Protect Your Business with a Ring Security Camera

If you are looking to enhance your business or home security, Ring security cameras are a great choice.

The Amazon-owned company is quite popular because of the snazzy Ring doorbell security cameras, but they also produce some amazing cameras for anyone looking to improve surveillance on their property.

In this review, we highlight some of the best Ring security cameras and also go through additional accessories that you might need to make your surveillance a breeze.

Best Ring Security Camera

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Top Pick: Upgrade your outdoor security with the Ring floodlight security camera. Besides the motion-activated ultra-bright LED floodlights, this camera also boasts advanced security features such as improved noise reduction and Bird’s Eye View so you can get a more comprehensive view of your premises. Additional features include a built-in siren, 3D motion detection for more precise distance detection, two-way talk and audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, and an array microphone that limits sound distortion.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount

Runner Up: The Ring Spotlight Cam Mount is a hardwired solution that adds smart, reliable security to any premise. Using the Ring app, you can See, hear, and speak to people on your property from your tablet or phone. Built-in night vision sensors and bright LED spotlights will give you crisp HD video. The 110-decibel siren is also loud enough to scare away any suspicious strangers from your premises.

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount

Ring Indoor Cam

Best Value: The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact camera that brings smart security inside. It lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your tablet, phone, or select Echo device. This camera is small enough to go almost anywhere and comes with all the features you need to stay connected including two-way talk, HD video, and motion-activated notifications.

Ring Indoor Cam

Ring Stick Up Camera

While the Ring indoor cam is an indoor-only camera that needs to be plugged into power outlets, the Stick Up is a versatile camera that can be placed anywhere – both indoors and outside. This camera comes with four different power options: power over ethernet, plug-in, battery, or solar. It also pairs up with Alexa for added peace of mind.

Ring Stick Up Camera

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Don’t miss a thing! Protect large outdoor areas like the backyard or driveway with this Ring camera that comes fitted with motion-activated LED floodlights, a built-in security siren, and 1080p HD video. Additional features include customizable motion zones, live view, privacy settings, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and an easy-to-use app.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring offers unmatched security starting with the front door. This video doorbell offers 1080p HD video and allows you to hear and speak with anyone from your smartphone or tablet. With the Ring app, you will get notified whenever anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Security Camera Accessories

Echo Show 5

Visualize your day with the Echo Show 5 smart display. This device comes with vivid visuals on a 5.5-inch screen and crisp full sound – all in a compact design. The Echo show 5 connects with Ring and provides hands-free home monitoring. Control your cameras using the interactive display, your voice, or motion.

Echo Show 5

Ring Charging Station with Quick Release Battery Packs

This charging station and battery pack work with a range of Ring doorbells and cameras. The battery pack and charging station allow you to always have power, so your security won’t be stopped.

Ring Charging Station with Quick Release Battery Packs

Indoor/Outdoor Power Cable for Stick Up Cam

This cable adds more length and flexibility to your Ring Stick Up cam. It comes with a weather-resistant adapter, so you can comfortably use it to power your outdoor camera. The outdoor cable is 14.7 feet long. The indoor cable is about 6 feet long.

Indoor/Outdoor Power Cable for Stick Up Cam

Ring Solar Panel

This solar panel is exclusively designed to charge the Stick Up cam and the Spotlight cam battery. The solar panel only requires a few hours of direct sunlight to keep the cameras on and recording all day long. Ring recommends at least 3 hours of direct sunlight depending on your usage. The power connecting cable is 13 feet long.

Ring Solar Panel

What to Look for When Buying Ring Security Cameras

There are quite a few things that you need to consider when choosing a security camera, including the installation process, coverage, features, and so on. Here are a few things to consider when looking at the Ring security cameras.

Indoor or Outdoor: Some of the Ring security cameras are great for indoor use, others for outdoor, and a few like the Stick Up Cam will do well in either environments. Make sure you are clear on where you want to place the cameras.

Some of the Ring security cameras are great for indoor use, others for outdoor, and a few like the Stick Up Cam will do well in either environments. Make sure you are clear on where you want to place the cameras. Power Source: Some of the cameras will need to be plugged to a power outlet and some will use batteries or solar power. If you want to use solar for instance, make sure that your camera is first compatible and also ensure you get an extension cable if you will be placing the solar panel away from the camera.

Some of the cameras will need to be plugged to a power outlet and some will use batteries or solar power. If you want to use solar for instance, make sure that your camera is first compatible and also ensure you get an extension cable if you will be placing the solar panel away from the camera. Installation: All Ring security cameras are easy to set up. However, if you run a large business that requires a complicated setup then you would be better off hiring a professional to help you with the setup.

All Ring security cameras are easy to set up. However, if you run a large business that requires a complicated setup then you would be better off hiring a professional to help you with the setup. Features: Ensure your preferred camera has the features that you want. For instance, our top Ring security camera comes with a host of features including a built-in siren, two-way talk and audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3D motion detection for more precise distance detection, and an array microphone that limits sound distortion.

Ensure your preferred camera has the features that you want. For instance, our top Ring security camera comes with a host of features including a built-in siren, two-way talk and audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3D motion detection for more precise distance detection, and an array microphone that limits sound distortion. Number of Cameras: You need to also consider the number of cameras that you need. Start by identifying all areas that you want to be covered. Luckily, Ring security cameras are also available in packs so you can get all the cameras you need at an affordable price.

Do Ring security cameras work without WiFi?

Most Ring doorbells and cameras, need to be connected to Wi-Fi to work properly. The only exception is the Ring Stick up Cam Elite and Ring Doorbell Elite as they use PoE (Power over Ethernet), so they don’t require Wi-Fi. The Ethernet cable delivers both internet and power, so you do not have to wirelessly connect to the internet.

