Best Work Gloves for Men in 2022

A good pair of work gloves can be your most important asset if you work with your hands. The right gloves will protect your hands from injury and aid you while you work. Gloves should be worn in warehouses, automotive garages, landscaping, machine work, and a plethora of other fields. As a worker, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the right pair of gloves for your tasks. As a business owner, you should provide gloves for your employees as a safety measure.

What to Look for in Work Gloves For Men:

There are several different kinds of work gloves, so getting the right pair is extremely important. Work gloves have different designs and features for different kinds of jobs and tasks – to make sure you’re getting the right ones, here are some things to look for when purchasing work gloves for men:

Protection – Work gloves for heavy equipment and machinery feature reinforced knuckles, protection from abrasions and vibrations, and have other safety features to keep hands safe and free of injury.

To help you sort through the different brands and types of gloves, we rounded up the ten best work gloves for men we found on Amazon. Take a look at our picks and use them as a guide when looking for your next pair of work gloves.

Top Pick – Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves

Runner Up – G & F Products Waterproof Winter Work Gloves

Best Value – PIP 3 Pairs Set Pack MaxiFlex Gloves

Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves

Top Pick – The general utility gloves by Ironclad are our top choice. These durable work gloves can be used in a variety of settings and feature thermoplastic knuckle protection and a thermoplastic cuff puller.

These gloves are machine washable and have a hook and eye closure for a secure and customizable fit.

Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

G & F Products Waterproof Winter Work Gloves

Runner Up – G&F Products’ winter work gloves are 100% waterproof and windproof, with a soft and flexible double coating. They can keep hands warm in temperatures as low as -58F.

These gloves meet the following ANSI industrial standards: ANSI Abrasion 3, ANSI Cut Level A3, ANSI Puncture 2. There is also an extra layer of knuckle protection for added safety.

G & F Products 100% Waterproof Winter Gloves

Buy on Amazon

PIP 3 Pairs Set Pack MaxiFlex Gloves

Best Value – You get three pairs of general use work gloves from PIP, a leading manufacturer of work gear. These gloves can be used for warehouse work, automotive work, painting, horticulture and much more. Their fit is designed to mimic the “hand at rest” position, reducing hand fatigue.

PIP uses patented technology to produce flexible gloves that offer protection but are also lightweight and breathable. These gloves are machine washable.

PIP 3 Pairs Set Pack MaxiFlex Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Vgo Heavy-Duty Synthetic Leather Work Gloves

These heavy duty work gloves feature touchscreen capable thumb and index fingers for smartphone control. They provide impact, vibration and abrasion protection, and 3D pre-curved fingers. You can wash them in the washing machine to keep them clean.

Vgo Heavy-Duty Synthetic Leather Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Carhartt Men’s Work Glove

These pull-on gloves are made from durable cotton duck and System 5 synthetic leather palm and suede cowhide palm patches. They also have safety cuffs for extra wrist protection.

Carhartt’s work gloves are hand wash only. They are highly rated by reviewers and can be used for a number of tasks.

Carhartt Men’s System 5 Work Glove with Safety Cuff

Buy on Amazon

Mechanix Wear: The Original Work Gloves

Mechanix Wear has been making work gloves for more than 30 years, and their product reviews reflect that. These gloves are made of touchscreen capable synthetic leather and TrekDry material to keep hands cool and dry.

They close with a hook and latch for a secure fit, and have a reinforced thumb and index fingers for added durability.

Mechanix Wear: The Original Work Gloves – Touch Capable

Buy on Amazon

MCR Safety Double-Dipped PVC Men’s Gloves

If you work with harsh chemicals, these are the gloves for you. They are made of green PVC over high-vis orange PVC material with sandpaper finish, providing protection from oils, solvents, refining and more.

These gloves are jersey lined and have a safety cuff and nonslip grip.

MCR Safety PVC Jersey Lined Sandpaper Finish Men’s Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Wells Lamont Men’s Heavy Duty Work Gloves

The palms of each of these gloves are covered with HydraHyde-treated Saddletan color grain cowhide leather, providing water resistance and strength. They have lightly padded knuckle inserts and reinforced leather on the fingertips for added durability and protection.

Also made of stretch spandex, the gloves conform snugly to the hands for a secure fit and the Velcro wrist strap ensures they stay on.

Wells Lamont Men’s Leather Palm Heavy Duty Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Global Glove Tsunami Grip Nitrile Coated Work Gloves

Global Glove offers this 12 pack of versatile general use work gloves in sizes XS-2XL. They are abrasion and puncture resistant with nitrile-coated palms for gripping in wet, oily, or dry conditions.

Additionally, these gloves are made to be breathable and provide bare hand sensitivity, and have an elasticized secure wrist.

Global Glove Tsunami Grip Nitrile Coated Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant All Purpose Work Gloves

Gorilla Grip uses a unique coating on its gloves to ensure they maintain their grip in all kinds of conditions. This pack of 5 gloves will have you and your crew covered for a wide range of general uses. Their knit wrists keep dirt out and the breathable nylon shell provides all day comfort.

Why Do I Need Work Gloves?

As you’ve seen from this list, work gloves provide many benefits to the wearer. The right working gloves can prevent injuries and even help you in your tasks. Your hands will thank you for keeping them cut, scar and blister-free.

