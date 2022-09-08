16 Breakfast Franchises

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So this type of restaurant chain may appeal to many entrepreneurs. If you’re interested in opening a restaurant that serves breakfast, here’s a guide to the top franchise opportunities.

What is a Breakfast Franchise?

A breakfast franchise is any restaurant that specializes in breakfast menu items. These restaurants use a franchise system to expand to new locations. Basically, a franchisee pays a fee to gain access to the brand name and various operational systems and support, like marketing and menu development.

The Breakfast Restaurant Industry in 2022

The breakfast restaurant industry is currently estimated to be worth around $11.1 billion, with even more growth projected in 2022. A breakfast restaurant menu features many high-profit margin items like eggs and pancakes. So this can be a lucrative option in the food service industry.

Why You Should Consider a Breakfast Franchise

If you’re interested in joining a restaurant chain in 2022, here are some reasons to consider a breakfast restaurant:

Enjoy sustained profits: Breakfast includes lots of dishes with affordable ingredients. Eggs, flour, and bread are all fairly low cost and can sell for decent profits.

Cultivate community: Breakfast restaurants have lots of regulars. Some stop by daily, and others make it a weekend tradition. These restaurants are also often known for a family-friendly atmosphere and Southern hospitality.

Access a proven business model: Whether your restaurant only serves breakfast or offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a franchise model lets you access proprietary systems and marketing. This can help you get up and running quickly and improve your chances of success.

Keep costs low: Breakfast restaurants often have limited hours and don’t need extras like cocktails and bar supplies.

Retain employees: Many food service businesses struggle to keep employees. However, breakfast restaurants tend to have steady hours and consistent earnings. This can make it easier for workers to balance their own schedules and finances, thus reducing turnover.

Top Breakfast Restaurants Franchise Options

There are tons of restaurants with breakfast options or that specialize in the most important meal of the day. If you’re interested in starting your franchise journey with a breakfast restaurant, here are some top options to consider.

1. Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Café offers various breakfast options made with fresh ingredients. The menu features creative dishes and a loyal customer base. The total investment ranges from $847,100 to $1,226,000.

2. Denny’s

Denny’s is one of the most recognizable brand names in the breakfast industry, with popular dishes like the Grand Slam Breakfast. Though this is what they’re best known for, restaurants also serve lunch and dinner and have extended hours. Initial costs range from $1,428,422 to $2,326,537.

3. Flying Biscuit Café

Flying Biscuit Cafe offers a diverse menu, a growing brand, and lots of growth opportunities. Startup costs range from $642,250 to $944,350.

4. The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House is a traditional breakfast restaurant with more than 100 locations across the U.S. Signature dishes include the apple pancake and dutch baby. The costs can range from $372,500 to $966,250.

5. Jimmy’s Egg

Jimmy’s Egg is a casual breakfast and lunch restaurant with more than 30 years in business. They offer a flexible business model and initial development costs ranging from $481,300 to $572,000.

6. Broken Yolk Café

Broken Yolk Cafe has been around for more than 30 years but has been reinvented with trendy menu items for today’s consumers. Dishes use fresh ingredients and unique flavors. The company focuses mainly on multi-unit franchises. So franchisees need a net worth of at least $1.5 million to get started.

7. Sunny Street Café

Sunny Street Cafe offers a chain of fast-casual restaurants both in shopping centers and freestanding locations. It costs between $598,000 to $956,000 to get started.

8. IHOP

IHOP is one of the most recognizable restaurants in this segment. The chain provides an extensive menu of breakfast items and other good food. Startup costs range from $639,000 to $2.8 million.

More Great Breakfast Franchise Opportunities

These aren’t the only franchise opportunities that specialize in breakfast options. Here are several more to consider.

9. Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is a family restaurant franchise that specializes in hearty dishes and comfort foods. The menu includes breakfast lunch and dinner options. And the initial investment ranges from about $1.1 million to $2.1 million.

10. Crepe Delicious

Crepe Delicious offers crepes and gelato in a trendy yet casual atmosphere. Locations can be freestanding or in local shopping centers or facilities. The upfront investment ranges from about $247,300 to $604,200.

11. Lumberjacks Restaurant

Lumberjacks Restaurant is a company known for solid food, hard work, and friendly service. The brand currently has nine locations in California and Nevada and is quickly expanding throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The investment ranges from $432,300 to $1,320,700.

12. Keke’s Cafe

Keke’s Cafe is a simple yet comfortable restaurant model that serves breakfast and lunch. Startup costs range from $347,250 to $936,750.

13. Egg n Joe

Egg ‘n’ Joe is part of the Elmer’s Restaurants family. They offer small, cost-efficient locations with patio and daily hours for breakfast and lunch. Estimated startup expenses range from $712,000 to $1,573,000.

14. Famous Toastery

Famous Toastery is a comfortable dining restaurant that prioritizes excellent customer care. There’s a $45,000 franchise fee and at least $250,000 in liquid capital required.

15. Scramblers

Scramblers is a breakfast restaurant with more than 30 years in the industry. The menu is full of classic dishes like eggs benedict and Belgian waffles. Franchisees pay between $450,000-$860,000 to get started.

16. Perkins Restaurant

Perkins is a popular family restaurant and bakery with locations across the country. Costs vary widely by location, but owners need at least $500,000 to get started.

How Much Does It Cost to Open Breakfast Restaurant Franchises?

Breakfast restaurant franchise costs vary widely by brand and location. You could pay anywhere from $250,000 to $3 million in startup costs. However, most fall between about $500,000 and $1 million.

Are Breakfast Shops Profitable?

Breakfast shops can be quite profitable, especially since menu items like eggs and pancakes have high-profit margins. Several franchises report annual sales of more than $1 million.

What Is the Most Popular Breakfast Chain?

There are several popular breakfast chains across the U.S. However, IHOP tends to come with the most brand recognition across markets.

What Franchise Serves the Best Breakfast Sandwiches?

The best breakfast sandwich varies by individual preference. However, large franchise chains like Denny’s and IHOP have several popular breakfast sandwich options.

