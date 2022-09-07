Best Commercial Beverage Dispensers in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Adding a commercial drink dispenser to your juice bar, café, or corner store can help your drink service be more efficient. It can also potentially help you boost sales. If you’re not a food and drink-related business, you can use one in your breakroom or common area and make your employees very happy.

While all commercial beverage dispensers are meant to be an efficient way to serve drinks while keeping their temperature regulated, there are a lot of different types on the market with different purposes and features. We’ve done our best to round up the best commercial dispenser for your business.

Types of Commercial Drink Dispensers

There are a few different types of commercial drink dispensers; here are the most common:

Refrigerated beverage dispensers have a built-in refrigeration system to provide cooling and release warm air. These are widely used for most kinds of cold drinks and can come with one tank or several. Insulated Beverage Dispensers – The insulation makes these servers hot and cold beverage dispensers. They don’t use any electricity, so they can only keep drinks hot or cold for a limited amount of time. However, they are easy to transport and require little to no maintenance.

The insulation makes these servers hot and cold beverage dispensers. They don’t use any electricity, so they can only keep drinks hot or cold for a limited amount of time. However, they are easy to transport and require little to no maintenance. Frozen Beverage Dispensers – These are used for thick frozen products such as milkshakes, mixed drinks, slushies, smoothies, etc.

These are used for thick frozen products such as milkshakes, mixed drinks, slushies, smoothies, etc. Coffee/Tea Urns and Dispensers – Some dispensers are made specifically for brewing coffee or tea. The commercial types come in various sizes

Some dispensers are made specifically for brewing coffee or tea. The commercial types come in various sizes Cold Beverage Dispensers – These are for cold drinks only and usually have an ice compartment to keep drinks cold.

Best Commercial Beverage Dispensers

VEVOR Commercial Hot and Cold Beverage Dispensers – 4 Tanks

Top Pick: This VEVOR dispenser is worth considering if you have a wide variety of drinks and many people to serve. It features food-grade PC tanks, a broadening mixing leaf, and a large drip tray.

The dispenser also offers efficient refrigeration thanks to the high-performance condenser and compressor that provide rapid cooling and allow for the continuous availability of great-tasting drinks. This is a large unit so be sure to have ample counter space. However, its many benefits will keep your beverages flowing and your customers happy for years.

VEVOR Dispenser for Hot and Cold Drinks 4 Tanks Commercial

Buy on Amazon

COSTWAY Commercial Beverage Dispensing Machine – 2 Tanks

Runner Up: This juice and drink dispenser is said to cool quickly and efficiently, thanks to its high-quality condenser and heat dissipating design. The dispenser is mainly constructed of superior stainless steel that is both durable and rust-resistant, so it will stand up to heavy use.

The bowls are constructed of food-grade PC material, and they can each hold up to 4.75 gallons of drinks, ensuring you have a consistent supply of cold beverages.

COSTWAY Commercial Drinks Dispenser Machine

Buy on Amazon

Carlisle Twin Beverage Dispenser

Best Value: This twin beverage dispenser gives you the functionality of some of the others in a smaller size and lower price. The slim rectangular design allows for efficient use of space, while the textured, easy-grip handles allow for a secure grip.

The measurement indicators on the side of containers provide easy content measurement. This dispenser is NSF listed and dishwasher safe.

Carlisle 1085103 TrimLine Clear Premium Twin Beverage Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

BUNN Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser

If you serve iced tea, this iced tea machine from BUNN is a must-have. Besides being able to keep your tea cool and easy to dispense, the lid features a special seal that allows the brewer to fill the TDO server with the lid still on – saving time and reducing the risk of contamination.

BUNN has been making commercial beverage equipment for years and is trusted for its quality and reliability.

BUNN TDO-4 Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser w/Brew-Thru Lid

Buy on Amazon

Stainless Steel Dispenser with Ice Container

This smaller unit is perfect for small batch cocktails, specialty drinks, lemonades, etc. The plastic container holds 5 gallons of liquid, and the double ice container at the base will keep it nice and cold.

Made from durable plastic and stainless steel, this drink server also has a high-quality spigot and is easy to clean.

5 Gallon Stainless Steel Beverage Dispenser with Ice Container

Buy on Amazon

Grindmaster Cecilware Cold Beverage Dispenser

This model from Grindmaster Cecilware is designed for heavy commercial use. The 5-gallon tanks are made from polycarbonate material which the maker says is virtually unbreakable. A high-efficiency pump and evaporator provide faster start-ups and cooling.

Agitators are included for fresh juices, tea, or coffee.

Grindmaster-Cecilware D35-3 Crathco Classic Bubblers Premix Cold Beverage Dispensers

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Commercial Refrigerated Beverage Dispenser

This VEVOR refrigerated beverage dispenser will be a perfect fit if you serve only one type of drink at a time. Like the 4-tank model, our top pick, this single tank dispenser has a broadened mixing leaf that provides efficient mixing for perfect-tasting drinks.

The dispenser also has a high-end temperature controller that easily maintains the drink temperature at 45-54 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with independent switches for mixing and cooling, a detachable drip tray for easy cleaning, and multiple air vents for fast heat dissipation.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers,4.8 Gallon

Buy on Amazon

COSTWAY Insulated Beverage Server/Dispensers – 2

This set of 2 insulated beverage dispensers features a seamless double-walled shell and is filled with commercial-grade polyurethane foam for optimal insulation.

These tanks are large, durable, and will keep your drinks at their desired temperature for hours using no energy at all.

COSTWAY 5 gal Insulated Hot/Cold Beverage Dispensers with Seamless Double Walled Shell

Buy on Amazon

Hamilton Beach Coffee Urn and Hot Drink Dispenser

Keep the coffee flowing and your customers happy with Hamilton Beach’s coffee urn with fast brew. This machine brews 45 cups of coffee in 28 minutes. This is perfect for a busy business that serves a lot of hot beverages.

This unit also features dual heaters and an easy dispensing lever.

Hamilton Beach Fast Brew 45 Cup Coffee Urn and Hot Beverage Dispensers

Buy on Amazon

Pearington 5-gal. Insulated Hot and Cold Beverage Server

This dispenser is insulated to keep up to 5 gallons of drink hot or cold for 4-6 hours. Again, this type of drink dispenser requires no energy, making it convenient for a variety of businesses.

Features include a double-wall shell, inlaid sealing ring, and 2 layers of food-grade LLDPE material. It has handles for easy carrying and a spring action faucet to prevent leaks and drips.

Pearington 5-gal. Insulated Hot and Cold Beverage Server/Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Carlisle Paddles Polyethylene Round Beverage Dispenser

This no-nonsense drink dispenser is dishwasher safe and holds up to 5 gallons of liquid. It’s made of BPA-free polyethylene, which is stain and scratch-resistant.

This item also has embossed lines on the body in 1-qt. increments and comes with labels.

Carlisle Paddles 221002 Polyethylene Round Beverage Dispenser 5 Gallon Capacity

Buy on Amazon

TECSPACE 2 Tank Commercial Slushy Machine

If you serve frozen beverages like slushies or mixed drinks, you’ll need frozen beverage dispensers. Frozen beverage dispensers will mix and serve your cold drinks with the push of a button, making them a convenient piece of equipment worth investing in.

This machine by TECSPACE has 2 tanks made from durable food-grade material, double-sided refrigeration, and efficient slush making.

TECSPACE 2 Tank Commercial Slushy Machine

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Commercial Beverage Dispensers

As you probably already know, commercial beverage dispensers are not all the same. They come in various sizes, functions, prices, and brands. Here is a list of features to consider when looking for a commercial beverage dispenser.

Size: Some drink dispensers are quite large. Make sure you have the counter space to accommodate whichever one you buy.

Some drink dispensers are quite large. Make sure you have the counter space to accommodate whichever one you buy. Capacity: It might be tempting to buy a smaller unit because it costs much less, but it might soon become a nuisance as you will have to keep refilling it throughout the day. Similarly, don’t just buy a big dispenser to play safe. These units are usually pricier and bulky and might consume much more energy. These costs will accumulate and outweigh the benefits over time.

Number of Bowls: The smallest dispensers will have one drink bowl while the largest offer four. Consider the variety of drinks you want and your counter size. It makes sense to buy a single bowl dispenser if you only serve one type. Multiple bowl dispensers are usually more appropriate in restaurants and juice bars, where you will likely get varying drink demands.

The smallest dispensers will have one drink bowl while the largest offer four. Consider the variety of drinks you want and your counter size. It makes sense to buy a single bowl dispenser if you only serve one type. Multiple bowl dispensers are usually more appropriate in restaurants and juice bars, where you will likely get varying drink demands. Mixing Method: Dispensers for colder drinks use one of two methods for mixing – an agitator or a bubbler. These keep sediment from forming and the texture consistent.

Dispensers for colder drinks use one of two methods for mixing – an agitator or a bubbler. These keep sediment from forming and the texture consistent. Energy Use: Check the voltage on any machine before you purchase it to be sure you can safely use it.

Check the voltage on any machine before you purchase it to be sure you can safely use it. Temperature Range: Make sure your preferred commercial beverage dispenser can provide the optimum temperature for the drinks you will serve, whether cold or hot.

