15 Christmas Business Ideas

The Christmas holiday is a busy time for many businesses. But some companies actually build their entire business model around this time of year. If you love the holiday season, here are some creative ideas for starting your own business opportunity in this niche.

The Economics of the Christmas Season in 2022

The Christmas season often brings additional revenue for most businesses in the retail industry. But sales fluctuate from year to year. In 2022, experts project an increase of between 7 and 9 percent from 2021. They expect an increase of between 11 and 15 percent specifically in eCommerce sales.

READ MORE: Small Business Ideas for Beginners

Why You Should Consider a Holiday Business

If you’re ready to start your own business, here are some reasons to consider a holiday niche:

Enjoy a festive atmosphere: Holiday-themed businesses are built around holiday magic and cheer. Create a working environment that supports your love for the season.

Holiday-themed businesses are built around holiday magic and cheer. Create a working environment that supports your love for the season. Have a flexible schedule most of the year: The Christmas season may be especially busy for your business. But this leaves time for the rest of the year for travel, remote work, and work-life balance.

The Christmas season may be especially busy for your business. But this leaves time for the rest of the year for travel, remote work, and work-life balance. Reach ready-to-spend consumers: Consumers are generally willing to spend more than usual during the holidays. So Christmas-themed businesses reach people when they’re likely to bring in extra income.

Consumers are generally willing to spend more than usual during the holidays. So Christmas-themed businesses reach people when they’re likely to bring in extra income. Connect with community organizations and events: Lots of communities and organizations plan special events and initiatives to celebrate the holidays. So your business may benefit from these connections and events.

Lots of communities and organizations plan special events and initiatives to celebrate the holidays. So your business may benefit from these connections and events. Offer other products and services to supplement income: If your business focuses mainly on holiday sales, this could leave time for the rest of the year for other income opportunities. For example, a holiday caterer may make extra money offering bartending service for summer gatherings as well.

Top Christmas Business Ideas

If you’re looking for lucrative Christmas business ideas for your next venture, here are some ideas to consider.

1. Deliver Christmas Trees

Lots of people buy Christmas trees for their homes during the season. But they may not have a way to get them home. If you have a truck or other large vehicle, pick out trees or deliver options of a certain size to their homes.

2. Catering Service

Serve families and businesses that host holiday parties with your own catering businesses. Offer traditional holiday favorites like turkey and stuffing, along with Christmas sugar cookies and peppermint candies.

3. Sell Gift Baskets

Gift baskets are a popular gift for friends, neighbors, co-workers, and clients. Offer a variety of themed options to appeal to various customers.

READ MORE: 52 Easy Christmas Crafts to Make and Sell

4. Shopping Service

Serve customers who don’t have the time or desire to shop for their own holiday gifts. You may offer services for a flat rate, or charge by the hour.

5. Gift Wrapping Service

Christmas gifts are only complete when they’re beautifully wrapped. Let customers drop off their gifts for wrapping, or offer this as an extra service if you already offer personal shopping or retail options.

6. Christmas Lights Service

A Christmas light installer may provide both interior and exterior decorating options. Create attractive lighting arrangements using their own decorations, or provide your own for an extra fee.

7. Christmas Cards Seller

Design and sell your own witty Christmas cards, either online or in a retail setting. You may also offer digital templates or printed cards that let people add their own family photos and personalizations.

8. Holiday Event Planner

Lots of people and businesses host parties throughout the holiday season. Offer your services to handle all the details, from the food to the holiday-themed party entertainer.

More Great Holiday Season Business Ideas

If you’re looking for a business idea in the holiday niche, but none of the above speak to you, here are even more options to consider.

9. Christmas Tree Farm

If you have access to significant land, plant a variety of evergreen trees that customers can purchase. You may let customers visit your location and cut down trees themselves, or sell them pre-cut to local businesses.

10. Sleigh Ride Service

Sleigh rides are fun activities for winter festivals and other special events, especially those that target families with little kids. Invest in a sleigh and some horses or reindeer to pull it through the event. Then either charge a ride fee or get paid by the event organizer.

11. Winter Accessories Online Store

Start your own eCommerce business selling a variety of winter and Christmas products. For example, you could knit warm hats and scarves, or provide sweaters with Christmas characters or sayings on them. Create your own website or utilize marketplace sites like eBay and Etsy.

12. Christmas-Themed Attraction

There’s a huge demand for fun attractions to visit during the winter festival season. Offer activities for various family members, from Christmas cupcake making to designing witty Christmas cards. You can also connect with local shops and vendors to provide food and gifts.

13. Santa Costume Selling

People often purchase Santa costumes for holiday parties or special events. You may either make these garments or source them from other companies. Then set up an online store or partner with retail locations.

14. Santa or Reindeer Rental Service

You may even contract with retail businesses or event planners to provide Santa or reindeer performers for special events. Animal handlers may need special training or licenses. But Santa performers often just need to look and act the part.

15. Gift Personalization Service

There are many ways to personalize holiday gifts, from embroidery to glass etching. Specialize in one or more of these options and then add names, dates, or quotes to various items for a special rate.

Are Christmas Businesses Profitable?

Christmas businesses can be quite profitable. But the exact rate depends on the type of business since there are many niches within this category. For example, a typical retail profit margin can range from 0.5 to about 5 percent. However, caterers often have profit margins between 7 and 8 percent.

What Is the Best Business for Christmas?

The best business for a Christmas audience may vary depending on each entrepreneur’s interests and goals. However, one lucrative business idea in this niche is offering Santa performers for retail businesses or special events. There are almost no startup costs and plenty of demand for this service during the Christmas period.

READ MORE: