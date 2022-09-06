The Best Travel Duffel Bags for Your Next Trip

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Travel duffel bags are among the best ways to travel. They are better known for durability (if you choose the right one) and versatility compared to their wheeled suitcase counterparts.

Besides durability, the other primary feature to consider is the size and weight when fully packed. 50-60 liters is about the right size for a large travel duffel bag that will fit an airplane’s overhead bin as carry-on luggage. Other factors that you need to consider include the design, accessibility, and purpose.

The following top travel duffel bags will keep your items organized and protected all through your travel

Best Travel Duffel Bags

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag

Top Pick: This 55-liter workhorse is weather resistant, stubbornly tough, and has enough space for a fun weekend or a well-organized extended trip. The duffel is made from 100% recycled materials that are durable and abrasion-resistant but still pliable enough that the duffel can fold into its own small interior pocket. This rugged duffel bag also comes with multiple carrying options so you can literally take it with you anywhere. If you need more space, check out the 70-liter Patagonia duffel bag.

Briggs & Riley 2-Wheel Rolling Duffel

Runner Up: Stuff all you need for your travel in this great-looking travel duffel bag. It has stable and sturdy wheels and a pull handle that allows for effortless and quiet transportation. The interior features a cavernous main compartment that is generously sized to meet your storage needs.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel

Best Value: Like the Black Hole, this 69-liter North Face Base Camp duffel features a legendary rugged construction that is water-resistant. It also features a roomy main compartment and a zippered mesh pocket for additional organization. Four compression straps help to cut down the bag’s size if you do not fill up the space and two detachable shoulder straps allow you to carry the bag as a travel backpack.

YETI Panga Waterproof Duffel Bag

The YETI Panga waterproof duffel is your go to bag for off-the-grid adventures. The bag boasts Hydrolok zippers that ensures your items stay dry, no matter how torrential it gets. The thick nylon skin is puncture and abrasion resistant. You can carry this duffel as a backpack using the comfortable and durable straps.

Samsonite Pro Softside Duffel Bag

This Samsonite Pro duffel is a robust and perfectly sized carry-on duffel that is built for maximum carrying capacity. It has a large main compartment and features an integrated shoe pocket and a wireless charging pocket that’s designed to fit most phones for effortless charging on the go.

Briggs & Riley Duffel Bag

It is evident that a lot of thought went into the design of this highly functional duffel bag. It features a large main compartment that easily holds odd-shaped items, business and casual wear, toiletries, and more. A speedthru pocket with RFID shielding is available on the side for easy storage of items at security checkpoints. Reinforced PVC-coated base adds on to the durability and protection of the bag on dirty and wet surfaces.

Hugo Boss Unisex Weekender Duffel Bag

This Hugo Boss duffel is the perfect pick for your weekend getaways. This spacious holdall features well-organized internal storage, polyester lining, and a two-way waterproof zip. It is also made of highly durable and easy-to-clean nylon material.

Amazon Basics Ripstop Wheeled Duffel

If you are looking for a large travel duffel bag with wheels, then this wheeled Amazon Basics duffel is a good pick. It has an interior capacity of 137 liters, so you can carry all the essential items you need for your trip. This bag also features a durable 100% polyester top and multiple zippered compartments for easy organizing and secure storage. The bag is also backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty.

Michael Kors Travel Large Duffle Bag

Travel in style using this the Michael Kors travel duffel bag. This stylish looking travel duffel bag is durable, functional, and highly fashionable at the same time. It fits perfectly in a plane’s overhead compartment or under the seat. It is available in five different colors to fit your style.

Duxbury Weekender Women’s Travel Duffel Bag

Make a big statement with the Duxbury travel duffel bag for women. This versatile bag is incredibly spacious with easy to access exterior slide-in pockets that are perfect for holding your travel documents, wallet, and phone. You can also carry this bag in a variety of ways including by hand, on the shoulder using the long strap or by wearing the top handles over your shoulder.

What to Look for When Buying Travel Duffel Bags

The best travel duffel bags can be perfect for overnight stays or weekend getaways, and there are some large ones that are enough for longer travels. Here are some things that you need to think about before you pick a travel duffel bag.

Size: This is the most obvious consideration. If you will be carrying your duffel as a carry-on luggage, make sure it can fit on the overhead compartment or under the plane’s seat.

This is the most obvious consideration. If you will be carrying your duffel as a carry-on luggage, make sure it can fit on the overhead compartment or under the plane’s seat. Style: Go for a bag that is functional and easy to transport. Some of the best travel duffel bags come with wheels so you can pull them around as you would a suitcase. Some other options will also have shoulder straps so you can transform the duffel into a backpack.

Go for a bag that is functional and easy to transport. Some of the best travel duffel bags come with wheels so you can pull them around as you would a suitcase. Some other options will also have shoulder straps so you can transform the duffel into a backpack. Organization: It is important to pick a bag that comes with adjustable interiors and exterior panels for proper organization. Make sure you have easy to access external pockets to carry your travel documents.

It is important to pick a bag that comes with adjustable interiors and exterior panels for proper organization. Make sure you have easy to access external pockets to carry your travel documents. Durability: Ensure your bag can withstand your items weight and frequent use. Leather bags are a good option, but some of the best bags will also feature high quality nylon material that is hard to rip.

Ensure your bag can withstand your items weight and frequent use. Leather bags are a good option, but some of the best bags will also feature high quality nylon material that is hard to rip. Waterproof: You need a waterproof duffel like the YETI Panga Waterproof Duffel Bag to protect your important documents and gadgets.

