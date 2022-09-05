Delta Air Lines has consolidated its set of business travel tools, products and services into one single travel solution called Delta Business.

Delta Rebrands Its Business Travel Tools Package

The aim of putting all of the business travel offerings under one brand is to provide a streamlined experience for Delta’s corporate and travel agency customers. Such customers can now take advantage of the best-in-class services, premium benefits and award-winning account support.

More Offerings to Come from Delta

Delta has many new offerings on the way for customers, with the first under the Delta Business brand to be introduced to qualifying B2B customers based in the United States. It will include a new digital self-service capability to issue digital Delta Sky Club passes and Complimentary Medallion Status.

Delta Creating ‘Streamlined Transparency’

The Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Delta Air Lines, Bob Somers, said of the new Delta Business: “As part of our Listen. Act. Listen. mission, all of these efforts are in response to customer feedback. Delta Business highlights the value we provide to our customers, and it creates streamlined transparency into all the benefits our customers receive.

“It’s something customers have been asking for, and we’re proud to deliver the new, simplified brand.”

New Emissions Tracking Feature

Delta Global Sales is also launching a new interactive, Sustainability On-Demand dashboard for customers to track CO2 emissions. The Global Sales division is the airline’s best-in-class team of professionals, focused on corporate and travel agency customers and their travelers. They offer a number of premium benefits, industry-leading services and account support. The new dashboard feature comes in response to many customers wanting to understand their own contribution to emissions, with CO2 often cited as a major contributing factor in climate change.

Customers can also use the new dashboard to track progress and top travel markets based on their emissions footprint. Delta will release details on additional features in the coming weeks.

