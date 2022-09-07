Get a New Desk Chair Up to 60% Off at Staples
If you need to upgrade your desk chair at work, now is a great time to take advantage of Staples’ sale on desk chairs.
Staples is offering deep discounts on select chairs through September 10th. Check out some of the deals below and get yourself a new desk chair at a great price.
Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair
The Emerge Gaming Chair is currently 60% off – down from $329.99 to $129.99. This gaming chair is made from bonded leather and features adjustable height, arms, tilt tension and tilt lock.
Tempur-Pedic Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
This ergonomic, mid-back chair by Tempur-Pedic is on sale for $299.99 – 30% off the original price. Its features include TEMPUR memory foam cushioning, lumbar support, and pneumatic seat height adjustment.
Union & Scale™ Workplace2.0™ Ayalon Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair
This chair by Union & Scale is down to $269.99 – a savings of 32% off the original price of $399.99. This chair is made with breathable mesh back and adjustable height and armrests.
La-Z-Boy Bradley Bonded Leather Executive Chair
Save 21% on this La-Z-Boy bonded leather chair, on sale for $299.99. The ComfortCore cushioning provides all day support and the waterfall seat design promotes circulation.
FlexFit™ Hyken Mesh Task Chair
Get a whopping 41% off this ergonomic multipurpose chair – it’s on sale for $179.99. You can calibrate the tilt and recline positions, adjust the armrests and headrests, and use the lumbar adjustment to customize the chair for your optimal posture.
