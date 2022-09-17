Experts Spill Secrets to Creating a Successful Small Business Website

Want to increase the impact of your website? Not only do you need a solid SEO strategy, but you also need clear CTAs to convert visitors into customers. This week, members of the online small business community shared tips for everything from SEO to website conversions. Read on to learn more on these subjects.

Write Creative CTAs for Your Landing Pages

Landing pages are often the first things people see upon visiting your website for the first time. They are especially relevant for those who visit looking to achieve a specific objective. So you should have clear calls to action in order to help both you and your website visitors. Get tips in this Pixel Productions post by Frank Hamilton.

Improve SEO with These Google SERP Features

Search engine results pages are hugely relevant to businesses looking to improve SEO. And there are several features and considerations that can impact these efforts. Learn more in this post by Erik Emanuelli. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Find the Best AI Writers for Your Content

Content marketing can work wonders for your SEO strategy. But not all businesses have the time to create content themselves. AI writers can help with this. So how can you find the best options for your business? Ben Sibley compares two in this AI Content Comparisons post.

Gauge Current SEO Trends

Before you can start improving your SEO strategy, it helps to get a feel for the industry as a whole. The statistics in this Blogging Wizard post by Adam Connell can help. And you can even read commentary from members of the BizSugar community on this subject.

Boost Website Conversions with These UX Conversions

The user experience can impact both the amount of traffic to your site and the amount of conversions that come from that traffic. Thus, this is a hugely important concept to focus on. If you’re ready to boost conversions from your website, check out this Ignite post by Poulomi Basu for tips.

Write a Blog Post That Ranks in Search Engines

Most businesses understand that blogging can help with SEO. But how can you make sure each individual post ranks well within searches? This WebInfoPond post by Vishwajeet Kumar has the answers.

Simplify Your Small Business Marketing Strategy

SEO generally fits into a larger business marketing strategy. But all these different concepts can sometimes make things too complicated. Get back to basics by reading this CrowdSpring post by Kiara Taylor. Then see what BizSugar members are saying in the community.

Make Your React Website SEO Friendly

React websites use a particular type of interface to create a positive experience for users. But this code can impact SEO. If you have JavaScript libraries on your site, here’s an SEO guide that may benefit your site from Rushi Patel of Mind Inventory.

Get Backlinks for Your Website

Backlinks can be invaluable for any SEO strategy. But lots of business owners believe they simply don’t have much control over this area. While you certainly cannot control every aspect of your backlinks, there are things you can do to improve in this area. Read this SEMrush post by Kelly Lyons for tips.

Learn How to Write Effective Title Tags

Title tags are seemingly small and don’t take much time to update. As such, many businesses and content creators don’t give them much thought. But they can make a major impact on SEO. See a full guide in this Search Engine Watch post by Jacob McMillen.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.