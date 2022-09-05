How to Effectively Screen Job Candidates from Online Postings

Posting a job online can bring a lot of candidates; but unfortunately, it also brings too many unqualified candidates that you must sift through to get to the few that may be the right fit for your job. This year, a lot of your success will be based on how efficiently and effectively you are at finding and hiring new employees when they are needed.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talk about this problem with Greg Powell who is the Senior Director of SMB Experience Marketing at Indeed, where he helps grow the lifetime value of small and mid-sized businesses by helping them see the benefit in Indeed’s full scope of offerings. Prior to Indeed, he held marketing leadership roles at fintech startup Fundbox and Intuit.

In Indeed’s recent survey of 1,000 small business owners, 58% have one to four open roles and 77% are struggling to find the right person to fill that position. It also found that job posting on Indeed are 53% higher than the pre-pandemic base line as of July 2022 and there are 1.9 job openings for every unemployed person.

Greg describes how it’s imperative for small business owners to be able to find the right candidate quickly without sacrificing quality. Indeed focuses on the helping with tools that provide speed and take tasks off the small business owners in evaluating people. It helps by screening, skills testing, and automating scheduling to narrow down the qualified applicants quickly.

To be successful in your postings, Greg suggests a very detailed job description which includes the title and the exact pay for the position. He cites that if you provide job pay transparency, you can get double the applicants. Greg believes companies need to bring their personality, culture and how they help their community into to the ad to attract the right people.

Indeed also has a “job title recommendation engine” to get the exact words so qualified candidates find your ad.

Listen to my interview with Greg on The Small Business Radio Show.

