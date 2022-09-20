10 Best Cybersecurity Training Options

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

With growing cyberattacks on small businesses, it has become imperative for you to get prepared to tackle any unforeseen security incident. And cybersecurity training is the best way to do so. In this article, we will explore various options for training in cybersecurity.

What Is Cybersecurity Training and Why Is It So Important?

Cybersecurity training, in simple terms, is educating and training individuals on how to safely use the company’s systems, networks, servers, or other components of IT infrastructure to minimize security risks.

It also empowers individuals with the best practices to save and share confidential data to mitigate the risks of a data breach. In the event of any security incident, cybersecurity training helps take appropriate security measures to minimize damage.

Here are the reasons why cybersecurity training is important for your business:

In-depth cybersecurity training prepares your employees to mitigate social engineering attacks, ransomware attacks, or any other type of cyber attacks

A thorough security training program can enable your employees to reduce/mitigate risks that can lead to data breaches

With customers increasingly becoming aware of cyber attacks, cybersecurity training in your company can build customer trust

Regular training keeps your cybersecurity team abreast of the latest threats and security measures to mitigate the threats

Cybersecurity training is essential for regulatory compliance

Even if you have full-time security professionals to tackle cybersecurity challenges, providing your employees with essential cybersecurity awareness training goes a long way to protect confidential data and IT infrastructure in your business.

How to Choose the Best Cybersecurity Training Courses for Your Needs

Be it online or in-person, there are plenty of cybersecurity training options in the market for students and professionals.

The following tips will help you choose the best training course for your needs:

First, determine the mode of training – online or in person – you prefer

Check the curriculum of courses to make sure your chosen course has enough focus on practice

Pick a cybersecurity training course of the right level – beginner, intermediate, or advanced – based on your skills

Make sure you choose a course having up-to-date content

When it comes to selecting the best training program, you need to consider your requirements first. And then start exploring various cybersecurity training options.

It is not like you will always have to spend money to access cybersecurity awareness training.

Many organizations offer free cybersecurity awareness training. And completing free courses can be a great start to building a foundation for further learning.

10 Cybersecurity Training Options to Develop Cybersecurity Skills

Here are the top ten options to develop cybersecurity skills:

1. Cybrary

Whether you’re looking for a threat-informed training program or a certification preparation course, Cybrary offers solutions to fully equip small business owners and their teams to skill up and confidentially mitigate cyber threats.

The company enables individuals and teams to sharpen cybersecurity skills with scenario-based training.

2. SANS Institute

SANS institute is a leading platform offering cybersecurity research, cybersecurity training, and various cybersecurity certifications for security professionals.

Degree and certification programs from SANS Institute can prepare your cybersecurity workforce to meet the challenges businesses are facing today.

The company’s cybersecurity courses focus on cyber defense, cloud security, digital forensics, industrial control systems, and cybersecurity leadership.

SANS cyber range challenges allow you to apply your skills and gain practical experience during the training.

The company also offers live training sessions and training events.

3. EC-Council University

For online cybersecurity degrees, EC-Council University is a cost-effective option. It offers graduate and undergraduate online courses in cybersecurity.

The university was recognized as One of the 20 Most Valuable Online Colleges in America by The Knowledge Review Magazine.

4. CISSP Training Bootcamp

Infosec Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) Training Bootcamp is a guaranteed way to earn your CISSP certification.

Quick highlights of CISSP Training Bootcamp include but are not limited to:

Exams pass guarantee

Unlimited exam practice tests

Free annual Infosec Skills subscription ($299 value)

Six days of live, expert CISSP instruction

5. SecurityTube.net

Being an infosec video aggregator, SecurityTube.net offers a rich library of video content to enhance security knowledge. You can browse and watch videos on various information security topics to boost your cybersecurity awareness.

6. ISC(²)

ISC(²) is a world-renowned organization offering various training programs to qualify for its prestigious certificates, including:

Certificate in Cybersecurity

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

CISSP Concentrations

These certification courses are in high demand for those who want to make a career in cybersecurity.

7. CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading authority in the global information technology ecosystem.

Its CertMaster Learn™ for Security+ offers rich resources, including 40 hours of engaging content, 16 lessons with interactive performance-based questions, 160 practice questions with immediate feedback, and more.

This self-paced course will prepare you for an industry-leading CompTIA Security+ certificate.

8. Cisco

When it comes to cybersecurity training for information security professionals, Cisco is a reputed name. With the Cisco Digital Learning subscription, you will get access to product and certification courses for the following:

CyberOps Associate

CyberOps Professional

CCNP Security core and concentration exams

9. Microsoft Cybersecurity Training

Holding the Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect Certification means you can:

Design a Zero Trust strategy and architecture

Evaluate Governance Risk Compliance (GRC), technical strategies, and security operations strategies

Design security for infrastructure

Design a strategy for data and applications

The company offers free training (online) to prepare for the examination.

10. Udemy

Udemy is a great place to find a low-cost cyber security course to secure systems, enhance network security, protect data, mitigate cyber threats, and much more.

You can complete Udemy cybersecurity courses at your own pace.

These courses can help a wannabe cybersecurity analyst with no prior experience understand basic and advanced cybersecurity topics.

FAQs About Cybersecurity and Training

Are Employees Able to Identify Cybersecurity Attacks? How Can You Train Them?

Without cybersecurity training, employees cannot quickly identify cybersecurity attacks. There are various free and paid cybersecurity courses to train your employees to identify ransomware attacks or other kinds of attacks.

Are There Prerequisites for Cyber Security Training?

There are no prerequisites for cybersecurity training. However, having a bachelor’s degree in computer science, cybersecurity, and related technical field helps individuals grasp cybersecurity concepts easily.

How Can Cybersecurity Professionals Stay up to date and Advance Their Careers?

Following cybersecurity influencers, attending live events, checking vulnerability and risk advisory feeds, and listening to podcasts are some proven ways for cybersecurity professionals to stay up to date and advance their careers.

Is There Such a Thing as Free Cyber Security Training?

Yes, you can find free cyber security training courses on the web. SANS Institute, Coursera, and edX offer free training on cybersecurity fundamentals.

Is There Software for Employee Cyber Security Awareness?

Yes, there are software programs for employee cyber security awareness. A few leading software applications are KnowBe4, Hoxhunt, and Infosec IQ.