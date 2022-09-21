9 ATM Franchise Opportunities

Everywhere you turn around it seems you are bumping into an ATM. Not to mention, you can find them in some of the most unlikely places. We’re talking about those drive-thru ATMs at fast food restaurants, convenience stores, and even on college campuses. And, of course, you can find a kiosk providing ATM services in just about every bank lobby.

Financial institutions, retailers, and other businesses need machines that dispense cash for customers and employees. What does this mean for entrepreneurs? Well, one important thing this means is that business is booming, leading to plenty of opportunities in the ATM franchise industry.

So, if you’re looking for a business opportunity that can be both profitable and recession-proof, then an ATM business could be the perfect fit. This article discusses the different types of ATM Franchises available, how much it costs to start, and more. We will also answer the big question “how profitable are ATM machines?”

What is an ATM Franchise?

First things first, let’s talk about what a franchise is. A franchise is a business model in which a company (the franchisor) licenses its trademarks, trade secrets, know-how, and other intellectual property to other third parties (the franchisees) who agree to open and operate a location following the franchisor’s methods and procedures.

An automated teller franchise is a fairly new type of venture that allows you to own and operate your own automated teller machine. As a franchisee, the ATM franchise providing services you offer will include things such as cash withdrawals, money orders, balance inquiries, and credit card advances. These types of franchises offer a great way to earn extra income, as people are always needing cash for various purposes.

Why You Should Consider an ATM Franchise Opportunity

There are many reasons why businesses owners should consider ATM franchise opportunities, including:

Labor costs are low: You won’t need to hire any employees or deal with payroll while earning residual income. Therefore, labor costs with ATM franchises are very low. Scalability: You can start part-time with this type of franchise business, and it won’t cut into your primary income. Then, you can scale up as your finances and availability allow. Flexibility: Many of these franchises offer flexible plan options, such as cancel-at-any-time and short-term leasing contracts. Low overhead and high ROI: With a relatively low investment, you can see a high return on your investment. Low amount of hours: You only need to work a few hours a week to make long-term residual earnings. You can cut down on credit card fees: Businesses that have automated teller machines inside of them receive more cash transactions than those that don’t. When owners choose to have one inside their establishment, you can cut down on credit card fees. Excellent revenue opportunity: With an automated teller machine franchise, you earn a commission on each transaction, including those from customers coming into your place of business for the first time. The convenience factor: Customers appreciate the advantage of having an easy way to get cash, meaning they are more likely to visit your kiosk location again in the future.

Top ATM Franchise Business Options

If you’re thinking of being an entrepreneur in 2022, these excellent ATM franchise opportunities will inspire you to take the next step.

1. ACFN

ACFN is North America’s largest automated teller machine franchise, providing services to hotels and other travel and entertainment-based businesses since 1999. They offer a turn-key solution that includes everything you need to get your own ATM private network started, from site selection and lease negotiation to equipment and signage. The initial investment is $60,000 minimum, the franchise fee is $25,000, and the royalty fee is 1%. Also, Franchise Direct points out that “the franchisor may offer franchisees financing of their initial franchise fee through a promissory note with ACFN.”

Franchise information for ACFN

2. Fidelity ATM

Fidelity ATM offers complete packages that start at $31,495. Their standard package includes 3,5,7 and 10 automated teller machines with secure cash dispensing units, an in-depth training program, all-day everyday network connections, and maintenance and service contracts. Their premium package offers that plus additional streams of income like check cashing, money transfer, loyalty card programs, and movie tickets.

Franchise information for Fidelity ATM

3. Bitcash USA

Bitcoin business opportunities in the automated teller industry are fairly new. That doesn’t mean these franchises aren’t profitable, though. Bitcash USA offers a convenient way to get into the bitcoin ATM business. Their two-way cryptocurrency kiosks operate in much the same way as conventional automated teller machines, except transactions, are not conducted through a bank account. Instead, patrons are connected directly to a crypto kiosk owner’s P2P Crypto Wallet for a convenient method of buying Bitcoin in person. You initially invest $13,500-$250,000 for a Bitcash automated teller machine, and there are no royalty or franchise fees.

Bitcash USA Home page

4. ATM Money Machine

Number four on the list is a full-service automated teller machine company, and they pride themselves on the strong technical support they provide as part of their franchise program. You can get in on this business opportunity for very little cost since the initial investment starts at $2,100 and there are no royalty or franchise fees. Plus, each new placement of an ATM machine lets you earn 100% of the transaction income as long as it stays in that location.

Franchise information for ATM Money Machine

5. Empire ATM Group

Empire is the only mobile ATM franchise in the nation, meaning business opportunities for expansion and growth are huge. You have the option to start out part-time with a single machine until you learn the ropes, and then you can gradually expand your enterprise by adding more machines. The company also offers the training and support necessary to succeed in business to its franchisees.

Franchise information for Empire ATM Group

6. Mr. Payroll Corporation

If you want to be your own boss and also offer your customers more than just regular ATM machine services, consider being your own boss with Mr. Payroll. The company, which consists of a nationwide network of franchised check-cashing facilities in convenience marts and other neighborhood service centers offers a slew of services such as bill pay, money order issuance, check cashing, money transfers, and more. You’ll need a higher investment than some of the business opportunities on this list but extra services also mean extra income.

Franchise information for Mr. Payroll Corporation

7. Bitbox

Bitbox is a bitcoin-only ATM one-stop shop. Their machines are simple to operate and they provide full training and support to their franchisees. And while dealing with cryptocurrency might sound as if it is only for the tech-savvy, Bitbox makes it easy for anyone to get involved in this rapidly growing industry. They have three franchising packages for their 2-way Bitbox machines that start at $42,799 with no future ongoing royalties.

Franchise opportunities for Bitbox ATM

8. Aspire Payments

Aspire Payments is a full-service automated teller machine provider that offers both traditional ATM and bitcoin franchise opportunities. In addition, they have one of the largest selections of machines in the industry to choose from—and they provide support and training to their franchisees. They have an entire suite of services in the kiosk portfolio, and you can use anything from check cashing to issuing prepaid debit cards to bump up your transactional income. Their franchise fee is $25,000 to start with one machine.

Franchise information for Aspire Payments

9. Banks and Credit Unions

Post pandemic, one of the biggest problems that credit unions and banks have is staffing. Outsourcing their automated teller kiosks alleviates some of that issue, along with also taking this equipment off of financial ledgers. Moreover, Citizen’s Bank and CNB have outsourced their ATM services in the past and said they were all the better for it. There are other financial institutions that are opting to outsource theirs as a go-to solution , and they typically have very low start-up costs. The ongoing fees are also very reasonable, and you can often negotiate a lower rate if you commit to a longer-term contract.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your ATM Business

When considering being an ATM franchise owner, there are a few factors that you should keep in mind during the selection process, including:

The initial investment required: You want to make sure that you have the financial resources necessary to get your enterprise up and running. The ongoing fees associated with the franchise: You’ll want to be sure that you can afford the monthly or yearly royalties or marketing fees. The training and support that is offered by the franchisor: You’ll want to make sure that you have access to the resources you need to run your company successfully. The location of the franchise: You’ll want to choose a location that will be convenient for your customers and that has high foot traffic. Also, take into consideration the fact that some ATM franchises won’t put their machines in bars or other high-volume locations that might be considered “high risk” for vandalism. The market potential for the franchise: You’ll want to be sure that there is a demand for the services that you will be offering.

How Much Does an ATM Money Machine Franchise Cost?

The cost of an ATM machine franchise can vary depending on the franchisor, the location, and the number and type of machine you choose. That being said, initial investments typically range from $25,000 to $100,000, and the ongoing fees can range from $50 to $500 per month. Per ACFN, the estimated total cost, assuming the operation of one to three automated teller machines ranges from $39,234 to $63,817.

Before you invest, bear in mind that you’ll also need cash to go in your kiosk that is separate from your initial investment. Also, busier locations with several machines will require a good deal of this cash. Also, take note of the financial requirements of the franchises you are considering. For instance, Aspire states that franchisees need around $200K in liquid capital before an ATM franchise is granted.

Are ATM Machines Profitable?

By now, being an automated teller machine service provider probably sound like a good part-time franchise that can blossom into a full-time retirement idea. However, are they really all profitable or is it just hype?

The truth is, providing ATM franchises can be an extremely profitable business venture if you have enough foot traffic. That means it’s paramount to choose the right location. Once you’ve done that, the fees associated with each transaction can add up, especially if you have a high volume of transactions.

As mentioned, you can also increase the profits of your ATM franchise business by offering additional services, such as check cashing or prepaid debit cards. Simply put, there is virtually no limit to the revenue you can make when you start scaling up your business with more automated teller machines. To sum it up, with the right franchisor and the right conditions, you can have a successful and profitable ATM franchise business.