About Us   |   Advertise

Get a New Desk Chair Up To 60% Off at Staples

Published: Sep 7, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Technology Trends 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Get a New Desk Chair Up to 60% Off at Staples

If you need to upgrade your desk chair at work, now is a great time to take advantage of Staples’ sale on desk chairs.

Staples is offering deep discounts on select chairs through September 10th. Check out some of the deals below and get yourself a new desk chair at a great price.

Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

Staples Desk Chair Sale

The Emerge Gaming Chair is currently 60% off – down from $329.99 to $129.99. This gaming chair is made from bonded leather and features adjustable height, arms, tilt tension and tilt lock.

Buy on Staples.com

Tempur-Pedic Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair

Staples Desk Chair Sale

 

This ergonomic, mid-back chair by Tempur-Pedic is on sale for $299.99 – 30% off the original price. Its features include TEMPUR memory foam cushioning, lumbar support, and pneumatic seat height adjustment.

Buy on Staples.com

Union & Scale™ Workplace2.0™ Ayalon Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair

Staples Desk Chair Sale

 

 

This chair by Union & Scale is down to $269.99 – a savings of 32% off the original price of $399.99. This chair is made with breathable mesh back and adjustable height and armrests.

Buy on Staples.com

La-Z-Boy Bradley Bonded Leather Executive Chair

Staples Desk Chair Sale

 

Save 21% on this La-Z-Boy bonded leather chair, on sale for $299.99. The ComfortCore cushioning provides all day support and the waterfall seat design promotes circulation.

Buy on Staples.com

 

FlexFit™ Hyken Mesh Task Chair

Staples Desk Chair Sale

Get a whopping 41% off this ergonomic multipurpose chair – it’s on sale for $179.99. You can calibrate the tilt and recline positions, adjust the armrests and headrests, and use the lumbar adjustment to customize the chair for your optimal posture.

Buy on Staples.com

More in: Comment ▼
Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2022, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.