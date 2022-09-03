Blink Security Cameras for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The best security cameras give you a balance between durability, video quality, value, and functionality, and Blink security cameras offer all in a blink!

This Amazon-owned company produces a range of both indoor and outdoor cameras that can improve safety, curb unauthorized access to premises and prevent loss for many small businesses.

While many security cameras require hard-wired connections, Blink security cameras don’t require any wiring or professional installation. Also because of the Amazon connection, you can use your voice to control and monitor the cameras with Alexa-enabled devices. Use the Blink app to see, hear and speak with anyone within the camera’s range. The Blink security camera is powered by two AA lithium batteries that last for two years and are also easily replaceable.

Best Blink Security Camera

Blink Wireless Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight

Top Pick: See, hear, and speak to your visitors in real-time using the Blink wireless camera. This outdoor camera delivers 1080p HD live view and it also comes with a motion-triggered 700 lumens floodlight. Customize motion detection zones and monitor your business premises using the free Blink Home Monitor app. Because it is completely wireless, setting up is super easy. Simply mount the camera where you want it, connect to WiFi, and follow in-app instructions.

Blink Wireless Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight

Buy on Amazon

Blink Outdoor Solar Powered Security Camera

Runner Up: For non-stop peace of mind, get the solar-powered Blink outdoor camera. This wire-free smart security camera uses power from the sun to continuously charge the camera. The solar panel can be attached or detached and moved up to two feet away from the camera so you can always get the best solar charging position. With the Blink app, you can customize motion zones and get motion detection alerts straight to your phone.

Blink Outdoor Solar Powered Security Camera

Buy on Amazon

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Security Camera

Best Value: This mini security camera is perfect for home and small office spaces. It provides 1080P HD videos, motion detection, and two-way audio so you can see, hear, and speak to anyone within the camera’s range using the Blink app on your smartphone. Setting up is super easy!

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Security Camera

Buy on Amazon

Blink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera

This wireless outdoor Blink security camera runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries, and they come included with your purchase. The camera is built to withstand the tough outdoor elements while offering the safety and protection that your business needs, come rain or shine. And because it is completely wireless you can set up the cameras yourself in minutes. No wiring, no professional installation required. The camera is available in between one and five camera kits.

Blink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera

Buy on Amazon

Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera

Like any other great security camera, the Blink indoor wireless camera can record infrared HD night vision after dark and 1080p HD video during the day. And like the outdoor version, this camera is battery-powered and super easy to install, thanks to the wireless technology. Use the Blink app to see, hear, and speak to people in real-time. Get customizable motion alerts on your phone through the app. This camera is available in between one and five cameras.

Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera

Buy on Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Answer your door no matter your location using the Blink video doorbell. This doorbell is perfect for both home and office use. You got to love how easy it is to install the doorbell. Go wire-free or connect it to your doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime. Connect the doorbell to your smartphone to receive 1080p HD videos during the day, infrared night video, and two-way audio.

Blink Video Doorbell

Buy on Amazon

Blink Security Camera Accessories

Echo Show 10

Securely access and control your Blink security cameras using the Echo Show 10. You can start and stop recording and also see live footage on your screen from your Echo Show device. Using Alexa voice control, Echo Show will display a live feed of the camera on your porch on any other cameras on your business premises.

Echo Show 10

Buy on Amazon

Blink USB Flash Drive

For additional local video storage, you should the 64 GB Blink USB flash drive. This flash drive supports local video storage through the Blink Sync Module 2 on all-new Blink indoor, outdoor, and Mini cameras. View, share, and download thousands of locally stored videos from up to 10 Blink cameras.

Blink USB Flash Drive

Buy on Amazon

Blink Solar Panel Extension Cable

If you would like to detach and mount the Blink solar panel away from the camera, then you should get this extension cable that allows you to set up your solar panel up to 15 feet from your Blink Outdoor camera.

Blink Solar Panel Extension Cable

Buy on Amazon

Blink Outdoor Camera Weatherproof Housing

This Gohonor mount bracket for the Blink outdoor cameras is the perfect ally when it comes to weatherproof housing. This highly durable housing can be adjusted up to 360 degrees for a comprehensive view. More importantly, the housing offers great protection for your camera against outdoor UV, sun, rain, wind, and dust.

Blink Outdoor Camera Weatherproof Housing

Buy on Amazon

What to Look For When Buying Blink Security Cameras

Security cameras have proven to be a valuable resource especially when it comes to protecting your business from burglaries, theft, fires, and intrusions. Before you pick any of the Blink security cameras, it is important that you think about the areas of your business that you want to monitor, the type of storage that you need, installation, durability, and so much more. So here are a few things to consider:

Installation : if you are running a small business that does not require lots of cameras, then the Blink wireless security cameras are perfect for you as they are easy to install. A larger business with several locations and complicated setups might need a professional to support the installation.

: if you are running a small business that does not require lots of cameras, then the Blink wireless security cameras are perfect for you as they are easy to install. A larger business with several locations and complicated setups might need a professional to support the installation. Storage: The beauty about the Blink security cameras is that you can choose to buy a premium cloud service or buy a Blink flash drive which allows you to store your video footage locally.

The beauty about the Blink security cameras is that you can choose to buy a premium cloud service or buy a Blink flash drive which allows you to store your video footage locally. Video Access: Some of the best security cameras are WiFi enabled so you can connect them directly to your smart devices and monitor your business premises in real-time.

Some of the best security cameras are WiFi enabled so you can connect them directly to your smart devices and monitor your business premises in real-time. Features: Blink security cameras offer a variety of security features including smart motion detection, HD video during the day, and two-way audio so you can communicate with your customers even when you are far from your business. Always choose a system with strong night vision and 24/7 alerts.

Blink security cameras offer a variety of security features including smart motion detection, HD video during the day, and two-way audio so you can communicate with your customers even when you are far from your business. Always choose a system with strong night vision and 24/7 alerts. One Camera or Multiple? This is an important question. Do you want to cover one area in your business or all areas? What are the blind spots? And so on. The beauty of the Blink security cameras is that you can bundle and communicate with all of them through the Blink app or Alexa.

Is Blink a Good Security Camera?

Blink cameras are perfect for anyone that wants easy-to-install, high-quality security cameras. All Blink cameras are a piece of cake to set up. They all come in compact designs, are easy on the wallet, and also boast really long battery lives. They also seamlessly integrate with Alexa for easy voice control.

