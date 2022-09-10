Best Fall Coats for 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The layering season is here. Whether you are working from home or you are back at the office, it is time to unearth the best fall coats 2022 has to offer. Besides providing warmth, the best fall coats are stylish, comfortable to wear, easy to layer, and should also be the right length.

There are endless options to choose from when it comes to fall coats, so we have narrowed it down to 10 of the very best fall coats for women and men.

Best Fall Coats

Billy Reid Men’s Boiled Wool Coat

Top Pick: This handcrafted coat is made in Italy using an innovative boiled wool construction, which gives it a distinct soft feel. It combines the polished appearance of a tailored piece with the casual appeal of your favorite knits.

Billy Reid Men’s Boiled Wool Coat

Calvin Klein women’s Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat

Runner Up: This is the perfect coat for you. It is beautiful, practical, and really well made. The premium material is a mix of cashmere, wool, polyester, and other fibers that make the coat so soft and supple. The coat falls just above the knee allowing you to dress up or down making it the perfect option for any occasion.

Calvin Klein women’s Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat

Amazon Essentials Women’s Plush Button-Front Coat

Best Value: The Amazon Essentials fall coat for women really looks great for the price. The wool, acrylic, and polyester blend is soft to the touch and not itchy on the skin. It features a roomy, generous fit so you can easily wear it over blazers and other types of workwear. The satin lining is good quality, and you will certainly appreciate the deep, roomy, and low-slung pockets.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Plush Button-Front Coat

French Connection Teddy Faux Shearling Coat for Women

Brace for the cold weather with the stylish and cozy faux shearling midi coat by French Connection. These versatile women’s fall coats are easy to pair with all your favorite fall looks and chic enough to wear to any occasion. It features a front snap button closure, to side pockets and it is made of 100% polyester. The coats are available in cognac, winter white, wine, beige, and black.

French Connection Teddy Faux Shearling Coat for Women

Daily Ritual Women’s Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

Oversized fall coats for women are especially useful during fall as you can easily layer additional clothing beneath them. This Daily Ritual coat is made of 100% polyester that’s luxuriously soft, and it is also fairly priced so you can easily stock them up in different colors.

Daily Ritual Women’s Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

GUESS Women’s Trench Coat

This Guess women’s fall coats are the perfect mix of style and function. The suede-like scuba fabrication gives this coat a timeless finish. It also boasts a well-thought-out longline silhouette design, two pockets, front button closures, a belted waist, and back yoke detail. If you want a coat that will turn heads, this is it.

GUESS Women’s Trench Coat

Nautica Men’s Classic Double Breasted Peacoat

This classic peacoat is made from wool and poly blend that makes it warm and durable. It has all the details that instantly elevate your work clothes to weekend outfits. Multiple pockets provide optimal storage. It also features a stylish double-breasted front and a sharp lapel collar to keep you warm and stylish this fall.

Nautica Men’s Classic Double Breasted Peacoat

Vince Camuto Men’s Long Insulated Coat

This long-quilted coat is the perfect coat for fall or winter. It is fashionable, but also warm and highly functional. It features wide opening in the waist area so you can sit down without it riding up or binding and also contains zipped pockets, so you don’t have to worry about losing your keys, phones or anything else that you keep in your pockets. The hoodie is thick and warm, and the deep pockets should keep your hands warm.

Vince Camuto Men’s Long Insulated Coat

London Fog Men’s Double-Breasted Coat

London Fog has been making quality coats for close to 100 years and that experience shines through the double-breasted coat that’s made of a perfect mix of nylon and polyester. It comes with wide welt angled pockets and a full body and sleeve removable liner. It is also available in some of the most sought-after colors: black, dark khaki, and covert green.

London Fog Men’s Double-Breasted Coat

Cole Haan Men’s Single Breasted Classic Coat

Premium tailoring – that is what this Cole Haan coat is all about. It is made of a perfect blend of wool, cashmere, and nylon to give you a warm and soft feeling coat. It features two side pockets, a shirt collar and leather-bound buttonholes. This classic coat easily transforms lots of attires into an elegant look.

Cole Haan Men’s Single Breasted Classic Coat

What to Look for When Buying Fall Coats

As we get into fall season, you certainly need to find a coat that will keep you warm and stylish. There are however a few things to keep in mind when looking for fall coats:

Quality: Certainly a no-brainer, but we can’t reiterate it enough. Check for both craftsmanship and fabric. Wool is certainly preferable, but even some of the best coats use a good deal of synthetic fibers that are just as soft and warm to wear. A well-made coat should last you a couple of years.

Certainly a no-brainer, but we can’t reiterate it enough. Check for both craftsmanship and fabric. Wool is certainly preferable, but even some of the best coats use a good deal of synthetic fibers that are just as soft and warm to wear. A well-made coat should last you a couple of years. Pockets: Did you know that pockets first began appearing on trousers and waistcoats about 500 years ago? Well, they are still essential even today. You need them to stay warm and to store your essentials.

Did you know that pockets first began appearing on trousers and waistcoats about 500 years ago? Well, they are still essential even today. You need them to stay warm and to store your essentials. Style and Length: You need to think about your wardrobe. Find coats that match your style.

You need to think about your wardrobe. Find coats that match your style. Layer-ability: Pick a coat that you can layer with a t-shirt, a sweater, and a chunky scarf. Always go for a size up.

Pick a coat that you can layer with a t-shirt, a sweater, and a chunky scarf. Always go for a size up. Comfort: Comfort comes first, even though it is the last item on this list. Make sure your fall coat fits well and is soft on the skin. Some coats use stretchable material that allows for easy movement without losing its cool structure.

