat suits, etc)
  • Costumes that are tight, revealing, or “sexy”
  • Costumes that have obscene or offensive language or subject matter
  • Costumes that are gory or overly scary
  • Costumes that make it difficult to move around, such as inflatable costumes or costumes with large accessories
  • Costumes with a mask that covers the whole face
  • Costumes involving religion or religious figures

We scoured the web to find costumes that would be super appropriate for work. These costumes are all work-friendly and allow for full visibility and mobility. And best of all, they’re easy! Some are just t-shirts or onesies, some are simply headpieces. There are plenty of full costumes as well. So if you’re in need of a costume for work, check out our list of 50 super appropriate adult Halloween costumes for work.

1.Karen

Hello My Name Is Karen - I Need To Speak To The Manager Shirt

You can’t get any simpler than a t-shirt costume, and this one will get a laugh out of everyone!

Karen

Buy on Amazon

 

2. The Manager

Hello My Name Is Manager - Don't Tell Karen You Saw Me Shirt

If you want to do a costume together with Karen (see above), you can be the manager.

Buy on Etsy

The Manager

Buy on Amazon

 

3. Composition Notebook

Group Costumes, Notebook Tee, Halloween Costumes For Teachers

Another great t shirt costume!

Composition Notebook

Buy on Amazon

 

4. Snow White

Snow White

Pretty much any princess is a classic costume, but Snow White is one of the OG Disney princesses.

Snow White

Buy on Amazon

 

5. Maleficent

Maleficent horns adult women halloween party costume

You can wear this amazing headpiece and all black.

Maleficent

Buy on Amazon

 

6. Totoro

Totoro

Another super easy costume is the onesie style – zip it up over your regular clothes and BOOM – costume! This Totoro one is adorable.

Totoro

Buy on Amazon

 

7. 1920s Man

Mens Costume Peaky Blinders Gatsby

Peaky Blinders or Gatsby, old sport.

1920s Man

Buy on Amazon

 

8. Black Cat

Black Cat

Classic Halloween icon.

Black Cat

Buy on Amazon

 

9. Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins

This is an amazing costume – you get the entire Mary Poppins clothing outfit, plus the hat and parrot topper to put on any umbrella.

Mary Poppins

Buy on Amazon

 

10. Dinosaur

Dinosaur

Another onesie costume – dinosaurs are always fun and very on trend right now.

Dinosaur

Buy on Amazon

 

11. Crayon

Crayon

Wear this alone or get some friends and make a whole box of crayons!

Crayon

Buy on Amazon

 

12. Pink Lady

Womens 1950s Pink Satin Jacket with Neck Scarfs Halloween Cosplay Costume

All you have to do is decide if you want to be Frenchie, Jan, or Rizzo.

Pink Lady

Buy on Amazon

 

13. Butterfly

Butterfly

Open your arms and let everyone enjoy your majestic beauty! This comes with antennae and a lacy face mask.

Butterfly

Buy on Amazon

 

14. 80’s Pattern

80's Pattern

Not technically a costume, but this maxi dress comes in a variety of retro 1980s and 90s patterns. You could say you’re a 1986 TrapperKeeper!

80’s Pattern

Buy on Amazon

 

15. Waldo

Where's Waldo Wally Deluxe Adult or Youth Costume Set

Easy, classic, and fun.

Waldo

Buy on Amazon

 

16. Skeleton Queen

amscan Gothic Skeleton Queen Halloween Costume for Women

This beautiful costume doesn’t even need face paint, and it’s totally work appropriate.

Skeleton Queen

Buy on Amazon

 

17. Beetlejuice

fun shack Black and White Striped Suit Horror Movie Character

Showtime!

Beetlejuice

Buy on Amazon

 

18. Butter

Butter

This over-the-body costume isn’t too bulky or long, so it’s doable for work. Plus…it’s butter!

Butter

Buy on Amazon

 

19. PacMan and Ghosts

Pac Man Halloween Costume

A great idea for a group costume – t shirts of Pac Man, the ghosts, a cherry and a strawberry.

PacMan and Ghosts

Buy on Amazon

 

20. Sunflower

Sunflower

Again, sometimes just a great headpiece is all you need. Put on a brown shirt and green pants for the full effect.

Sunflower

Buy on Amazon

 

21. Renaissance Lady

Zhitunemi Renaissance Dress for Women Dress up Halloween Medieval Costume

You can always re-wear it at your local Ren Faire.

Renaissance Lady

Buy on Amazon

 

22. Pokeball

Disguise Unisex Pokeball Classic Adult Costume

Another small form factor costume.

Pokeball

Buy on Amazon

 

23. Scarecrow

Adult Burlap Scarecrow Hat And Collar Set Unisex Halloween Costume Accessory

Another Halloween icon. You get the hat and collar. Wear a flannel and some overalls and you’re a scarecrow!

Buy on Amazon

Scarecrow

Buy on Amazon

 

24. Jedi

Halloween Costume Cosplay Costume Tunic Hooded Robe Halloween Cosplay Costume for Mens

This Jedi costume is on the expensive side, but handmade and exceptional it is.

Jedi

Buy on Amazon

 

25. Prairie Woman

Victorian Prairie women adult outfit costume

Any dress of this style (think cottagecore) qualifies as “prairie” or “pioneer.”

Prairie Woman

Buy on Amazon

 

26. Skeleton

Adult Unisex Skeleton Plush Pajamas Onesie

Another zip-up onesie. Perfect for chilly weather.

Buy on Amazon

Skeleton

Buy on Amazon

 

27. Fairy

Fairy Dress (with Sleeves) - Women's ONE SIZE

A gorgeous one-size-fits-all fairy dress. Add a flower crown, wings, a wand – endless possibilities!

Fairy

Buy on Amazon

 

28. Bumble Bee

Forum Novelties Adult Bumble Bee Costume

This adorable fuzzy bee costume is under $20!

Bumble Bee

Buy on Amazon

 

29. Ketchup and Mustard

Ketchup and Mustard

For a couple or duo, everyone’s favorite condiments!

Ketchup and Mustard

Buy on Amazon

 

30. Elvis

Elvis Now Deluxe Aloha Elvis Costume

An amazing jumpsuit worthy of the King.

Elvis

Buy on Amazon

 

31. Sriracha Bottle

SRIRACHA BOTTLE Wtih Hat - funny halloween costume

Red t-shirt with the Sriracha emblem, plus a green beanie hat. Both can be worn again for non-costumed events.

Buy on Etsy

Sriracha Bottle

Buy on Amazon

 

32. Star Trek Officer

Star Ship Uniform Shirt - Red Yellow Blue Cartoon Animated- No Badge - STLD

This long sleeved shirt comes in Red, Yellow and Blue. Maybe don’t get red…

Buy on Etsy

Star Trek Officer

Buy on Amazon

 

33. 1950’s Poodle Skirt

Adult Poodle Skirt Purple with Musical note printed Scarf

The skirt comes in lots of colors and has an elastic waistband for an almost universal fit.

Buy on Ebay

1950’s Poodle Skirt

Buy on Amazon

 

34. Zombie

California Costumes Men's Zombie Hoodie Adult Costume

This hoodie and some tattered pants are all you need for an easy and work-friendly zombie look.

Buy on Amazon

Zombie

Buy on Amazon

 

35. Charlie Brown

Charlie Yellow Zig Zag Mens halloween costume stripes Men's peanuts vintage nice brown Jersey Adult Polo Tee Shirt golf T-Shirt

Good grief, this is an easy costume.

Charlie Brown

Buy on Amazon

 

36. Pirate

ThePirateDressing Medieval Poet's Roberto Cofresi Costume

Be a swashbuckler…or Jerry Seinfeld in the puffy shirt.

Pirate

Buy on Amazon

 

37. Russell

Russell Costume Accessory Kit Adult Mens NEW One Size Up

You get Russell’s hat, cravat, and sash. Add a yellow polo shirt and brown shorts.

Russell

Buy on Amazon

 

38. Dug the Dog

Dug the Dog Shirt, Pixar Up Costume, Disney Up Costume, Dug Costume, Mens Disney Shirt, Disney Costume Cosplay, Carl Fredricksen, Russell

Pair up with Russell above for a fun and easy couple’s costume.

Dug the Dog

Buy on Amazon

 

39. Hedgehog

Hedgehog Costume for Adults - Hedgehog Outfit

This is one of the cutest costumes ever.

Hedgehog

Buy on Amazon

 

40. Harry Potter

Harry Potter Costume for Men, Deluxe Wizarding World Adult Size Dress Up Character Outfit

This store also has Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff robes.

Buy on Amazon

Harry Potter

Buy on Amazon

 

41. Link

Disguise Men's Link Classic Adult Costume

Throw on some brown pants and boots and you are now an iconic video game character.

Buy on Amazon

Link

Buy on Amazon

 

42. Robin Hood

California Costumes Legendary Robin Hood Adult Costume

This is actually a womens’ costume which is a fun twist.

Robin Hood

Buy on Amazon

 

43. Ghostbuster

Party City Ghostbusters Halloween Costume with Proton Pack for Adults, Standard Size, with Jumpsuit and Backpack

Ghosts not included.

Ghostbuster

Buy on Amazon

 

44. Bob Ross

Painter BOB Character Custom Theatrical Halloween Costume Wig by Funtasy Exclusive

You get the wig and facial hair. All you need is a blue shirt, jeans, and a palette!

Buy on Etsy

Bob Ross

Buy on Amazon

 

45. Kool Aid Man

Kool Aid Man

Oh yeah!

Kool Aid Man

Buy on Amazon

 

46. Jake from State Farm

Embroidered Jake State Farm Halloween Costume Red Shirt Short Sleeve or Long Sleeve.

Don’t forget your khakis!

Jake from State Farm

Buy on Amazon

 

47. Fred Flintstone

The Flintstones Fred Flintstone Costume

Yabba Dabba Doo!

Buy on Amazon

Fred Flintstone

Buy on Amazon

 

48. Sim

HUGE Sims LED Plumbob Headband / Life Size Light Up Mood Plum Bob

This plumbob comes in 5 colors and has an LED light option.

Sim

Buy on Amazon

 

49.  Legends of the Hidden Temple Player

Hidden Temple Team T-shirt group Halloween Costume Men's

Yet another easy and fun t-shirt costume. Great for a group, too!

Legends of the Hidden Temple Player

Buy on Amazon

 

50. Popcorn

Popcorn Costume For Teens and Women, Popcorn Shirt, Popcorn Skirt, Food Popcorn Outfit, Movie Theater Halloween Costumes, Carnival Costume,

A tasteful (and tasty) costume.

Popcorn

Buy on Amazon

 

Costumes are fun, and the possibilities are endless. But what you wear to work reflects on your business and brand. Take care to follow our suggested guidelines above and find a Halloween costume that is work-appropriate but still allows you to celebrate the holiday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.

Image: amazon

 

More in: Comment ▼
Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2022, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.