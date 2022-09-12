A New Line of Apple Watch Has Been Revealed

On September 7, 2022, Apple announced its Apple Watch Series 8. The new Watch Series 8 features Apple Watch’s regular staple of Always-On Retina display and a crack-resistant front crystal.

What’s New with the Apple Watch Series 8?

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with all-day 18-hour battery life, skin temperature reader, low power mode, and crash detection. It is powered by a dual-core S8 chip with 64-bit architecture. It is equipped with a SpO2 sensor, gyroscope, altimeter, and accelerometer on board on top of a compass and built-in GPS. The accelerometer has been upgraded to recognize up to 256 g-forces compared to the previous versions of 32 g-forces, allowing it to detect if you were in a car crash.

The 18-hour battery life can be extended to 36 hours with a new Low Power Mode. However, this new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout AutoStart, heart health notifications, and more.

Apple Watch Applications for Small Businesses

The use of Apple’s wearables in recent years has gone beyond improving personal productivity and permeating towards supporting business activities. In addition to helping record voice memos, listen to podcasts, and receive iPhone notifications, the Apple Watch Series 8 also has some business applications too. These include helping you to increase your social media engagement and access to location-based and e-mail alerts.

When it comes to engagement with customers other tasks can also be automated into common tasks by connecting to shortcuts that are set up on your iPhone or iPad device. This also includes triggering targeted notifications and promotions based on user interactions.

With the Apple wearable, you can also tap into third-party apps such as customer relations management apps, organization apps, presentation tool apps, and goal tracking apps. You can even add apps for sending and receiving payments to add another tier in terms of business productivity tools available at your disposal.

When is Apple Watch 8 coming out?

Apple has started taking orders for the Apple Watch Series 8, with availability beginning September 16, 2022.

How much does the new Apple Watch 8 cost?



Prices for the latest Apple wearable start at $399.

What colors are available for the new iPhone?

The Watch 8 comes in two finishes: stainless steel, and aluminum. You have the option to choose from four colors each. Aluminum comes with midnight, starlight, silver, and product red colors while the steel finish comes in silver, gold, and graphite metallic colors.

